You finish dinner, fill the kitchen sink with hot water, add dish soap, and start washing. You scrub the plates, rinse away the bubbles, and place everything on the drying rack.

It seems like a perfectly reasonable way to clean dishes.

But many people overlook an important distinction:washing dishes and sanitizing them are not the same thing.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has specific instructions for people washing dishes by hand during a boil-water advisory. The agency recommends washing and rinsing dishes as usual, then soaking them in a sanitizing solution for at least one minute before letting them air-dry.

That extra step matters when tap water may be contaminated.

The recommendation is particularly relevant during emergencies involving potentially unsafe drinking water, when ordinary dishwashing practices may not provide enough protection.

Here’s what the CDC recommends, why hot tap water alone isn’t always sufficient, and what you should know before changing your dishwashing routine.

Hot Water and Dish Soap Don’t Automatically Sanitize Dishes

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Most households follow a familiar dishwashing routine.

They remove leftover food, scrub plates with dish soap, rinse them under running water, and leave them to dry.

This process removes grease, food particles, and much of the dirt that accumulates during meals.

However, cleaning doesn’t necessarily eliminate every disease-causing microorganism.

The CDC distinguishes between cleaning and sanitizing.

Cleaning removes dirt and many germs from surfaces, while sanitizing reduces the number of remaining germs to levels considered safer.

Sanitizing may be necessary for certain food-contact surfaces, particularly following emergencies such as flooding.

This doesn’t mean everyone needs to soak their dishes in bleach after every meal.

The important distinction is the condition of the water being used and the circumstances surrounding the cleaning process.

The CDC Recommends a One-Minute Sanitizing Soak During Boil-Water Advisories

The CDC’s instructions are especially important when local authorities issue a boil-water advisory.

Such advisories are issued when drinking water may contain harmful microorganisms or when its safety cannot be guaranteed.

During these situations, the agency recommends a specific process for washing dishes by hand.

The steps are:

Wash dishes as usual with hot water and dish soap.

Rinse them using clean water.

Prepare a sanitizing solution in a separate basin.

Soak the rinsed dishes for at least one minute.

Remove them and allow them to air-dry completely.

The CDC recommends adding one teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for every gallon of warm water when following its boil-water advisory instructions.

The dishes should be completely covered by the solution.

The one-minute requirement is easy to overlook, but it gives the sanitizing solution sufficient contact time under the specified guidance.

You Shouldn’t Use Just Any Household Bleach

Homeowners need to be particularly careful here.

Not every bleach product is suitable for sanitizing dishes.

The CDC recommends unscented household liquid bleach for its boil-water advisory procedure.

Scented varieties may contain ingredients not intended for food-contact surfaces.

Products marketed as splashless or specially formulated for laundry may also have different ingredients and instructions.

Before preparing any sanitizing mixture, check the product label.

Follow manufacturer instructions when preparing diluted bleach solutions.

Never mix bleach with ammonia, vinegar, or other cleaning products. These combinations can release dangerous gases.

Also, keep bleach products out of reach of children and pets.

Why the One-Minute Waiting Period Matters

It may seem unnecessary to leave already-washed dishes in another basin for a full minute.

But sanitizing depends partly on contact time.

The solution needs enough time to act on microorganisms that may remain on the surfaces.

This is why simply dipping a plate into a sanitizing mixture and immediately removing it isn’t the same as following the CDC’s instructions.

The same principle applies to other sanitizing products.

Their effectiveness depends on factors such as chemical concentration, temperature, and how long the surface stays in contact with the solution.

For the CDC’s boil-water advisory procedure, the recommendation is at least one minute.

A kitchen timer can make it easier to follow the instructions, particularly when washing several plates, cups, and utensils.

Air-Drying Is Another Important Part of the Process

After the sanitizing soak, don’t reach for a kitchen towel right away.

The CDC recommends letting dishes air-dry completely before reusing them.

Why?

A dish towel can transfer microorganisms back onto clean dishes, especially if the towel hasn’t been washed recently or has been used to wipe other surfaces.

Air-drying lets dishes dry without introducing another potentially contaminated material.

A clean drying rack helps.

Arrange the dishes so water can drain away, and avoid stacking wet plates on top of one another.

It might take longer than wiping everything with a towel, but it’s an important part of the recommended emergency procedure.

Dishwashers May Be a Safer Alternative During Certain Water Emergencies

Not everyone enjoys washing dishes by hand.

Fortunately, the CDC also provides guidance for people who have dishwashers during a boil-water advisory.

According to the agency, household dishwashers are generally considered safe to use if either of these conditions is met:

The dishwasher has a sanitizing cycle.

The final rinse temperature reaches at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit (66 degrees Celsius).

However, you shouldn’t assume every dishwasher automatically meets these requirements.

Check the appliance manual or contact the manufacturer if you’re unsure about its final rinse temperature.

The dishwasher’s sanitizing cycle can be particularly useful because it is designed to meet specific cleaning and sanitizing requirements.

If your appliance doesn’t meet the CDC’s recommendations, follow local public health instructions about alternative dishwashing methods.

Baby Bottles and Feeding Equipment Need Special Attention

Parents should pay particular attention to feeding equipment during a boil-water advisory.

Baby bottles, nipples, and other feeding accessories come into direct contact with milk or formula.

Contaminated equipment can create additional risks for infants, who may be more vulnerable to certain infections.

The CDC specifically recommends sanitizing baby bottles during boil-water advisories.

Parents should follow the agency’s current instructions and the manufacturer’s guidance for their particular feeding equipment.

Some bottles and accessories can be sanitized using an appropriate dishwasher cycle, while others may require different methods.

Don’t assume equipment is safe just because it looks clean.

When an advisory is in effect, follow the specific public health instructions for preparing and cleaning infant feeding supplies.

A Boil-Water Advisory Doesn’t Mean Your Tap Water Is Always Unsafe

Here’s an important detail that can easily get lost in discussions about the CDC’s dishwashing recommendations.

The one-minute sanitizing instruction is not a universal requirement for every household after every meal.

It’s specifically part of the CDC’s guidance for washing dishes during a boil-water advisory.

Under normal circumstances, households with safe tap water can generally wash dishes using ordinary dish soap, clean water, and appropriate drying practices.

The CDC also explains that routine sanitizing of household surfaces isn’t always necessary when items are cleaned properly.

However, circumstances change during emergencies.

Flooding, damaged water infrastructure, and contamination incidents can make previously safe water unsuitable for certain household activities.

That’s why residents should pay attention to local water advisories rather than assuming that clear-looking tap water is necessarily safe.

If local authorities issue a boil-water notice, follow their instructions until the advisory is officially lifted.

Don’t Confuse Sanitizing With Disinfecting

The terms cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting are sometimes used interchangeably, but they describe different processes.

Understanding the differences can help you avoid unnecessary cleaning products and potentially unsafe practices.

For everyday dishwashing, removing food residue and washing properly are essential.

During a boil-water advisory, however, the additional sanitizing step becomes important.

You shouldn’t use concentrated disinfectants on dishes just because you want them extra clean.

Always use products specifically approved and labeled for the intended food-contact application.

What Should You Do When a Boil-Water Advisory Ends?

Once local authorities announce that a boil-water advisory has ended, residents may be able to return to their normal dishwashing routines.

However, don’t ignore any additional instructions issued by your local water provider.

Depending on the situation, authorities may recommend flushing household plumbing, replacing water filters, or cleaning appliances connected to the water supply.

The CDC advises following specific instructions for appliances such as dishwashers, ice machines, and refrigerators after certain water emergencies.

If you’re unsure whether your tap water is safe, contact your local water utility or public health department.

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