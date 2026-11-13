A fresh cranberry dropped on a hard counter does not thud. It bounces, and that small hop has an explanation that fits in one number.

Serina DeSalvio, a plant scientist who was a Ph.D. candidate in genetics and genomics at Texas A&M University when her piece ran, wrote that every cranberry contains four air pockets. The essay was first published by The Conversation and carried by Texas A&M Stories on Nov. 9, 2023, and the pockets explain both the bounce and the way the berries float at harvest.

Lance Cheung – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Four Air Pockets Inside Every Berry

In the GV Wire republication of the essay, DeSalvio says the four air pockets are what make raw cranberries bounce when dropped on a hard surface, and she calls the bounce a good indicator of whether they are fresh.

The detail is simple enough to try at the counter. A berry that bounces has the air pockets doing their job, while a berry that thuds is the one her freshness check would flag.

For a kitchen already crowded with holiday food, Frenzhub’s guide to freeing up the oven this Thanksgiving and craftingyourhome.com’s list of pies that show up on Thanksgiving tables across America cover the rest of the table.

Why the Berries Float at Harvest

The same pockets make cranberries buoyant. Popular Science, which republished the essay on Nov. 23, 2023, says the pockets let berries float when farmers flood bogs for harvest.

Wikipedia’s cranberry entry describes the process in more detail: for a wet harvest, beds are flooded with 15 to 20 centimeters, or 6 to 8 inches, of water above the vines, a harvester knocks the fruit loose, and the berries float and are corralled into a corner and conveyed or pumped out. Beds are also flooded in winter for frost protection, but not year-round.

DeSalvio adds that the floating may also have helped wild berries drift down rivers and streams to spread their seeds.

A Young Crop That Began in 1816

Cranberries are a young crop. The essay says they were domesticated about 200 years ago, compared with roughly 8,700 years for corn and 5,500 for sorghum, and that cultivation began in 1816 in Massachusetts. Popular Science’s version adds that Revolutionary War veteran Henry Hall started it by covering bogs with sand.

It also says cranberries are more than twice as acidic as most other edible fruits, which is part of their sharp taste, and that the flower’s beak-like shape gave the plant its original name of craneberry. Cranberry sauce first appeared in a cookbook in 1796, and fresh cranberries are harvested from mid-September through mid-November, which helps explain why the berry lands on the Thanksgiving table.

The flowers are hermaphroditic, so they can pollinate themselves, though bumblebees and honeybees move pollen when they do not. Frenzhub’s guide to elevated garden beds for fall greens and herbs is a nearby read for readers who like to grow things.

USDAgov – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Wisconsin Grows Most of the Crop

Wisconsin grows roughly 60 percent of the U.S. harvest, followed by Massachusetts, Oregon and New Jersey, according to DeSalvio. Wikipedia puts Wisconsin’s share at 59 percent in 2021.

The most recent numbers come from 2025. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service forecast a U.S. crop of 8.13 million barrels, with a barrel equal to 100 pounds, and a Wisconsin forecast of 5.3 million barrels.

The final Wisconsin total came in lower. The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association announced about 4.8 million barrels for 2025, as reported by WisBusiness on May 5, 2026, which still left the state at No. 1 with more than 60 percent of a national crop of 7.46 million barrels. The state has about 21,000 acres of cranberries, more than 250 growers and 19 counties in the business.

The USDA chart also covers the other major states. Massachusetts, usually about 25 percent of the crop, was forecast at 1.75 million barrels, down 22 percent from 2024 because of dry growing conditions, while Oregon and New Jersey were forecast to fall 10 percent and 12 percent.

Fresh Berries Are the Small Slice

Most cranberries never show up in a bag. Wikipedia says dry-picking accounts for 5 to 10 percent of the U.S. crop, costs more and yields less, but leaves berries less bruised and able to be sold fresh, and that about 95 percent of cranberries are processed into juice and sauce.

That makes a bag of fresh berries in November a seasonal find. Craftingyourhome.com’s piece on two almanacs splitting on Thanksgiving Day 2026 weather is a reminder that the holiday is two weeks away, and Frenzhub has a list of strange Thanksgiving traditions for the table talk.

A Light Reality Check

Three cautions apply. The bounce idea comes from a 2023 essay by a Ph.D. candidate, and it is presented there as a good indicator of freshness, not a promise. The numbers for 2025 are forecasts and association totals, not a count of what any one store stocks.

The harvest facts come from the same essay, so they are only as current as its 2023 date, though the physics of a berry with air inside has not changed. Still, the four-pocket detail is an easy one to pass along. A berry that bounces on the counter and then floats in a bowl of water is showing off the same design that lets a flooded bog turn red at harvest time.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Darzharova – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The post Cranberries Bounce Because Each Berry Has 4 Air Pockets, a Texas A&M Researcher Explains appeared first on Timeless Dishes.