A half inch of water is what the University of Nevada, Reno guidance calls for to start a cut bok choy base growing again. According to the University of Nevada, Reno Extension, new growth from bok choy shows up within 1 to 2 days, while celery and cabbage take 3 to 4 days.

That headline timing, though, describes the first sign of new leaves, not a full harvest. Extension publications from Nevada, Oklahoma State and Iowa State show which kitchen scraps really come back, how fast, and which ones only look promising.

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Bok Choy Starts Fastest, in 1 to 2 Days

Bok choy is a type of Chinese cabbage grown as a leaf vegetable, with a flavor Wikipedia describes as between spinach and water chestnuts, slightly sweeter and mildly peppery, and it is sold with its base attached like romaine, cabbage and celery. The Nevada publication says to cut the plant about 1 inch above the base and set the base in shallow water, about half an inch deep, with toothpicks to hold it upright if needed. The water should be changed every few days, and the dish belongs in a sunny indoor spot, ideally a south-facing window in winter.

Once roots form, the base can be planted in soilless potting mix so the soil covers the roots and base while the top stays exposed. Iowa State Extension agrees and adds that in soil, the plant is more productive than it is in water. New leaves emerge from the center of the rosette, and they can be trimmed and eaten.

Frenz Hub has a guide to elevated garden beds for fall greens, herbs and small patios.

Celery and Cabbage: Days to Sprout, Months to Stalks

For celery and cabbage, Nevada Extension lists 3 to 4 days for new growth. That is the fast part. A usable crop is a different story: Oklahoma State Extension’s fact sheet by senior extension specialist Shelley Mitchell says celery stalks from a rooted base are edible after a few months, and that publication dates to March 2026.

The Farmers’ Almanac places celery in a medium group of 4 to 8 weeks, and notes that leafy regrows often taste milder and softer than the original, in its regrowing guide.

The takeaway is that celery and cabbage give a fast start and a slow finish.

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Green Onions and Romaine: The Dependable Pair

The Farmers’ Almanac calls green onions the easiest vegetable to regrow from scraps. Iowa State says to cut off the green tops, then put the white bulb with roots attached in a jar with just enough water to cover the roots, in a warm, sunny spot. Green shoots should emerge in a week or two, and the water should be changed once a week. The bulbs keep producing shoots for a few months before they run out of reserves.

Oklahoma State puts harvest at about a week, and the Farmers’ Almanac says shoots appear within 3 days. Each source gives a slightly different timeline.

Romaine works as a cut-and-come-again plant. Nevada Extension notes that a full head does not return, but the smaller inner leaves can be harvested for salads or sandwiches, and the plant should be discarded once it turns spindly and bluish. Oklahoma State says romaine leaves are ready in a few weeks.

Herb Cuttings and Root Tops: Fast Roots, Limited Payoff

Herb cuttings are another quick win. Nevada Extension says 2- to 3-inch cuttings of basil, mint, cilantro, thyme, parsley, lemon balm, oregano or sage go into a glass with 1 to 2 inches of water in full sun, and roots begin forming in about a week. After that, the cutting goes into soilless potting mix with the soil kept moist. craftingyourhome.com keeps a list of 9 kitchen herbs that keep growing on a sunny windowsill all winter.

Carrot, beet and radish tops come with a catch. Oklahoma State says only the greens regrow, not the roots, and Iowa State is blunt that using root tops gives only leaves and no new beet or turnip root. Nevada Extension adds that carrot greens can go into salads for a bitter taste or be grown as lacy houseplants.

The Slow Group: Onions, Potatoes, Ginger and Pits

Some scraps need patience measured in months or years. Oklahoma State lists onion bulbs at about 3 to 4 months, potato pieces with 1 or 2 eyes at 2 to 4 months, and sweet potatoes at about 3 to 4 months after slips are planted. Iowa State adds a warning: potatoes, sweet potatoes and garlic are often given a sprouting inhibitor before they reach a store, so a failed attempt may not mean a poor green thumb.

Ginger is slow too, taking 1 to 2 months to sprout according to Iowa State, which suggests unsprayed or organic pieces with 2 to 3 buds. Avocado pits can sprout within a few weeks, Iowa State says, but Oklahoma State puts a fruit-bearing tree at 5 to 13 years. Pineapple tops root in 6 to 8 weeks and mature in 2 to 3 years, with a small fruit at best, Iowa State reports.

For a budget-minded household, none of this replaces a grocery run. Frenz Hub has posts on 10 clever frugal living tips and 26 easy tips for saving money fast, and craftingyourhome.com has a list of 8 habits of people who never seem to run out of money. The honest summary: bok choy, celery, cabbage, green onions and herbs come back quickly, while root crops, pits and tops reward patience more than appetite.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: おむこさん志望 – CC BY 2.5/Wikimedia Commons

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