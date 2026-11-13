Wendy’s own offer page puts the deal in plain words: Rewards members who log in and enter a promo code are charged half price for a Dave’s Single burger. The page prints the code as FOXBigNoon and ties the promotion to FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff college football show.

Food site Sporked filled in the dates in its Nov. 7 fast food roundup. Rewards members can use the code FOXBIGNOON for 50 percent off a Dave’s Single with any purchase, once each week, through Dec. 4.

Ɱ – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

How to Redeem the Half-Off Code

The steps come straight from Wendy’s website. A Wendy’s account is required, so the app has to be downloaded and registration finished first. The offer must be redeemed in the Wendy’s app with the promo code, and it is good at participating U.S. restaurants for a short promotional window. Sporked’s roundup says the code can be entered when ordering online or in the app, so the app is the safe route.

The discount applies to a Dave’s Single with any purchase, which means the burger is not a standalone giveaway. Once a week is the limit, so a member who wants to use it on every eligible week has to place a new order each time rather than stacking several half-price burgers in a single check.

Sporked’s wording is that the offer can be used once each week through Dec. 4. A Dec. 4 end date falls on a Friday, which leaves about three weeks of redemptions counting from the week of the report.

A practical sequence helps. A diner logs in to the account first, adds a Dave’s Single and at least one other item, enters the code at checkout and checks for the discount line before paying. If the line is missing, the restaurant may not be participating, or the weekly use may already be spent.

What the Dave’s Single Is, and Where the Name Comes From

The Dave’s Single is Wendy’s square-patty hamburger, named for founder Dave Thomas. Wikipedia’s entry on the chain describes the signature look as square hamburger patties on round buns, and says the first restaurant opened in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 15, 1969.

Thomas named the restaurant after his young daughter, Melinda Lou, whose childhood nickname was Wendy, according to Wikipedia’s biography of Thomas. The company still keeps its headquarters in Dublin, Ohio, on a street named Dave Thomas Boulevard. That timeline also means the chain marks another anniversary on Nov. 15, two days after this deal roundup, since the first Columbus restaurant opened on that date in 1969 and the square patty has been the menu’s calling card ever since.

How the Code Compares With the $7.99 Combo

This promotion is separate from the value meal Wendy’s launched earlier. In an Oct. 19, 2026 announcement carried by Franchising.com, the company introduced a $7.99 Dave’s Single combo with a Dave’s Single hamburger, a small order of Hot & Crispy Fries and a small soft drink.

The two deals answer different questions. The combo is a fixed price on a full meal, described as a promotional offer with no end date announced. The code is a short-run discount on one sandwich, tied to a Rewards login and a weekly cap.

Neither Wendy’s page nor Sporked says whether the code can be layered on top of the combo price, so it is best to assume the half-off code applies to the burger as an individual item and to check the total in the app before paying.

Harrison Keely – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Free Delivery Is Running Alongside It

Sporked also reported a second perk for app users. Through Nov. 21, orders placed through DoorDash inside the Wendy’s app carry $0 in delivery fees. That promotion ends two weeks before the burger code does, so the window for combining a delivered order with the half-off code is the next nine days.

Delivery still brings its own costs. Menu prices are often higher on delivery platforms, and service fees or tips are separate from the delivery fee, so a free-delivery banner does not always mean a lower final bill. Frenzhub’s list of products Americans overpay for without noticing is a handy reminder to look at the total rather than the headline.

A Quick Reality Check on the Fine Print

Loyalty-app deals reward the people who open the app. Wendy’s page says the offer is available at participating U.S. restaurants during the promotion and must be redeemed in the app, and Sporked reports the weekly limit. An unused week does not roll over to the next one.

For diners already planning a fast food lunch, the half-price Dave’s Single is a modest discount. Frenzhub’s wallet-friendly life hacks, craftingyourhome.com’s money lessons many people wish they had learned earlier and Frenzhub’s clever frugal living tips cover everyday spending more broadly.

The dates to remember are short. The half-off code runs through Dec. 4 per Sporked, the free-delivery offer ends Nov. 21 and the $7.99 combo has no announced end date. Everything else about the offer lives inside the Wendy’s app.

Fans of the square patty who watch the app can also keep an eye out for the next offer from Wendy’s. Craftingyourhome.com’s piece on everyday expenses that add up is a companion read for anyone tracking how often a fast food run lands on the weekly budget.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Nheyob – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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