The holiday season is officially getting closer in New York City, and one of America’s most recognizable Christmas traditions is taking shape. The famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has arrived in Midtown Manhattan, bringing a little extra holiday excitement to the city.

This year’s tree is a stunning 76-foot Norway spruce that traveled approximately 200 miles from West Edmeston, New York, to Rockefeller Plaza. It officially arrived and was raised into position on Saturday, November 7, 2026, where it now stands overlooking the Rockefeller Center skating rink.

But this isn’t just another Christmas tree being delivered to a busy city. Behind its impressive size is a story involving a homeowner’s unexpected decision, a carefully planned journey, decades of holiday tradition, and a second life that will begin after Christmas.

A 75-Year-Old Tree With a Special Story

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The 2026 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree came from Rebecca Decker’s property in West Edmeston, New York. Decker donated the Norway spruce after Rockefeller Center’s head gardener, Erik Pauzé, selected it for this year’s holiday display.

Interestingly, Pauzé had first spotted the tree approximately six years ago. He later contacted Decker about using it for the famous Christmas display.

For Decker, the idea initially seemed almost too surprising to believe. She reportedly thought Pauzé might be joking or was not serious about wanting her tree.

After all, most homeowners don’t wake up expecting someone to ask whether their backyard tree could become one of the most recognizable Christmas trees in America.

The tree is estimated to be around 75 years old. It measures 76 feet tall and approximately 50 feet across, with an estimated weight of 11 tons.

Decker admitted that watching the tree leave her property was emotional. She had never imagined it would become Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree and was unsure how her yard would look without it.

However, she was also excited for her three children to see it in New York City.

The Journey From a Small New York Community to Manhattan

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Getting a 76-foot tree into the middle of Manhattan is no ordinary delivery.

The operation began Thursday, November 5, when crews cut down the tree and prepared it for transport. A crane lifted it onto a specially arranged flatbed trailer about 100 feet long.

From there, the tree began its approximately 200-mile journey toward New York City.

New York State Police published a planned transportation route that included NY-8, NY-17, and Interstate 87. The operation involved police escorts and coordination with local law enforcement agencies to help manage traffic along the way.

The tree entered Midtown Manhattan on Friday night, November 6, before its official arrival and installation at Rockefeller Center the following day.

On November 7, another crane lifted the enormous spruce from its trailer and carefully positioned it in Rockefeller Plaza.

It is easy to take the final display for granted when walking past it during the holidays. However, transporting and positioning something this large in one of the busiest parts of New York requires considerable planning and coordination.

How the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Became a Holiday Tradition

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree tradition dates back to the Great Depression.

In December 1931, construction workers at Rockefeller Center pooled their money to purchase a 20-foot balsam fir. They placed it at the construction site on Christmas Eve and decorated it with homemade garlands provided by their families.

At a time when many Americans were struggling financially, the tree represented hope, togetherness, and optimism.

The first official tree-lighting ceremony followed in 1933, establishing the organized annual celebration that millions of people recognize today.

The tradition even continued during World War II. Between 1942 and the end of the war, the trees remained unlit because of blackout regulations. Decorations also had to follow wartime restrictions.

Over the decades, the display has grown into a major holiday attraction, drawing visitors who want to experience the decorations, skating rink, and festive atmosphere.

The tallest Rockefeller Center Christmas tree on record wasdisplayed in 1999. It measured an impressive 100 feet, making it 24 feet taller than this year’s spruce.

Still, the 2026 tree has plenty of impressive features of its own.

More Than 50,000 Lights Will Transform the Tree

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Although the tree already stands in Rockefeller Plaza, its holiday transformation isn’t complete.

This year’s decorating plan includes more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights spread across approximately five miles of wire.

At the very top will be the famous Swarovski star, designed by architect Daniel Libeskind in 2018.

The enormous star weighs approximately 900 pounds and features 70 spikes covered with three million crystals.

That is quite a difference from the homemade decorations used on the original 1931 tree!

The official lighting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, 2026, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

NBC will broadcast the celebration, although the exact broadcast airtime and streaming arrangements have not yet been confirmed in the official event guide.

The tree has already arrived, but visitors will have to wait until December 2 to see its first ceremonial illumination.

What Happens to the Tree After Christmas?

One of the most interesting parts of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree tradition is what happens after the holidays.

Instead of simply throwing the tree away, Rockefeller Center works with Habitat for Humanity to give the wood another purpose.

The partnership dates back to 2007. After the holiday display ends, they donate the tree, process it, and turn it into usable lumber.

The wood can be milled into building materials such as two-by-fours and two-by-sixes. These materials can support housing projects and other community construction work.

In previous years, lumber from Rockefeller Center trees has supported projects involving homes, furniture, cabinetry, decks, and other improvements.

The 2026 tree is also scheduled to follow this tradition, although its specific recipient community and construction project have not yet been announced.

It means the tree’s journey will not necessarily end when the Christmas decorations come down. Parts of it could eventually become useful materials for a family or community.

How to See the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in 2026

If you’re planning a holiday trip to New York, seeing the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree doesn’t require buying an admission ticket.

Ordinary viewing from the surrounding public streets is free. The tree stands at Rockefeller Plaza, between West 49th and West 50th streets, near Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

The Channel Gardens entrance from Fifth Avenue is another recommended viewpoint for photographs.

Visitors can reach the area by subway, including the B, D, F, and M trains to 47–50 Streets–Rockefeller Center.

However, anyone planning to attend the December 2 lighting ceremony should expect large crowds, security checkpoints, and street closures. Public street viewing is first-come, first-served, and the closest viewing area is reserved for invited guests and the broadcast.

The tree is expected to remain on display through mid-January 2027, giving visitors several weeks to experience the holiday attraction.

From a homeowner’s backyard in West Edmeston to the heart of Manhattan, this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has already had quite an adventure. With thousands of lights, a spectacular crystal star, and a future charitable purpose, its holiday story is only getting started.

The post The 76-Foot Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Has Arrived in New York, and Its Journey Is Just as Special as the Holidays appeared first on Timeless Dishes.