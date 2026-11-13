Mid-November is late on the garlic calendar, but in much of the country it is not too late. Extension gardeners in Oregon, Vermont, Minnesota and Wisconsin all say the same thing: cloves pushed into the ground in fall will be bulbs by next summer.

Oregon State University Extension puts the best planting window at September through November, and says bulbs form by mid-July. Across those four universities, the planting advice boils down to five rules.

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1. Plant in the Fall Window, Not the Spring

The Oregon State University Extension Service says garlic roots develop in fall and winter, so that by early spring they can support the rapid leaf growth needed to form large bulbs. Its horticulturist Chip Bubl calls September through November the best time to plant in Oregon.

The University of Vermont Extension gives a rule that travels well: plant about three weeks before the ground freezes. That timing lets roots develop, while the cold keeps sprouts from poking through before winter. In the Northeast, UVM says, that usually means mid-October to early November, according to its master gardener guidance on planting garlic now.

The University of Minnesota Extension, in its growing garlic guide, gives a colder-climate cue: plant about one to two weeks after the first killing frost, and expect shoots to appear mostly in spring. University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension in Dane County says October or early November is best in southern Wisconsin, and the second or third week of October in the north. Its garlic planting note adds that newer research found early-fall growth does not hurt the following year’s yield, and that garlic planted earlier establishes better and is more productive.

For gardeners facing a hard freeze, a guide to protecting potted and garden plants before a Southeast freeze is a useful companion for the same weeks.

2. Start With Seed Garlic and the Biggest Cloves

Garlic, Allium sativum, belongs to the same genus as onions, leeks and chives, according to Wikipedia. It is tempting to plant what came from the grocery store, but UVM cautions against it. Store garlic may be a variety that grows only in warmer climates, or it may have been handled to extend shelf life, so seed garlic from local farms and garden centers is the safer bet.

The extension guides agree on clove size. UVM says to choose the largest cloves because they yield the largest bulbs. Oregon State says larger cloves produce larger bulbs the following summer. Wisconsin says the bigger the clove, the stronger and more productive the plant, and suggests cooking with the small ones.

UVM adds a timing detail: break the bulb into individual cloves no more than a day before planting.

3. Set the Cloves Pointy End Up, About 2 Inches Deep

The depth is consistent across the sources, and the spacing is where they differ. Oregon State says to plant cloves root side down, 2 inches deep and 2 to 4 inches apart, in rows 10 to 14 inches apart. UVM says to make a hole at least 2 inches deep and place the clove flat side down, pointy side up, with 4 to 8 inches between cloves.

Wisconsin says to plant cloves 5 to 8 inches apart and 2 to 4 inches deep, pointy end up, and Minnesota says the base of the clove should sit 2 to 3 inches below the soil surface, in double rows about 6 inches apart. Wisconsin notes that the bottom of the clove has a basal plate where roots are produced.

Because the numbers vary by region and variety, the wider spacing from UVM and Wisconsin leaves room to dig the bulbs later without damaging neighbors, a point UVM makes directly. Those with limited space can look at Frenz Hub’s guide to elevated garden beds for fall greens, herbs and small patios.

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4. Choose a Sunny, Well-Drained Spot

Oregon State says to plant garlic in full sun in well-drained soil, with sandy clay loam best. In heavier soil, it recommends raised beds 2 to 3 feet wide and at least 10 to 12 inches tall.

UVM names loamy soil with a pH between 6.2 and 7.0 in full sun, and says soil that recently held garlic or other alliums should get a two-year break before replanting. Wisconsin’s note says garlic generally does not do well in heavy clay that drains poorly.

A windowsill grower who prefers herbs can see nine kitchen herbs that keep growing on a sunny windowsill all winter.

5. Mulch, Wait, and Harvest When the Leaves Yellow

After planting, the bed gets a blanket. UVM says to cover with 4 inches of straw or shredded leaves, and Minnesota says 3 to 4 inches of leaf or straw mulch for winter. Wisconsin suggests about 3 to 4 inches of clean straw in the south and 4 to 6 inches in the north, and Oregon State recommends a light mulch to improve soil structure and reduce weeds.

Then comes the wait. In spring, UVM says to keep plants evenly moist and weeded, and to remove the flower stalk, called a scape, from hardneck types in May or June so the plant can put its energy into the bulb. The scapes are edible. Oregon State says small stems can be eaten like asparagus before they turn fibrous.

Harvest is the payoff. Oregon State says bulbs mature by mid-July, Minnesota puts harvest between late June and late July, and UVM says leaves begin to turn yellow around July. Wisconsin says to harvest when the bottom two leaves yellow, and to pull a plant and cut it crosswise to check that the cloves fill their papery wrappers. Waiting too long can make the cloves separate and shorten storage life.

After digging, bulbs are dried in a shady, airy place, then stored in a cool, dark, dry, well-ventilated spot. Oregon State says not to refrigerate garlic, because moisture and cool temperatures trigger sprouting, and that properly stored garlic should last until the next harvest the following summer. For a ten-foot row, Oregon State estimates a yield of about 5 pounds of bulbs.

A reality check is worth adding. These are regional guidelines from four states, and garlic is a patient crop. Planting dates vary with local frost, and a gardener in a warm region has a longer window than one in Vermont. The safest course is to check a local extension office for the date that matches the local ground freeze. For anyone curious about the pantry end of the project, a Frenz Hub guide to seasonal storage and its clever storage hacks have ideas for where dried bulbs might wait out the year.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Leon Brooks – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

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