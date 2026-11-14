A quick drive-thru stop on a Sunday afternoon is not usually an occasion, but Wendy’s is trying to make one out of it this weekend. The chain is handing out a free dessert for a single day.

On Sunday, November 15, 2026, Wendy’s is giving a free small Frosty with any purchase, Hip2Save reported on November 13. The offer has to be redeemed through the Wendy’s app, it runs at participating U.S. locations, and it is good on November 15 only, so it is a one-day deal rather than a stretch of several days.

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How the Free Frosty Works

The mechanics are simple. A customer has to sign up for Wendy’s Rewards, find the Frosty Day offer in the app on November 15 and make any purchase with the offer applied, according to Pirates and Princesses. That report lists no minimum purchase amount, only “any purchase.”

The free item is the small size. Reports name Classic Chocolate, Vanilla, Frosty Swirl and Frosty Fusion as the eligible choices. QSR Magazine’s report, republished by Yahoo, adds that the offer is limited to one redemption per customer and that full terms are in the app. Shoppers who follow frugal living tips for a tiny budget tend to read those terms closely.

Because the deal lives in the app, a walk-up order without it will not count. Anyone planning a Sunday stop can download the app and register ahead of time so the offer is waiting on the screen at the counter or in the drive-thru lane. Diners who prefer to size up a restaurant before ordering can browse red flags that scream run when dining at a restaurant, although a familiar chain stop is a simple one.

Why Wendy’s Picked November 15

The date is a birthday. Dave Thomas founded the company on November 15, 1969, in Columbus, Ohio, according to Wikipedia. In 2025, Wendy’s announced that November 15 would be an annual holiday called Frosty Day, tying it to the anniversary of its first restaurant opening, the company said in a November 12, 2025, release.

That release described the Frosty as one of the first five menu items Thomas created in 1969. For the first Frosty Day, the chain promoted a limited-time Snickerdoodle Cookie Frosty Fusion, a Vanilla Frosty blended with cinnamon-flavored snickerdoodle sauce and topped with cookie crumbles. This year’s promotion, described by QSR as the second annual one, centers on a free small Frosty instead. Turning a company birthday into a yearly ritual is a familiar idea to anyone who has read about people who keep the exact same holiday traditions every year.

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What a Frosty Actually Is

Wikipedia describes the Frosty as a frozen dairy dessert that Thomas created by blending chocolate and vanilla ice cream, and as thick enough that it is eaten with a spoon.

The lineup has widened over the years. Frosty Swirls and Frosty Fusions were introduced earlier in 2025, per the company’s release, so a customer choosing a flavor this Sunday has more options than just chocolate or vanilla. The same release noted that Ohio sold more Frosty items in 2024 than any other U.S. state.

For anyone whose restaurant stop is already part of a routine, a surprise dessert fits right into the pattern described in traits of people who always order the same thing at a restaurant. A free small Frosty is easy to add to a usual order without changing much else, much like the small wins collected in wallet-friendly life hacks.

Other Wendy’s App Offers Still Running

The Frosty is not the only app promotion on the calendar. Wendy’s is offering $0 delivery fees through DoorDash when orders are placed in the Wendy’s app, and that offer ends November 21, Sporked reported on November 7.

The delivery offer is separate from Frosty Day. It has a different end date and different rules, so a customer who wants to use both will need to check each one in the app before ordering.

A coupon only saves money when it is used before it expires, so setting a phone reminder for Sunday is a low-effort step.

Making the Most of a One-Day Deal

With a deal that lasts a single day, a few small steps matter. Checking that the nearest Wendy’s is participating comes first, since the offer applies only at participating restaurants. Opening the app before leaving home comes next, so any sign-in problems are solved before reaching the window.

The offer is limited to one redemption per customer, so each person in a group would need a separate account.

Sunday is the only day the offer is live, so waiting until Monday is not an option. Claiming it earlier in the day leaves time to sort out any app problems.

One open question is delivery. The Hip2Save post does not say whether delivery orders qualify, and the full terms in the app are the place to confirm that before ordering. The same goes for any restrictions on which menu items count as a purchase, since the reports describe the requirement only as any purchase at participating locations.

Anyone who misses the date will have to wait for the next promotion. The terms published so far describe a single day, November 15, 2026, with no extension announced. Participating U.S. restaurants, the Wendy’s app and a Rewards account are the three things needed to claim it.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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