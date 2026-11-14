Open the deli case at most grocery stores today and the choices come down to turkey, ham, roast beef and salami. A generation ago, the same counter also sold loaves with olives, pickles and jelly pressed into them, sliced thin for sandwiches. The Takeout’s Oct. 3, 2025 list of old-school deli meats everyone forgot is a reminder of how much of that lineup has quietly vanished.

Eight of them make the list here, running from Oscar Mayer’s Luxury Loaf to liver cheese: Luxury Loaf, beef Lebanon bologna, mock chicken loaf, corned beef loaf, head cheese, pickle and pimiento loaf, cotto salami and liver cheese. Several were dropped by Oscar Mayer without much announcement, while a few survive at specialty makers, and each one tells a small story about how Americans once stretched a meat budget.

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Two Loaves With German and Pennsylvania Roots

1. Luxury Loaf. According to The Takeout, Oscar Mayer’s Luxury Loaf was an anglicized take on leberkase, a German meat dating to 1700s Bavaria, made from beef, pork and pork liver ground very fine. The brand stopped selling it without fanfare sometime in the past few decades. Wikipedia says the German name translates roughly to liver-cheese, though the base recipe uses beef, pork and bacon and no cheese at all.

2. Beef Lebanon bologna. This Pennsylvania Dutch specialty is beef that goes through curing, fermenting and smoking over hardwood, which is why The Takeout says it tastes more like salami than bologna. Wikipedia traces it to Lebanon County, Pennsylvania, and describes a tangy flavor from a slow cold smoke below 120 degrees F. Wikipedia adds that the sausage ages about 10 days after stuffing and then spends up to four days in that cold smoke, and that a sweet version exists. Specialty makers still produce it, but it is no longer a major Northeastern staple, The Takeout notes.

Meat Stretched Across the Decades

3. Mock chicken loaf. This was the budget stand-in for poultry, a mid-20th-century loaf made mostly from pork and beef and seasoned heavily enough to pass for chicken. The Takeout says some modern versions use turkey and fillers, and it calls the loaf largely obsolete, with few manufacturers left.

4. Corned beef loaf. A 1931 Jell-O recipe book helped popularize it, according to The Takeout, which describes corned beef set in lemon gelatin with beef stock, Worcestershire sauce, onions and mustard. Oscar Mayer sold a Jellied Corn Beef Loaf in the 1970s but no longer makes it, though canned versions remain. The idea of stretching a little meat into many slices echoes Wikipedia’s account of meatloaf, which says Depression-era families used it to stretch the food budget.

Anyone who remembers those loaves in a lunchbox may recognize the era from foods that boomers loved in the ’60s or from things only people who grew up in the 70s will understand. For a look at the kind of crowded household where such lunches were packed, see signs someone grew up in a big family household.

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Old Recipes, Discontinued Labels

5. Head cheese. The name is misleading. The Takeout describes boiled pork head and tough cuts set in jelly and preserved with vinegar, and Oscar Mayer’s mass-produced version was discontinued years ago. Wikipedia confirms that head cheese contains no dairy, calls it a peasant-era meat jelly dating to the Middle Ages, and says the English name is a calque of the Dutch hoofdkaas, with the cheese comparison referring to texture.

6. Pickle and pimiento loaf. A pork-based loaf studded with pickle bits and pimientos, it was a cousin of olive loaf. The Takeout reports that Oscar Mayer stopped making it sometime after 2021, though smaller companies still do. Its disappearance fits a pattern of everyday food habits that faded without much notice, a theme in little rituals from the ’80s and ’90s that disappeared and in everyday habits of kids in the 1980s and 1990s.

An Italian Cousin and a Misnamed Loaf

7. Cotto salami. This is an Italian-origin salami that is cooked as well as put through curing, traditionally made from pork shoulder and spices that are boiled or smoked before or after curing. The Takeout says Oscar Mayer’s American version is mostly chicken and beef with only a little pork, and that cotto has fallen out of favor in most luncheon-meat sections. Wikipedia places salame cotto in Italy’s Piedmont region and says it is cooked or smoked before or after curing mainly for flavor.

8. Liver cheese. The last item contains no cheese, The Takeout points out, and is instead made from pork, pork fat, pork liver and spices, in the style of Eastern European and German sausages. Oscar Mayer slowed its production by 2020, and the company stopped making it altogether around then.

Why So Many of These Loaves Faded

The pattern across the list is plain. Oscar Mayer, which Wikipedia says was founded in Chicago in 1883 by German immigrant Oscar F. Mayer and his brother Gottfried and now belongs to Kraft Heinz, sold five of these eight and stopped making them: Luxury Loaf, liver cheese, head cheese, pickle and pimiento loaf and corned beef loaf. The survivors tend to live on through regional and specialty producers, as with Lebanon bologna, smaller makers of pickle and pimiento loaf and canned corned beef loaf.

For many families, those slices were also part of the home they grew up in. Today’s deli counter has moved on to turkey and ham, and the old loaves have become something to remember more than something to order.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Peachyeung316 – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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