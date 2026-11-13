A carton cannot be labeled heavy cream unless it contains at least 36 percent milkfat, under the federal standard in 21 CFR 131.150. That number is the reason one carton of dairy whips into peaks and another stays pourable. The line for whipping is about 30 percent, and anything under it, half-and-half included, will not hold a foam.

The explanation comes down to what holds the air. A Safeway shopping guide on cream and half-and-half says the fat percentage “isn’t up to the brand” and that it decides whether a carton will whip.

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The Label Number That Decides Everything

The Safeway guide lays out the tiers. Heavy cream and heavy whipping cream are the same product, both at least 36 percent milkfat, and both hold stiff peaks. Light whipping cream is a separate tier at 30 to 36 percent and whips softer. Light cream, at 18 to 30 percent, will not whip, and half-and-half, at 10.5 to 18 percent, will not either.

The federal standard cited above says heavy cream may be labeled either “heavy cream” or “heavy whipping cream,” which is why the two cartons are interchangeable in a recipe. Frenz Hub has a post on creative coffee bar ideas.

What the Fat Does in a Foam

Whipped cream is a foam of air bubbles, and the fat droplets in the cream hold those bubbles in place, according to the Safeway guide. Below about 30 percent fat there is not enough to hold the structure, and the foam collapses no matter how long it is beaten. Above 35 percent, the foam gets tighter and steadier. Frenz Hub has a post titled Free Up the Oven This Thanksgiving.

Wikipedia’s entry on whipped cream says the same from the physical side: cream with high butterfat content, typically 30 to 36 percent, is used for whipping because fat globules contribute to forming stable air bubbles. During whipping, partially coalesced fat molecules create a stabilized network that traps air. Low-fat cream, or milk, does not have enough fat to whip effectively. The same entry says that by the end of the 19th century, centrifuge separation was used to rapidly produce high-fat cream suitable for whipping. CraftingYourHome.com has a list of 9 pies that show up on Thanksgiving tables across America.

Why Half-and-Half Stays Liquid

Half-and-half sits between milk and cream at 10.5 to 18 percent milkfat, the Safeway guide says. That is enough to round out coffee or a pan sauce, and far too little to whip. Fat-free half-and-half cannot meet the legal 10.5 percent floor, so the guide describes it as a separate formulation sold under a familiar name. CraftingYourHome.com has a post titled 10 Apple Varieties Bakers Reach for in the Fall.

Once opened, USDA guidance cited in the guide is to use half-and-half within about 7 days, kept at 40 degrees F or below in its original container. For an unopened carton, the sell-by date printed on it applies. Frenz Hub has a post titled Single Cup or Full Pot? Keurig K-Express vs Ninja Fresh Brew for Fall Mornings and Holiday Guests.

Light Whipping Cream: It Whips, but Softer

The middle tier is the one that surprises. Light whipping cream at 30 to 36 percent milkfat does whip, but the foam is softer and less stable than what heavy whipping cream produces, according to Safeway. That fits Wikipedia’s range and the guide’s cutoff near 30 percent. The guide also notes that Safeway’s own dairy case jumps from half-and-half straight to heavy whipping cream, with no light cream or light whipping cream cartons in between.

A recipe that calls for whipped cream to hold stiff peaks, such as a topping that will sit on a pie, calls for the heavy tier. The Safeway guide says “whip until stiff peaks” points to heavy whipping cream. The Wikipedia entry on cream explains that butterfat is less dense than the rest of milk, so it rises to the top and is skimmed off as cream. It adds that different grades are distinguished by their fat content, and that definitions vary by country, so a carton from another country may be labeled differently.

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Two other products sit near the cream in the dairy case and do not behave like it. The Safeway guide says whipped topping tubs are built on vegetable fat, mostly water, hydrogenated coconut and palm kernel oil, and corn syrup, with less than 2 percent actual cream. A dairy-free heavy whipping cream made from coconut carries no milkfat, so the fat percentages above do not describe it. The guide also cites King Arthur Baking testing in which a milk-and-butter stand-in for heavy cream would not form peaks or even mounds, no matter how long it was beaten, because it lacks the fat structure of real cream.

Cold Equipment and the Overwhipping Line

Wikipedia says whipped cream is often served on desserts and hot beverages. It also says results are best when the equipment and ingredients are chilled. The entry describes what happens when whipping goes on too long: the fat droplets stick together, the foam is destroyed and the cream turns into butter. Wikipedia’s butter entry describes butter as a dairy product made by churning cream to separate the fat globules from the buttermilk.

A Light Reality Check

The 30 percent line is approximate, not an exact cutoff, and the numbers come from a retailer’s explainer, a federal regulation and an encyclopedia entry rather than a lab test. Labels also differ by country, so the milkfat percentage printed on a carton is the safest guide. The federal standard for heavy cream sets 36 percent as the floor for that name, and the page for the rule notes a related amendment published October 13, 2026. For the Thanksgiving pie, the practical takeaway is simple: heavy whipping cream is the carton that holds a topping.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: 小民 – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

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