Shoppers at Ontario Mills mall in Ontario, California, were left scrambling for safety Friday evening after reports of gunfire sparked panic inside the busy shopping center. Videos shared by local news outlets showed people running through the mall and food court as police responded to the frightening incident.

Authorities later confirmed that police had taken one person, identified as a juvenile, into custody. Fortunately, police said nobody was struck by gunfire or injured during the incident.

The shooting happened on Friday, November 13, 2026, prompting an investigation by the Ontario Police Department. Although officers contained the scene and arrested a suspect, several important questions remained unanswered as of Saturday morning.

Gunfire Reports Prompt Police Response

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Ontario police began receiving reports of shots fired at Ontario Mills shortly after 7:05 p.m. Friday, according to CBS Los Angeles.

ABC7 reported that officers responded at approximately 7:07 p.m. However, the exact moment the gunfire occurred has not been established.

The reported shooting took place along an interior concourse near Dave & Buster’s and Burlington, rather than inside a particular store, according to ABC7.

CBS Los Angeles placed the initial reports near Entrance No. 5, which is close to Dave & Buster’s.

The location is part of a busy section of the shopping center, where visitors can access retail stores, dining options, and entertainment.

For shoppers who were simply enjoying an evening out, reports of gunfire were enough to turn an ordinary shopping trip into a frightening experience.

Video Shows Shoppers Running Through the Mall

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Footage published alongside ABC7’s coverage showed people running through the mall and food court following reports of gunfire.

The scenes offered a glimpse of the confusion that unfolded as shoppers moved through public areas, apparently trying to get away from the reported danger.

However, some details about the footage remain unclear. The original person who recorded it was not identified in the available reporting, and the recording’s exact time has not been established.

There are also no independently verified eyewitness interviews explaining what happened immediately before the reports of gunfire.

For example, it remains unclear whether shoppers saw a firearm, heard individual shots, or received instructions from mall employees or security personnel.

While the footage supports reports that people were running, it does not independently establish the complete sequence of events.

Juvenile Suspect Taken Into Custody

One person was arrested in connection with the incident, according to reports from ABC7, KTLA, and CBS Los Angeles.

ABC7 and CBS identified the arrested individual as a juvenile. CBS further described the person as male.

Authorities have not publicly established the juvenile’s exact age or identity in the reports reviewed.

Other important details surrounding the arrest are also unavailable. Police have not established a precise arrest time or explained where the suspect was apprehended.

It is also unclear whether the individual was carrying a firearm when taken into custody.

ABC7 reported that it remained unknown whether investigators had recovered a weapon.

These unanswered questions matter as investigators work to establish exactly what happened inside the shopping center.

The arrest is a significant development, but it does not mean every aspect of the incident has been explained.

Police Confirm Nobody Was Injured

Despite the panic and reports of gunfire, authorities said nobody was injured.

ABC7 reported that police confirmed nobody had been struck by gunfire and nobody was hurt.

KTLA also reported that Ontario police confirmed there were no injuries.

No fatalities were reported in the local news coverage reviewed.

That is welcome news considering the number of people who may have been inside the shopping center when the incident unfolded.

Still, no verified information confirms whether anyone sustained minor injuries while moving through the mall or required medical attention.

Police have not provided details about ambulance responses or hospital transports.

For now, the confirmed information is that nobody was reported injured as a result of the incident.

Police Say There Is No Threat to the Community

Following the arrest, Ontario police reassured the public that there was no continuing threat to the community.

KTLA quoted the department saying, “There is no threat to the community.”

ABC7 also reported that police considered the scene contained.

The reassurance helped establish that authorities did not believe there was an ongoing public safety threat connected to the incident.

However, a contained scene does not automatically mean the entire mall had reopened or returned to normal operations.

No verified incident-specific announcement confirms whether stores were temporarily closed, whether shoppers were formally evacuated, or when normal operations resumed.

Ontario Mills’ official website listed scheduled operating hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. for both Friday and Saturday. Those published hours do not independently confirm what happened to mall operations following the police response.

Investigators Still Have Important Questions to Answer

Although a juvenile has been taken into custody, the investigation remains ongoing.

CBS Los Angeles reported that investigators had not established how many shots were fired or who the intended target might have been.

Authorities have also not publicly established a motive.

It remains unclear whether the incident involved an argument, a dispute between individuals, or other circumstances.

No confirmed information has been released about possible additional participants.

Police have not released the suspect’s name, exact age, charges, or details about any court proceedings in the coverage reviewed.

These details may become clearer as investigators gather evidence and release additional information.

What Shoppers Should Know

Ontario Mills is an indoor shopping and entertainment destination located at 1 Mills Circle in Ontario, California. The property features more than 200 stores, alongside dining and entertainment options, according to its management company, Simon.

Visitors planning to shop there should distinguish between the police confirmation that the scene was contained and an official announcement about normal mall operations.

Anyone planning a visit can check the mall’s official website for updated information or contact mall management.

The incident also serves as a reminder of how quickly an ordinary public gathering can become frightening when reports of gunfire emerge.

For now, the most important confirmed details are that a juvenile was arrested, police reported no injuries, and authorities said there was no continuing threat to the community.

The investigation continues, with the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting still under review.

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