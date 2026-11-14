The week before Thanksgiving turns a grocery run into a math problem: a cart full of sides, a bird that costs more than planned, and a receipt that deserves a second look. Four chains are trying to take the biggest line item off the bill by handing out free turkeys to shoppers who hit a spending or points target, and every one of those offers closes on Nov. 25 or Nov. 26, 2026.

Acme Markets, Weis Markets and Giant all run through Nov. 26, which is Thanksgiving Day itself, while the BJ’s Wholesale Club coupon has to be redeemed by Nov. 25. The price of entry differs by store. Acme asks for $150 in a single trip, Weis and Giant ask for 400 rewards points, and BJ’s asked for a $150 purchase made between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9. That last window has already closed, so the BJ’s turkey is a reward for members who qualified, as the sections below explain.

Mark Miller – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Acme Wants $150 in One Trip for a Turkey Up to 20 Pounds

The Acme deal starts with a free turkey coupon on the chain’s website, according to The Penny Hoarder, which published its 2026 roundup on Nov. 6. Shoppers then spend $150 or more through Nov. 26 and claim the bird. FOX 29 reported the same offer on Nov. 5 with extra detail: the spending has to happen in a single transaction, the prize is a Signature Select frozen turkey of up to 20 pounds, and the turkey is redeemed during that same checkout while supplies last.

Acme, which Wikipedia describes as a chain founded in 1891 in South Philadelphia, operates 159 stores across Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and the Hudson Valley of New York. The Penny Hoarder notes that offers vary by store and suggests calling ahead.

A single $150 receipt is a realistic target in Thanksgiving week, when sides, baking supplies and pantry restocking pile up fast. Shoppers already planning around the holiday budget often lean on frugal living habits to stretch one big grocery run further, and cooks who want the oven free on the big day can compare air fryers and toaster ovens made for Thanksgiving.

Weis and Giant Turn Rewards Points Into a Bird

Weis Markets runs on points. The Penny Hoarder reported that shoppers earn one point for every dollar spent through Nov. 26, and 400 points can be exchanged for a free turkey, a tofurky roast, a tofurky ham, a frozen lasagna or frozen macaroni and cheese. The claim deadline is also Nov. 26. In dollar terms, that works out to roughly $400 of shopping at a chain that Wikipedia lists as founded in 1912, headquartered in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, and serving seven states with about 200 stores.

Giant uses a similar structure. Shoppers who bank 400 Giant Choice Rewards points by Nov. 26 can redeem them for a certificate good for a turkey of up to 20 pounds, the Penny Hoarder said, and FOX 29 reported that the offer runs from Nov. 6 through Nov. 26 on a store card, subject to availability. The Penny Hoarder adds that Giant shoppers can choose a Stouffer’s lasagna or a tofurky roast instead, or donate the turkey to a food bank through the chain.

Stacking a free bird with clearance and app deals, as one meal-prep creator describes for Kroger shoppers, is another way holiday cooks keep the total down. Smart shoppers also keep a short list of items not worth the money, such as the seven things never to buy at a dollar store. Whichever store supplies the bird, it joins a day full of customs, some of them odd enough that many families quietly joke about them.

BJ’s Coupon Posts Nov. 14, but the Spending Window Closed Nov. 9

BJ’s is the one offer that works backward. According to the Penny Hoarder, members first had to spend $150 in a single transaction between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9. Qualifying members can then clip a turkey coupon in the BJ’s app or at BJs.com from Nov. 14 to Nov. 25, and the coupon must be redeemed by Nov. 25. The maximum coupon value is $25.

In practice, that makes the BJ’s deal a reward for members who already shopped rather than a new offer for anyone walking in this weekend. Because the coupon tops out at $25, a turkey priced above that leaves a balance at the register. BJ’s, which Wikipedia describes as a membership-only warehouse club founded in 1984 and based in Marlborough, Massachusetts, listed 250 clubs as of 2025.

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ShopRite Joins the Race With a $400 Threshold

FOX 29 also reported a ShopRite offer for Price Plus club members who spend $400 on the same card between Oct. 25 and Nov. 26. The reward is a free or discounted holiday item, applied automatically at checkout, with a limit of one per household. The report says Maryland stores are excluded, and the Penny Hoarder says the exact threshold depends on the local circular.

A Free Frozen Turkey Needs Days to Thaw

Most of these birds come frozen, and timing matters. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says refrigerator thawing takes about 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds, so a 20-pound turkey needs roughly 4 to 5 days. By that math, a bird meant for Nov. 26 should move from freezer to refrigerator around Nov. 21 or 22. Once thawed, it can stay in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 days before cooking.

Shoppers who redeem a turkey in the final days have a faster option. Cold-water thawing takes about 30 minutes per pound, or roughly 10 hours for 20 pounds, with the turkey in its original wrapping, fully submerged, and the water changed every 30 minutes. The USDA says a turkey thawed that way should be cooked right away, and that thawing on the counter or in hot water is unsafe. It also calls for cooking to at least 165 degrees F in the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the wing and the innermost part of the thigh.

A free bird covers only the centerpiece, and every offer here carries a date and a store-by-store catch. The Penny Hoarder advises calling the local store to confirm it is taking part, and the coupon, points and receipt rules above decide who actually walks out with a turkey by Nov. 25 or Nov. 26.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Kimberly Vardeman – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

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