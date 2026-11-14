A boil-water notice tends to arrive at the worst moment, usually when a pot of pasta is already on the stove and the faucet is the only water source in the house. Households that keep a few jugs in the pantry skip the scramble, and the amount to keep comes down to one simple number.

Ready.gov’s rule is to plan on about 1 gallon of water per person per day, for several days, and the water is meant to cover both drinking and sanitation, according to the agency’s water page. The American Red Cross gives the same figure, “one gallon per person, per day.” Ready.gov adds that commercially bottled water can stay sealed in its original container, while water stored in other containers should be replaced every 6 months.

Infrogmation – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The Math for One Household

The rule is easy to scale. A household of four planning for 3 days needs 12 gallons, and that same household planning for two weeks needs 56. The Red Cross suggests a three-day supply of water if a household has to evacuate and a two-week supply if it stays home, which is where those two totals come from.

Ready.gov notes that some households need more than the baseline. Its page says to store extra for children and to plan for more in hot climates, where water needs can double in very hot temperatures. The number is a floor, not a ceiling, and Ready.gov’s kit page uses the phrase “several days” for the minimum length of time.

Anyone who likes to see how a number fits into a bigger plan will find a similar mindset in saving money for an emergency fund, where a simple target makes the habit easier to start.

Sealed Bottles Versus Home-Filled Containers

Ready.gov calls commercially bottled water the simplest option. It can stay in its original, sealed container in a cool, dark place, the agency says. Jugs of that kind take up space, and best practices for seasonal storage are useful for finding a spot in a closet or garage.

Water that did not come from a bottling plant follows different rules. Ready.gov says it should be replaced every 6 months, and containers filled at home must be food-grade. They should be washed with dish soap and sanitized with a solution of 1 teaspoon of unscented liquid household chlorine bleach per quart of water before being filled. The CDC likewise says boiled or disinfected water belongs in clean, sanitized containers with tight covers.

That bleach belongs in the cleaning cabinet, not the pantry shelf, and 8 things never to store under the kitchen sink is a reminder of how easily household chemicals end up in the wrong place.

Noah Wulf – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The Pantry Items That Go With the Water

Water is only one line in an emergency kit. Ready.gov’s kit page asks for at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food, along with a manual can opener for food, so canned goods can be opened without electricity. The kit page also lists pet food and extra water for a pet.

The Red Cross uses the same structure. It recommends “non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items” in the same timeframes as water, three days for an evacuation and two weeks at home, and it adds pet supplies such as food, a carrier and a bowl.

When oven space is the bigger worry, ways to free up the oven at Thanksgiving are a separate kitchen question, and a good one to settle before the week of the holiday. Cold-weather households checking supplies can also review 6 things never to do with a kerosene heater.

If the Tap Comes Under a Notice

Stored water is the first line, and the Environmental Protection Agency covers the next one. Its emergency guidance applies when regular water service is interrupted and local authorities advise using bottled, boiled or disinfected water. For boiling, the agency says to let cloudy water settle, filter it through a clean cloth, paper towel or coffee filter, and bring it to a rolling boil for 1 minute, or 3 minutes at elevations above 5,000 feet.

The EPA also describes using plain unscented liquid chlorine bleach, 6 percent or 8.25 percent sodium hypochlorite, with a dose table that starts at 8 drops of 6 percent bleach per gallon. After stirring, the water should stand for 30 minutes. The guidance is specific that the bleach should be fresh and free of scents or added cleaners, so the label matters as much as the amount.

The EPA’s emergency disinfection page lists the full table, and it is worth reading before an emergency, not during one.

A Yearly Check

Preparedness lists work only when they stay current. Ready.gov tells households to replace expired items as needed and to re-think their needs every year as a family changes. That makes the 6-month swap for non-bottled water the most frequent task on the list, and a marker date on each container keeps track of it.

The basic rule has stayed the same across both Ready.gov and the Red Cross: 1 gallon per person per day, for as many days as the household wants to cover. Everything else, from the jug on the stoop to the dated container in the closet, is a way of making that number real. The agency’s emergency kit page collects the rest of the supplies in one place.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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