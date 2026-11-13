A jar of dried herbs holds more concentrated flavor than the same herb cut fresh, and NDSU Extension’s ingredient substitution chart puts a number on it: 1 tablespoon of finely cut fresh herbs equals 1 teaspoon dried. The same chart lists five other swaps that come up around the herb shelf, from ground herbs to bay leaf. Each one is a conversion for an unexpected shortage, not a rule for every recipe.

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1 Tablespoon Fresh Equals 1 Teaspoon Dried

The chart gives the ratio in both directions. A teaspoon of dried herbs stands in for a tablespoon of fresh herbs, finely cut, and a tablespoon of finely cut fresh herbs can replace a teaspoon of dried. Since a tablespoon holds 3 teaspoons, dried herbs are counted at one-third the volume of fresh.

University of Illinois Extension reaches nearly the same place from the garden side. In a November 25, 2025 post, horticulture educator Emily Swihart wrote that dried herbs typically taste three to four times stronger than fresh herbs, and that a dried substitute should be one-quarter to one-third of the amount a recipe calls for. Dried herbs are best used within a year, the post adds, and should be stored in an airtight container in a cool, dry, dark place.

NDSU also opens the chart with a caution. Each ingredient in a recipe has a specific function, the extension service says, and a swap can alter taste, color, moisture or texture, which is why it suggests substitutions only for unexpected situations. Frenz Hub has a post titled Keep Growing Into Winter: Elevated Garden Beds for Fall Greens, Herbs and Small Patios.

1. Ground Herbs: Half a Teaspoon

The first of the five other swaps is for herbs sold ground instead of dried and cut. NDSU’s chart pairs 1 tablespoon of finely cut fresh herbs with ½ teaspoon of ground herbs. That is half the 1 teaspoon of whole dried herbs the chart gives for the same tablespoon of fresh.

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2. Dried Parsley: 3 Teaspoons Fresh

For parsley the chart spells out the ratio: 1 teaspoon of dried parsley equals 3 teaspoons of chopped fresh parsley. It is the same one-to-three proportion as the general rule, written for one herb. Wikipedia’s herb entry notes that herbs generally means the leafy green or flowering parts of a plant, fresh or dried, the category that fresh and dried parsley both fall into.

3. Chives: Green Onion Tops

The chart’s chive entry swaps 2 teaspoons of finely chopped chives for 2 teaspoons of finely chopped green onion tops. This is the one swap on the list that keeps the amount the same and changes the plant instead of the form. Craftingyourhome.com has a post titled 9 Kitchen Herbs That Keep Growing on a Sunny Windowsill All Winter.

4. Dill: 3 Heads for 1 Tablespoon of Seed

NDSU lists 3 heads of dill plant, fresh or dried, as equal to 1 tablespoon of dill seed. It is the only entry here that moves between different parts of the plant. Wikipedia says spices are usually produced from parts such as seeds, bark, roots and fruits, while herbs are the leafy parts, and Illinois Extension lists dill among herbs grown for their leaves and also among those grown for seeds or fruits.

5. Bay Leaf: A Quarter Teaspoon Cracked

One whole bay leaf equals ¼ teaspoon of cracked bay leaves, according to the chart. Wikipedia describes bay leaves as aromatic leaves commonly used as herbs in cooking, usually whole and either dried or fresh, and taken out of the dish before serving; it says they are less commonly used in ground form. The NDSU chart also covers lemon juice and peel, and craftingyourhome.com has a post titled 9 Winter Citrus Fruits That Brighten the Cold Months.

Where the Extension Services Differ on Freezing and Drying

The garden-herb pages from other universities agree on the basics but not on every number. For herb ice cubes, which suit soups and stews, Illinois Extension says to put approximately 1 teaspoon of chopped herb in each section of an ice cube tray and fill it with water. South Dakota State University Extension says to use one tablespoon of herbs per compartment, filling the tray half full of water and topping it off after 24 hours.

Frenz Hub has a post titled How to Freeze Fresh Green Beans to Enjoy All Year. SDSU also describes an oil version: 2 cups of chopped herbs mixed with ⅓ cup of oil, frozen in trays or small jars. It notes that herbs should not be stored in oil at room temperature, and that frozen herbs kept in an airtight container last up to six months. Because ice crystals make frozen herbs limp, SDSU recommends using them in cooked dishes, bread dough, herb butter or sauces. SDSU’s preserving guide also says the best time to harvest is mid-morning, after the dew has dried.

On oven drying the two schools part ways. Illinois Extension says oven drying is not recommended because even the lowest setting is too high and destroys flavor and color. SDSU says to set an oven at 180°F or lower with the door open, though it also cautions that oven drying can destroy color, flavor and oils.

The chart’s ratios are best read as approximations. They make a recipe workable when a jar or a bunch is missing, and the extension pages show that the way herbs are preserved matters as well. Frenz Hub has a post titled Best Practices for Seasonal Storage.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Casey Fleser from Nashville, TN – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

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