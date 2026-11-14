Most households have lived through the evening when dinner plans fell apart and the pantry had to carry the meal: a box of pasta, a can of beans, whatever was left on the shelf. The American Red Cross counts that same shelf as a safety item, and its guidance puts numbers on it: a 3-day supply of food and water for evacuation, and a 2-week supply at home.

Those are the figures on the Red Cross survival kit page, which says water should be stored at about one gallon per person per day and food should be non-perishable and easy to prepare. The 3-day amount is meant to be portable, packed to grab if a household has to leave, while the 2-week amount stays in the house. Ready.gov, the federal preparedness site, sets a lower bar of at least several days, and the gap between the two is explained below.

USDAgov – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

A 3-Day Bag and a 2-Week Shelf Do Different Jobs

The Red Cross draws a line between leaving and staying. A 3-day supply is for evacuation, small enough to carry and quick to load, while the 2-week supply is for a household that has to stay put and manage on what is already in the house. Both rest on the same two items: water, and food that keeps without refrigeration and needs little preparation.

The kit page adds that needs differ by household. It lists pet supplies, including food and a bowl, among the extras to consider, and says local disaster conditions should shape the list. Ready.gov’s kit guide makes the same pet point, advising pet food and extra water for animals. Evacuation also means leaving a house behind, and a checklist of things never to do before leaving home for Thanksgiving travel covers the other end of that trip. Readiness is partly a money habit too, a theme in expert advice on hyperinflation and eight ways to prepare.

One Gallon per Person per Day Adds Up Fast

Water is the heaviest part of the plan. At the Red Cross rate, a household of four needs 12 gallons for a 3-day evacuation and 56 gallons to cover 2 weeks. That total is simple multiplication, not a Red Cross figure, but it shows why the home supply takes real shelf or closet space. Ready.gov describes the gallon as the amount for drinking and sanitation. Cases of water are a bigger line on the grocery bill than most pantry items, which is where budgeting advice such as how to save money for an emergency fund comes in handy.

Storage rules on the Ready.gov water page are specific. Commercially bottled water can stay sealed in its original container in a cool, dark place. Water stored in containers filled at home should be replaced every six months, and those containers should be food-grade, washed with dish soap and sanitized with a diluted unscented bleach solution before filling.

Noah Wulf – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Foods That Keep Without a Refrigerator

The Ready.gov food page lists the kinds of items that need no refrigeration or cooking: ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits and vegetables, protein or fruit bars, dry cereal or granola, peanut butter, dried fruit, canned juices and pasteurized milk sold in shelf-stable packaging. It also lists comfort foods, advises choosing foods the household will actually eat, and calls for a manual can opener and eating utensils. Canned food can be eaten straight from the can without warming.

Where those cans and boxes live matters too. Kitchen storage has its own rules, as in a list of eight things never to store under the kitchen sink, and the refrigerated half of the kitchen is a separate list, covered in 20 essential items to store in the refrigerator.

The reason shelf-stable items last is food science rather than luck. Wikipedia’s entry on shelf-stable food explains that commercial canning cooks food and seals it in sterilized tin cans, and that shelf-stable methods work by reducing the water in food, raising its acidity or sterilizing it inside an airtight container.

Ready.gov Says Several Days, the Red Cross Says Two Weeks

The two organizations do not use the same yardstick. Ready.gov’s food page calls for at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food, and its kit page says that after an emergency a household may need to survive on its own for several days. The Red Cross home figure is longer, at 2 weeks.

A household building a plan can take several days as the floor and the Red Cross 2-week figure as the goal. Ready.gov also advises replacing expired items as needed and rethinking the kit every year as the household’s needs change, which turns the shelf into a rotating stock rather than a one-time purchase. For a quick overview, the Red Cross also keeps a general emergency preparation page that points to its checklist and kit guides.

Filling the Shelf Without One Big Shopping Trip

Two weeks of food sounds like a large purchase, but it can be built in small pieces. At three meals a day, 2 weeks works out to 42 meals per person, and adding a few extra cans or boxes to each grocery run spreads that cost over many weeks.

The simplest approach is to buy what the household already eats, add water, and write the purchase month on each item so the oldest gets used first. A 3-day bag and a 2-week shelf are numbers worth knowing before the first grocery list is written.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: GALAXY 2018 A7 – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

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