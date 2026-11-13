USDA’s temperature danger zone for food starts at 40 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Ohio State University Extension, which says a refrigerator’s air should sit between 37 and 39 degrees to keep food just under that line. Freezers belong at 0 degrees, per North Carolina Cooperative Extension and the FDA. The one tool every source names for checking both numbers is an appliance thermometer.

The check is timely because Thanksgiving falls on November 26, and refrigerators and freezers fill up in the days around the holiday. The extension offices and the FDA agree on the basics, and the small differences among them are worth laying out.

Tony Webster – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Why the Fridge Target Is 37 to 39 Degrees

Ohio State University Extension educator Kate Shumaker writes that cold storage should aim below 40 degrees, the bottom edge of the danger zone that runs from 40 to 140 degrees. To hold food just under 40, she says, the air temperature of the refrigerator should be set between 37 and 39 degrees.

Her point is that the only way to know the air temperature is an appliance thermometer, hung or set on the refrigerator door or near the front of the center shelf. Frenz Hub has a post titled Best Practices for Seasonal Storage that fits the same storage theme.

The FDA makes the same case from the federal side. It says few refrigerator controls show actual temperatures, so an inexpensive freestanding appliance thermometer lets a household monitor the temperature and adjust the setting, with one thermometer for the fridge, one for the freezer, and frequent checks.

Shumaker also notes the shelf order that goes with the number: ready-to-eat foods on the top shelf, and raw meat, poultry and seafood on the bottom shelf, wrapped and on a tray. Before Thanksgiving cooking starts, craftingyourhome.com has a list titled 8 Things Never to Put in a Garbage Disposal Before Thanksgiving Cooking on the kitchen side of the holiday.

Where the Extension Numbers Differ Slightly

The sources do not quote one identical range. The Buncombe County center of North Carolina Cooperative Extension says to keep a separate thermometer in the refrigerator so it stays at 40 degrees or below. Mississippi State University Extension says to keep the refrigerator below 40 degrees, ideally 34 to 38. Ohio State sets the air between 37 and 39.

All three land under 40, and their preferred bands overlap at 37 and 38 degrees. The headline number of 37 to 39 is Ohio State’s, while North Carolina gives a ceiling of 40 and Mississippi State a lower band of 34 to 38. The FDA likewise says to keep the refrigerator at 40 degrees or below, which means every source puts the hard ceiling at the same place.

USDAgov – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Freezers Belong at 0 Degrees

The North Carolina center says a thermometer in the freezer should confirm it stays at or below 0 degrees. The FDA gives the same number, saying the freezer should be at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. The FDA also warns against overpacking, since cold air must circulate around refrigerated foods to keep them properly chilled, which matters in a refrigerator stocked for a holiday.

University of Illinois Extension repeats the pair, listing a freezer at or below 0 degrees and a refrigerator at or below 40, and recommending separate refrigerator and freezer thermometers during a power outage. A freezer that holds the right temperature also suits the crops and leftovers people put away for later, and Frenz Hub has a post titled How to Freeze Fresh Green Beans to Enjoy All Year.

Checking Again Before Thanksgiving

North Carolina Cooperative Extension says the thermometer is also the tool to use if the power goes out or the refrigerator stops working properly. Illinois Extension says refrigerated foods are safe for up to four hours during an outage, and that perishable foods such as milk and meat above 40 degrees for two hours or more should be thrown out. For a household without a freezer thermometer, Illinois Extension says to feel for ice crystals on freezer packages or to place a regular food thermometer between packages, and it says foods with ice crystals or at 40 degrees or colder can be refrozen.

The offices also give timing rules for the holiday itself. The FDA says raw meat, poultry, seafood, eggs and produce that need refrigeration should not sit at room temperature for more than two hours, or one hour if the air is above 90 degrees. North Carolina Extension says leftovers can stay on the top shelf for two to three days, while Mississippi State says safely stored cooked leftovers last three to four days, a difference worth noting. With the oven busy on the day, Frenz Hub’s Free Up the Oven This Thanksgiving: COSORI vs Ninja Air Fryer vs Ninja Flip Toaster Oven compares three appliances.

Mississippi State also suggests cleaning out the refrigerator once a week and avoiding stuffing it so full that cold air cannot move. For the pie side of the table, craftingyourhome.com lists 9 Pies That Show Up on Thanksgiving Tables Across America.

A Quick Reality Check

None of this requires special equipment beyond a basic thermometer. The numbers are simple, 37 to 39 for the refrigerator air by Ohio State’s measure and 0 for the freezer, and the sources differ only in how tightly they draw the line under 40. The thermometer is what turns a setting on a dial into an actual reading.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Fridges Belong at 37 to 39 Degrees and Freezers at 0, and an Appliance Thermometer Settles It appeared first on Timeless Dishes.