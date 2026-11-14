Every Thanksgiving group chat eventually reaches the same question: who is bringing what? Some families settle it with a sign-up sheet, some with tradition, and a few with the stars. Best Life leaned on the stars, and its list gives each zodiac sign a dish to carry through the door on Nov. 26.

The magazine asked astrologers Bre the Malefic and Alice Smith of Alice Smith Astrology to match the 12 signs to the table, and their answers run from simple to showy. Best Life assigned Aries roasted vegetables, Taurus mac and cheese, Gemini green bean casserole, Cancer sweet potato casserole, Leo hors d’oeuvres, Virgo homemade rolls, Libra crudites, Scorpio spirits, Sagittarius stuffing, Capricorn pumpkin pie, Aquarius a meatless entree and Pisces cranberry sauce.

mdburnette – CC0 1.0/WordPress Photos

Fire Signs Get the Showy Dishes

Aries, Leo and Sagittarius are the three fire signs in the zodiac, according to Wikipedia’s rundown of the astrological signs, and their dishes lean toward the lively. Aries draws roasted vegetables, a pick that comes with a joke from Bre the Malefic: Aries will be the ones up earliest on Thanksgiving morning. Anyone short on garden space can look at elevated garden beds for fall greens and herbs for growing fresh herbs and greens close to the kitchen.

Leo gets hors d’oeuvres. In Bre’s reading, Leos care more about the people than the meal, and bite-sized appetizers let them circulate and catch up with guests instead of staying tied to the kitchen. Hosts planning for a crowd may also want to see how others get a home guest-ready before the doorbell rings or weigh single-cup against full-pot coffee makers for holiday guests.

Sagittarius takes stuffing. Smith describes Sagittarians as adventurous travelers who explore cultures through food, and stuffing varies from region to region and invites experiments. Wikipedia notes that American versions can include bread, vegetables, ground meat, herbs, eggs and sometimes fruit such as apples or raisins, and that the name “dressing” entered use in the United States around 1850.

Earth Signs Take the Table Classics

Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn make up the earth signs, and the astrologers gave them the dishes that rely on skill and polish. Taurus gets mac and cheese because, as Smith sees it, the sign is a foodie that loves fancy ingredients and would upgrade the dish with quality cheeses. The dish itself has a long American record: Wikipedia points to a three-ingredient recipe in Mary Randolph’s 1824 cookbook The Virginia House-Wife, and to Kraft’s boxed version in 1937.

Virgo is assigned homemade rolls. Smith calls Virgo the kitchen technician, a sign with the meticulous habits that bread-making rewards. Capricorn is handed pumpkin pie, which Smith says is right up the alley of a sign that likes to master the old-fashioned classics.

That match fits a tradition-minded sign well, and readers curious about the zodiac’s most devoted keepers of the family calendar can see which 3 signs hold family traditions dearest. Wikipedia says the pie is flavored with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and either cloves or allspice, and that an American cookbook from 1796 included a sweet, custard-style version with spices close to today’s.

Peggy Greb – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Air Signs Bring the Variety

Gemini, Libra and Aquarius round out the air signs, and their dishes range from nostalgic to polished to principled. Gemini gets green bean casserole. Bre says Gemini is known for a keen eye for detail, so the sign’s version should win over skeptics, and Geminis are said to enjoy the holiday rush.

The casserole has a documented origin. Wikipedia credits Dorcas Reilly of Campbell’s home economics department in Camden, New Jersey, with creating it in 1955 from green beans, cream of mushroom soup and crisp fried onions, and says Campbell’s estimated as of 2020 that it appeared on about 20 million U.S. Thanksgiving tables a year. For a look at which signs hold the floor once the plates are full, there is a list of 4 zodiac signs that tell the best stories at the family table.

Libra brings crudites. Smith calls them elegant, light and visually appealing, and notes that a platter photographs well, a good match for a sign that prizes balance and beauty. Aquarius gets the meatless entree. In the astrologers’ telling, Aquarius likes to challenge norms and include everyone, and the sign would likely bring a vegetarian or vegan main that Bre says Aquarius handles with ease.

Water Signs Handle the Comfort Sides

Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces are the water signs, and they get the dishes tied to feeling and memory. Cancer is assigned sweet potato casserole. Bre describes Cancers as homebodies who favor comforting, nostalgic food and calls the dish a segue into relaxation, a bridge between dinner and dessert. Wikipedia describes the casserole as mashed sweet potato with a brown sugar and pecan topping, with candied versions often topped with marshmallows.

Scorpio is handed spirits. Scorpios are private, Bre says, and may prefer to let other guests open up first, so a round of drinks helps the room relax and start sharing stories.

Pisces ends the list with cranberry sauce. Bre describes Pisces as sentimental and happier spending time with loved ones than cooking an elaborate dish, and she notes that cranberry sauce can be hit-or-miss at some Thanksgiving tables. Wikipedia says canned cranberry sauce reached the market in 1941, which let it be sold year-round, and that it comes either jellied or as whole berries.

A Zodiac Menu Works Best as a Conversation Starter

Astrology is classified as a pseudoscience on Wikipedia, so the list is best read as entertainment, and plenty of families will ignore it entirely. As a game it still does useful work. Assigning dishes by sign gives a group chat something to joke about, splits the cooking across the table, and keeps three pans of green bean casserole from arriving at once.

With Thanksgiving falling on Nov. 26, there is still time to try it. One host can post the list, let every guest claim a sign, and see whether the astrologers’ picks match what each person already planned to bring.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Burkhard Mücke – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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