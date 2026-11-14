A Thursday dinner out usually calls for jeans and whatever was in the closet. Now a growing number of twenty-somethings are heading to a mall restaurant in ruffled tops, flared denim and red-tinted sunglasses, and filming the walk to the table.

Gen Z diners are dressing as “Tuscan moms,” the polished suburban mothers of early-2000s television, and taking the look to Cheesecake Factory, TODAY reported on Nov. 4. One TikTok in that report, captioned as a sign to dress like Tuscan moms and go to the chain, had more than 100,000 views, while an Instagram video from 25-year-old Melanie Padron had passed 556,000. The draw is the same in both: the chain’s brown bread, its 250-plus menu and a night of costume that costs nothing beyond dinner.

Phillip Pessar from Miami, USA – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

What a Tuscan Mom Looks Like

TODAY described the aesthetic as a revival of Y2K culture that romanticizes the maximalist suburban lifestyle of the early 2000s, with Italian and Mediterranean design at its center. The outlet pointed to shows such as “Desperate Housewives” and “Charmed” as the reference points, along with the clothes the characters wore and the ornate homes they lived in.

“Desperate Housewives” premiered on ABC on Oct. 3, 2004, and ran for eight seasons, according to Wikipedia, which makes it a fitting touchstone for a generation raised on reruns. Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2012 in TODAY’s definition, is the group leading the trend.

The styling in the clips is specific. In the TikTok TODAY quoted, two friends wear flouncy ruffled tops, red-tinted sunglasses and flared jeans and lock arms before sampling the brown bread. Other videos set the walk to Norah Jones’ “Don’t Know Why” and similar songs from the era, TODAY reported.

The Early-2000s Look at Home

The same era’s design language is a natural fit for the home too, and a roundup of living room furniture trends for 2026 homes shows how quickly rooms cycle between looks.

Anyone who wants the vibe without the dinner reservation can borrow it for less, as a guide to decorating on a budget and a list of thrift-store decor essentials make clear. Plenty of the maximalist pieces from that period are now on secondhand shelves.

Why the Cheesecake Factory

The chain fits the part. TODAY said it first opened in 1972 and expanded to Washington, D.C., in 1991, and now has more than 200 locations in the U.S. Wikipedia’s company history says David Overton’s mother, Evelyn, started baking cheesecakes in Detroit in the late 1950s, and that the family opened a bakery in Woodland Hills, California, in 1972. David Overton opened a Beverly Hills restaurant in 1978 with a one-page menu and ten cheesecakes.

That menu has grown. The company’s own site says its menu has more than 250 dishes, prepared from scratch to order, plus more than 30 cheesecakes and desserts, according to Cheesecake Factory’s website. TODAY described the dining rooms as grandiose, with decor drawing from ancient Egypt to the Victorian era.

The cheesecakes are the one exception to the made-to-order claim. Wikipedia’s company page says they are made in bakery facilities and delivered frozen, and that almost 35 million slices are sold each year. The same page counts 370 locations as of 2025, a number that includes sister brands such as North Italia. The Cheesecake Factory name itself covers 218 of them. The company is headquartered in Calabasas, California, according to the same page. It also names the Crispy Chicken Costoletta among the chain’s best-known dishes.

The nostalgia reaches beyond the dining room. Habits that kids of the 1980s and 1990s grew up with at home are part of the same wave of looking back.

A costume dinner still plays by restaurant rules. Large parties in particular should check the menu and bill, as shown by a recent story of a diner who said an 18% gratuity was added to a $300 dinner for five. A table of friends in matching outfits is the kind of group that ends up reading the fine print.

The grandiose decor is the point. A dining room built for excess suits both an early-2000s sitcom and a table of friends in costume.

Zchangu – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Padron’s Thursday Night Out

Padron told TODAY that she dressed this way to feel like the “glamorous moms” she grew up seeing in the early 2000s. She said it left her feeling confident and put-together, and made an ordinary Thursday dinner more fun. Her point, as TODAY reported it, was that a Cheesecake Factory table is a fine place to dress up.

TODAY embedded several TikToks in its story, including clips from @ashleyamaro585 and @selenaslamour. The report did not tie each clip to a specific view count, so the 100,000-view figure refers only to the one TikTok TODAY quoted by caption.

The Cheesecake Factory did not immediately respond to TODAY’s request for comment. The chain recently reported its second straight quarter with more than $1 billion in revenue, TODAY noted, adding that nostalgia-driven trends such as this one may help.

For now, the trend is a lighthearted one. TODAY framed it as young people recapturing nostalgic excess at a time when everything is expensive.

A brown bread basket, a long menu and a ruffled blouse have been enough to put a mall restaurant back on a generation’s camera roll, and TODAY’s report shows the videos piling up.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Harrison Keely – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The post Gen Z Diners Are Dressing as ‘Tuscan Moms’ for Cheesecake Factory Dinners, and the TikToks Are Piling Up Views appeared first on Timeless Dishes.