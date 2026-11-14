A can opener, a saucepan and ten spare minutes once covered a school-night dinner in plenty of American kitchens, and the canned-food aisle was the reason. Some of the cans that made those dinners are simply gone now, and shoppers who go looking for them find an empty spot on the shelf.

The Takeout’s August 2024 roundup of discontinued canned foods names 12 that left stores, among them Franco-American macaroni and cheese, made from 1939 to 2004, and pumpkin spice Spam, a limited edition from 2019. The rest of the list stretches from an 1899 soup to a lunch-in-a-can that lasted only a few years.

Tony Webster – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

The Soups That Quietly Left

The Takeout counts three soup entries on its list. The first is a big batch from Progresso, the General Mills brand that was founded in New Orleans in 1925. Roughly 40 Progresso soups, including chicken cheese enchilada and green pea, were cut in the early months of 2020, according to The Takeout.

Next comes Campbell’s Pepper Pot, a thick, stew-like soup built on potatoes, bacon and beef tripe that dated to 1899. Campbell’s stopped making it in 2010, The Takeout reported, which ended a run of more than a century.

The third is a handful of Campbell’s Chunky flavors. The roundup lists Philly-style cheesesteak, around 2017, Meatball Bustin’ Sausage and Rigatoni, around 2021, and chicken mushroom chowder, in 2023. The roundup describes each as dropped without much announcement. A look back at foods Boomers loved in the ’60s shows how much of the grocery aisle has turned over since then.

Pasta Cans That Disappeared From the Pasta Aisle

Four items on the list are canned pasta, the sort of cupboard staple that turns up in what grandkids remember most about their grandparents. Franco-American macaroni and cheese came first chronologically. Campbell’s sold it from 1939 until 2004, when the Franco-American name was retired and the product was phased out, per The Takeout. It used spaghetti-style noodles in a cheese sauce.

Franco-American was also where SpaghettiOs began in 1965, and the line later added a version with sliced franks in 1966. Campbell’s quietly dropped the franks edition in 2023, the roundup says.

Trader Joe’s Organic Joe’s O’s, a tomato-sauce ring pasta in the same spirit, was discontinued without notice in 2021. Then there are Chef Boyardee’s novelty shapes. Roller Coasters appeared in the mid-1970s, and Cosmic Kids, shaped like characters from the Pac-Man and Smurfs franchises, debuted in 1982 and was gone by 1986, The Takeout reported. Chef Boyardee itself survives. Ettore Boiardi started the brand in Cleveland in 1928, and it was sold to Brynwood Partners in 2025, according to Wikipedia.

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Lunch Pails, Pudding and Meatball Stew

Another group of discontinued cans was built around convenience. Dial’s Lunch Bucket launched in 1989 with 16 varieties, each a single microwavable serving in a plastic can with a metal tip. The line left stores in the mid-1990s, The Takeout said.

Hunt’s Snack Pack pudding, which debuted in 1968, started out in aluminum cans and moved to plastic cups in 1984. The pudding lives on, but the can version does not, which is why it counts as a vanished format rather than a vanished flavor. Like the little rituals of the ’80s and ’90s that faded without notice, packaging changes tend to go unremarked.

Hormel’s Dinty Moore Meatball Stew swapped the usual beef chunks for ground-beef meatballs. Hormel ended production in the mid-2010s, according to the roundup. Kids who picked up the everyday habits of the 1980s and 1990s at home may remember Lunch Bucket from that era, which is also the stretch that made the ’80s feel like a golden age for many families.

Spam Flavors That Did Not Stick Around

Spam is the most famous canned item on the list, and it is still on shelves. Hormel introduced it on July 5, 1937, and its classic version is pork with ham, salt, water, potato starch, sugar and sodium nitrite. What went missing are some of the experiments. The Takeout lists pumpkin spice, released in 2019, plus chorizo, garlic, black pepper, Portuguese sausage and cheese as flavors that were dropped.

Limited editions are part of Spam’s pattern. Wikipedia’s entry on the product notes that other short runs have followed, including figgy pudding in 2022. Pumpkin spice, from 2019, sits on a list that begins with a macaroni dish from 1939.

A Nut Loaf the Pantry Forgot

The twelfth and last item is the oddest. Nuteena, a plant-based loaf from Loma Linda made mainly from peanut paste, with soy, corn and rice, was stopped in 2005, per The Takeout. It left with little notice.

Taken together, the 12 show how a pantry changes. Soups lost flavors. Pasta cans lost their novelty shapes. Whole formats, such as pudding in aluminum or dinner in a microwavable pail, gave way, as Snack Pack pudding did, to other packaging. The method behind all of them, described in Wikipedia’s overview of canning, has not changed, but the specific cans in the cupboard have.

Brands often retire items without ceremony. A company pulls a flavor, shoppers notice later, and the memory lives on in family kitchens. The Takeout’s list records items that left between 1986 and 2023.

For anyone hunting a specific can from the list, the odds are low. The listed years show that most of these products have been gone for a decade or longer. Campbell’s, profiled on Wikipedia, is behind the Pepper Pot, Chunky, SpaghettiOs and Franco-American entries, and the other cans came from Hormel, General Mills, Dial, Loma Linda, Chef Boyardee, Hunt’s and Trader Joe’s.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Lorie Shaull – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

The post 12 Canned Foods That Vanished From Shelves, From Franco-American Macaroni and Cheese to Pumpkin Spice Spam appeared first on Timeless Dishes.