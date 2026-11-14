Gift lists get long in November, and the teacher, the neighbor and the cousin who is impossible to shop for often end up with the same easy answer: a card for lunch. This year, one sandwich chain is paying shoppers for choosing it.

Subway is giving a free footlong for every $50 in gift cards bought, with a limit of four free footlongs per order, and the offer runs through Dec. 31, Hip2Save reported on Nov. 13, 2026. A shopper who buys $200 in cards in one order would get four footlongs on top of the $200 in card value, and the cards themselves stay spendable.

Provided by Subway – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

How the $50 Rule Works

The structure is simple. According to Hip2Save, every $50 in Subway gift cards bought earns one free footlong, and a single order tops out at four. That means the bonus stops at $200 per order, and larger purchases would not earn more footlongs in that order. Subway’s own gift card page lists the same free footlong for every $50 through 12/31.

The free footlongs do not arrive in the shopper’s hand. Hip2Save said the redemption QR code is emailed within 48 hours of purchase. The gift cards themselves work at participating locations and for online orders through Subway.com or the Subway app, and Hip2Save said balances never expire and carry no fees.

The deadline is the part that matters for holiday planning, much like the holiday return windows that shoppers track for other gifts. A purchase has to be made by Dec. 31, 2026, so there is room to buy in early December, but a card tucked in a stocking after New Year’s Day would miss the bonus. Only the purchase window is time-limited; Hip2Save said the card balance itself does not expire.

What One Free Footlong Is Worth

Hip2Save listed the current Sub of the Day at $4.99 for a 6-inch sub, with an upgrade to a footlong costing $3 more. On those figures, a footlong runs about $7.99, so one free footlong is worth roughly 16 percent of the $50 spent, and four free footlongs are worth about $31.96 on a $200 order. Menu prices vary by restaurant, so the real number depends on the location and the sandwich chosen, and a look at products Americans overpay for is a reminder to compare before buying.

The math works best for a shopper who was going to buy Subway cards anyway, because the bonus is a straight add-on. For anyone who would not otherwise eat at the chain, the cards are just spending money with a sandwich attached. Shoppers who like to save money fast usually check whether a bonus offsets a purchase they were already planning.

The same Hip2Save post listed a meal deal starting at $6.99 that includes a 6-inch sub, a small drink and a choice of chips or two cookies. No end dates were stated for the Sub of the Day or the meal deal. DealNews, which tracks Subway codes, also listed the $4.99 6-inch Sub of the Day at participating restaurants in an update dated Aug. 3, 2026, so those prices are best confirmed in the Subway app before ordering.

The Sub of the Day Calendar

Hip2Save also posted the weekly rotation for the $4.99 Sub of the Day. Monday is Meatball, Tuesday is Tuna, Wednesday is Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki, Thursday is Oven Roasted Turkey, Friday is Black Forest Ham, Saturday is B.M.T. and Sunday is Spicy Italian. Readers who enjoy food nostalgia may like this look at foods boomers loved.

That calendar matters for cashing in a free footlong. A shopper holding the QR code can pick any sandwich, so the code is worth the most when it covers a premium footlong rather than the Sub of the Day. Regulars who stick to one order, a habit covered in this look at people who always order the same thing, may find the code a reason to try something new.

Roc0ast3r – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

A Chain Built on the Footlong

The footlong has been central to Subway’s pricing for almost two decades. According to Wikipedia, the company began selling regular footlongs for $5 as a limited-time promotion in 2008 and calls it the most successful promotion in its history. The $5 footlong ended in 2014 in favor of a simple $6 menu, a $4.99 footlong menu returned in January 2018, and Subway dropped the $5 footlong promotion that September.

The company itself started small. According to Wikipedia’s entry on founder Fred DeLuca, the first shop opened in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Aug. 28, 1965, with Peter Buck lending the 17-year-old DeLuca $1,000. The name was shortened to Subway in 1968.

The word itself has a legal history. Wikipedia reports that Subway demanded in 2011 that Casey’s General Stores stop using the term “footlong” in its ads, that Casey’s asked a court to declare the word generic and then dropped the case, and that Subway’s trademark application for the term has not been approved after two abandoned attempts.

Sub Club and Other Ways Subway Rewards Regulars

Gift cards are not the only loyalty angle this season. Marketing Dive reported on Dec. 4, 2025, that Subway relaunched its Sub Club loyalty program with a national ad campaign, led by an offer of a free fourth footlong after buying three footlongs, or six 6-inch subs. The program replaced the older points-based MVP Rewards, and members can convert points into Subway Cash for later orders.

Nothing in the Hip2Save post says whether the gift card bonus can be combined with Sub Club rewards, so shoppers hoping to stack the two should read the terms in the app. Subway’s gift card page says terms and conditions apply and points to a separate terms page.

The offer is a single-outlet report from Hip2Save, confirmed in outline by Subway’s gift card page, so buyers should check the current terms at checkout. The headline facts are firm: a free footlong for each $50 in cards, no more than four in an order, and a window that closes Dec. 31, 2026.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Gerardo Moya for Getty Images – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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