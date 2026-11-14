Two kinds of jalapeño sauce, bacon, cheddar and a handful of sliced jalapeños all land on one bun at Whataburger this fall. The Texas chain has taken the toppings from a burger fans already liked and put them on chicken.

The Bacon Blaze Chicken Sandwich arrived October 20, 2026, and it costs $7.99 on its own or $11.99 as a meal, The Takeout reported on October 26 in its monthly roundup of new fast-food menu items. The sandwich can be ordered with a grilled, spicy or fried chicken patty.

Kurt Kaiser – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

What Goes Into the Bacon Blaze Chicken Sandwich

The toppings are bacon, jalapeño ranch, jalapeño cream cheese, sliced jalapeños and cheddar cheese, according to The Takeout. That is the same mix used on the Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double Cheeseburger, a burger that Sporked called a returning fan favorite, so the chicken version is a variation on a familiar flavor.

The patty comes three ways. Grilled and spicy are the first two options, and the fried patty goes by the name “Whatachick’n” at Whataburger, The Takeout said. Sporked, which covered the same lineup on October 21, describes the sandwich as a choice of grilled chicken or Whatachick’n on a toasted potato bun, in an article that called the lineup limited-time.

The heat comes from the jalapeños, and one of the three patties is a spicy version. The Takeout’s reviewer found the jalapeño-focused toppings pair well with all three patties and called the flavor combination enjoyable. Drive-thru mix-ups happen, as in a mom’s Chick-fil-A order dispute, so confirming the patty choice at the window is worth the extra few seconds.

The $7.99 and $11.99 Price Tags

The two prices are easy to compare. The sandwich alone is $7.99, and the meal is $11.99, which puts the difference at $4. The Takeout’s reviewer said the flavors are worth the price. The roundup does not say what comes with the meal or whether prices change from one restaurant to the next, so the menu board or app is the place to confirm both before ordering.

Price is a fair question to ask about any fast-food sandwich now. Shoppers who keep an eye on the cost of eating out may find the same theme in products Americans are overpaying for, and in a look at things that are actually getting cheaper. Households trimming a food budget can pick up ideas from 26 easy ways to save money fast. For a family of four ordering meals, four meals at $11.99 come to $47.96 before tax, and a diner who adds a tip on a sit-down order may recall a diner’s story about an 18% gratuity.

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The Rest of the Bacon Blaze Lineup

The chicken sandwich is one piece of a larger limited-time lineup. FOX 10 listed the Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double, the Bacon Blaze Jalapeño Double Jr. and a Bacon Blaze chicken option, all with availability starting October 20, in a report published October 19. The station also named two seasonal items, a White Chocolate Raspberry Shake and a Sleigh Berry Whatafresher.

Sporked described the shake as white chocolate and raspberry mixed into a vanilla shake, and the drink as tart cranberry and citrus with real freeze-dried cranberry pieces and soft whip. It called the Bacon Blaze items a limited-time lineup. No end date has been announced in those reports.

A new Flavor Train toy also arrived with the kids’ meal, per FOX 10, which also advised guests to check with their local Whataburger for menu and toy availability. Orders can be placed ahead at Whataburger.com or through the Whataburger app to skip the line.

A Texas Chain With Its Own Look

The sandwich is part of a long Whataburger tradition of putting its own spin on a menu. The company was founded by Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton in August 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas, and it has been headquartered in San Antonio since 2009, according to Wikipedia. The chain is known for orange-and-white-striped A-frame buildings, the first of which was built in Odessa, Texas, in 1961.

The same entry notes that Whataburger’s signature burger has a quarter-pound patty, and that three Corpus Christi restaurants began 24-hour service in 1982. A Texas legislative bill in 2001 even named the chain a Texas Treasure. Against that history, a chicken sandwich built from a burger’s toppings seems like a natural next step.

For anyone planning a visit, the October 20 start date means the sandwich has been available for several weeks, and The Takeout’s October 26 roundup lists it among the best new items of the month. Because the lineup is limited-time, checking before a long drive is a sensible step.

What Else Made The Takeout’s October List

Whataburger was not the only chain in the roundup. The same article also covered a Taco Bell Crunchadilla, a Wingstop Sour Patch Kids Wicked Punch, Bojangles Cinnamon Toast Crunch Iced Coffee and Donut Bites, Shake Shack Mac and Cheese Bites, an Arby’s Chicken Cheesesteak, a Popeyes Honey Chicken Biscuit and a Portillo’s Oreo Cake Shake.

Each of those items has its own price and its own end date, and the roundup is a monthly snapshot, not a deal list. The Whataburger sandwich stands out because it reuses toppings from a burger that fans already liked, which gives hesitant customers a reference point.

The numbers to remember: $7.99 for the sandwich, $11.99 for the meal, a launch on October 20, and three patty styles to choose from.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Tony Webster – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

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