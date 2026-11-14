A new grocery find can be a gamble, especially when the box shows a row of little red chilies and a price that looks too good to question. This month, one Aldi product turned that gamble into a social media conversation.

TikToker @heycvette posted a 25-second reaction to Aldi’s Spicy Chicken Patties on Oct. 27, and TODAY reported on Nov. 5, 2026 on the clip, which showed 424,100 views and 81,200 likes on its TikTok page as of Nov. 13, 2026. The review is short, loud and a little dramatic, and it sent viewers to the store to test the patties themselves. TODAY food reporter Joseph Lamour then tried them too, and his verdict was that the patties are hot but the heat does not linger.

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A 25-Second Review Sets Off the Buzz

According to TODAY, @heycvette’s TikTok review opens with a hearty cough and a camera pointed at the ceiling. She declares that nothing should be that spicy, a line TODAY printed with its profanity masked, and she coughs and sniffs as she repeats the sentiment.

She also wrote that she did not notice the spice level until after eating, TODAY said. She did not immediately respond to TODAY’s request for comment. Viewers asked whether she was OK, TODAY said, and the comments range from concern and empathy to bold opposition.

Another creator, @jozyaj, posted a follow-up TikTok that TODAY embedded in its story. TODAY also noted that one TikToker took the warning as a dare and filmed themselves buying the patties, and that a top comment on the original review promised a trip to Aldi just for this product.

What the Box Shows: Nine Patties and Four Chilies

TODAY reported that nine patties come in a container and that the packaging shows four spicy chilies. Aldi’s website lists a Kirkwood Spicy Chicken Patties product at $4.99 for 23.8 ounces, though prices at individual stores can differ.

TODAY noted that the Aldi website only lists the medium-spice-level patties, and that the ingredients are the same: chicken breast with rib meat, wheat flour, water and 2% or less of seasonings, flours and natural flavors. Aldi did not immediately respond to TODAY’s request for comment, so the outlet could not say which pepper gives the patties their heat.

That gap matters for anyone shopping by label. A pepper name or a heat number would help a buyer compare these patties with other spicy products, much like the Scoville scale does for chili peppers. Wikipedia describes that scale as a measurement of spiciness recorded in Scoville heat units, created by American pharmacist Wilbur Scoville in 1912.

ajay_suresh – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Where the Patties Fit in a Budget Grocery Run

The patties come in at $4.99 on Aldi’s website listing, which works out to roughly 55 cents per patty across nine, by simple arithmetic. That keeps a spicy chicken sandwich in the range of an inexpensive weeknight dinner.

Patties like these also lend themselves to everyday kitchen gadgets. Frenz Hub compared air fryers and toaster ovens that free up the oven at Thanksgiving, and it has a guide to using a microwave air fryer combo. Packaged patties should still be cooked as the package directs.

Chicken sandwiches are a crowded field. A partner site covered a mom’s complaint about a Chick-fil-A sandwich order, and another post explains how one shopper finds Kroger clearance deals up to 65% off.

For small kitchens and busy weeks, Frenz Hub also rounded up 15 easy-to-use products that simplify everyday life at home.

A TODAY Reporter Takes the Dare

Lamour wrote that he usually cannot handle spicy foods and was genuinely afraid to try the patties. Four chilies on the box, he said, usually mean something is spicy for the sake of making a person cry.

He found the patties spicy, but he had expected to breathe fire like a cartoon character and the heat did not linger. He ate the whole sandwich with no problems, then bit into a second patty to make sure the first was not a dud. The second was maybe a tiny bit spicier, but again the heat faded quickly, TODAY said.

Because nine patties come in the container and he enjoyed the taste, Lamour planned to add more patties to his lunch. For a shopper who wants a sandwich with a kick, that is a useful second opinion beside the dramatic one.

Mixed Reviews and the Pull of a Warning Label

TODAY published its story on Nov. 5, 2026, nine days after the original TikTok, and it set a dramatic video beside a calm taste test. TODAY said online reviews of the patties are mixed. Reviewers split between those who find them too hot to handle and those who, like Lamour, are confused about what the fuss is about. That split shows reactions to the same heat level vary from one eater to the next.

It also shows how a short clip can turn a store-brand item into a talking point. Aldi is a German-founded discount chain that, according to Wikipedia’s profile of Aldi, operates in the United States under the Aldi Süd name.

The takeaway from TODAY’s reporting is simple. A 25-second review and a patient taste test land on opposite ends of the heat scale, and the patties sit somewhere between them. Shoppers who want to judge for themselves can find the box at Aldi, check the four chilies on the front, and decide how much warning they need.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Azimronnie – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The post Aldi’s Spicy Chicken Patties Go Viral After TikToker @heycvette’s 25-Second Reaction, and a TODAY Reporter Tries Them appeared first on Timeless Dishes.