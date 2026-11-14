The receipt prints out after a Saturday run to the supermarket, and the total lands somewhere between a shock and a shrug. Most households never learn whether that number is high or low compared with anything official.

The federal government keeps a yardstick for exactly that. In its latest monthly report, USDA puts the Thrifty Food Plan at $1,024.00 a month for a family of four, about $236.30 a week. The figure covers September 2026, and the agency updated the page on Oct. 19, 2026.

Tessa Bury – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Who the $1,024 Family Actually Is

The number does not describe an average household. According to USDA, the reference family is a man and a woman between ages 20 and 50, plus two children, one aged 6 to 8 and one aged 9 to 11. A family with teenagers, a single parent with one child or a couple with no children would land somewhere else on the scale.

USDA says that four-person family is defined in the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008. Smaller households are adjusted down from it, and larger ones are adjusted up. The same report page also lists September 2026 costs for the same family in Anchorage, at $1,296.90, and in Hawaii, at $1,573.60.

Where the Thrifty Plan Sits Among Four Plans

The Thrifty plan is one of four food plans USDA publishes. The others are called Low-Cost, Moderate-Cost and Liberal, and USDA’s food plans page explains that each one pairs a market basket of weekly quantities with a dollar value at average food prices. Thrifty is built for a limited budget and was last updated in 2021, with cost adjustments for Alaska and Hawaii added in 2023.

The other three plans follow actual spending. Low-Cost reflects the second-lowest quartile of food spending, Moderate-Cost the second-highest and Liberal the top quartile. USDA publishes their costs in a separate monthly report, so the Thrifty number is the floor of the range rather than the whole picture. A household that spends well above $1,024 is not necessarily overspending. The plan is a benchmark, not a rule.

For readers who like to keep a tighter grocery routine, a roundup of money-saving tips covers the general habits, a frugal living list does the same for everyday spending, and a look at things that are getting cheaper despite inflation is a reminder that not every aisle moved the same way.

Written lists help too, and a piece on people who never shop without a written list looks at that habit.

Why a Federal Grocery Number Matters Beyond the Cart

The Thrifty cost is more than a reference point. USDA says the June cost for the reference family sets maximum SNAP benefits for the federal fiscal year that starts each October 1. The November cost sets Summer EBT benefit amounts for the following calendar year. That ties a single line on a USDA page to the size of food benefits for millions of households. The benefit side of the system has been in the news too, including a proposal to move SNAP EBT cards to chip technology in every state.

Wikipedia’s entry on SNAP explains the mechanics: a household’s benefit is the maximum allotment minus 30% of its net monthly income. It also notes that the 2021 update set the reference family’s monthly cost at $835.57, which makes the current $1,024.00 a visible measure of how much the same basket has risen in the years since. The article adds that a 2025 law limits future Thrifty Food Plan changes to the rate of inflation, so the monthly figure is now expected to move with prices.

The Thrifty Food Plan article on Wikipedia describes the calculation as a monthly update based on Consumer Price Index data, scaled for household size, with the plan setting pounds per week across 58 food categories by age group and sex.

Turning the Benchmark Into a Receipt Check

A household can use the number without matching it exactly. A simple comparison starts with the household size and the month’s grocery total, then asks how far each sits from the plan. A single adult shopper cannot divide $1,024.00 by four and expect a clean answer, because USDA scales its plan by age, sex and household size rather than splitting evenly.

Another sensible habit is separating groceries from everything else on the receipt. Paper towels, pet supplies and cleaning products sit in the same cart as food, yet the plan covers food only. Stripping those out first shows what the food portion really cost.

What Changes When Benefits Are Tied to the Plan

Because the plan feeds into benefit formulas, USDA’s choice of reference family carries weight.

USDA lists other users of its food plan costs as well. The agency says the numbers feed annual adjustments to block grants for Puerto Rico and American Samoa, commodity purchase limits and, through the Liberal plan, military subsistence allowances. Federal and state agencies and the courts also use the figures.

For anyone comparing a grocery bill with the benchmark, the most useful details are the date and the family type. The $1,024.00 figure belongs to September 2026 and to a two-adult, two-child household with school-age children. Prices move every month, and USDA’s page is updated each time, so the number is worth checking again before treating it as current.

The takeaway is narrow but practical: a family of four on the Thrifty plan is benchmarked at $1,024.00 a month, with Anchorage and Hawaii running higher. Everything above or below that line says more about the household than about the plan.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Dmitry G – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

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