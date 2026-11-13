Cracker Barrel’s heat-and-serve Thanksgiving dinners are available for pickup beginning Saturday, Nov. 21, and Boston Market is taking holiday orders through Nov. 23, according to FOX 5 New York. Popeyes, meanwhile, is selling a Cajun-style turkey for pickup while supplies last.

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Cracker Barrel: Two Sizes, One Pickup Window

Cracker Barrel’s Heat & Serve Turkey Family Dinner costs about $119.99 and feeds four to six people, FOX 5 reported. The larger Turkey Feast costs about $189.99 and feeds eight to 10. The outlet noted that prices vary by location.

Pickup for the Heat & Serve meals runs from Saturday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 29, and orders go through the Cracker Barrel website or app. A sister site has a post titled 8 Things Never to Do Before Leaving Home for Thanksgiving Travel.

Boston Market: Six Restaurants and a Nov. 23 Deadline

Boston Market is down to six restaurants nationwide, FOX 5 reported, and five of them are in the outlet’s Philadelphia and New York coverage region: on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia, on Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn, in Woodbury and Hackensack, New Jersey, and in Newark, Delaware. The chain’s Wikipedia entry also lists six locations as of September 2026, after the company and its owner filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2023.

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Holiday orders are being taken through Nov. 23, with pickup the week of Thanksgiving. On its online holiday menu, the heat-and-serve meals run from $164.99 for six people to $294.49 for a whole-turkey meal for 12. Smaller Feast for 3 meals start at $49.49. FOX 5 said it was not clear whether Boston Market’s prices and deadline are the same at all of its locations.

Popeyes: A Cajun-Style Turkey and Nothing Else

Popeyes is selling its Cajun-Style Turkey for $59.99 for in-store pickup while supplies last, per FOX 5. The price covers the turkey only, with no sides.

Popeyes was founded in 1972 in Arabi, Louisiana, a suburb of New Orleans, and opened as Chicken on the Run, according to Wikipedia. FOX 5 did not describe how the bird is seasoned or prepared, and it did not list a last day for pickup. Frenz Hub has a post titled Free Up the Oven This Thanksgiving: COSORI vs Ninja Air Fryer vs Ninja Flip Toaster Oven.

Side by Side: What Each Chain Charges

Cracker Barrel’s two options top out at about $189.99 for eight to 10 people. Boston Market’s range is wider, from $49.49 for a Feast for 3 to $294.49 for a meal serving 12. Popeyes sits at the low end at $59.99, and FOX 5 specified that the price covers the turkey alone. Frenz Hub has a post titled Single Cup or Full Pot? Keurig K-Express vs Ninja Fresh Brew for Fall Mornings and Holiday Guests.

The roundup puts all three in context. Ready-made meals from Costco, Sam’s Club, Cracker Barrel and Boston Market run from under $10 to about $35 per person, FOX 5 said. Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark Thanksgiving Meal costs just under $160 and feeds up to 16, with orders open since Oct. 28 and about two hours of prep.

Other Chains in the Same Roundup

FOX 5’s list goes beyond the three chains. Bob Evans’ Farmhouse Feasts come packed cold and take about two hours to heat. The Premium Farmhouse Feast, with both turkey and ham, feeds eight to 10 for $174.99, while the standard feast for eight costs $137.99 with turkey or $127.99 with ham. A Pot Roast Farmhouse Feast for eight to 10 is $184.99, and the Holiday Hot Family Meal, served hot for six, is $114.99.

Maggiano’s Little Italy has a carryout bundle serving four to five people. The cold version costs $210 with pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and the hot version costs $220 with pickup on Thanksgiving Day. Orders must be placed 24 hours before pickup, per FOX 5. Thanksgiving’s quirkier customs are the subject of Frenz Hub’s post titled 14 Strange Thanksgiving Traditions That Everyone Pretends Aren’t Weird.

What Has Not Been Announced Yet

FOX 5 listed several gaps in the public information. Cracker Barrel’s last day to order its Heat & Serve dinners has not been made public, and neither has the last day to order the Sam’s Club meal. Bob Evans’ website does not list a deadline for its Farmhouse Feasts.

The key dates, per FOX 5: Nov. 21 is the start of Cracker Barrel pickup, Nov. 23 is the last day to order from Boston Market, Nov. 26 is Thanksgiving Day, and Nov. 29 is the end of Cracker Barrel pickup. Thanksgiving in the U.S. falls on the fourth Thursday of November, according to Wikipedia. Another sister-site post is titled Two Almanacs Split on Thanksgiving Day 2026 Weather.

A Reality Check on Takeout Thanksgiving

All of the prices come from a single compilation, which FOX 5 said was drawn from company news releases and websites, Boston Market’s online holiday menu and Facebook page, and other sources. The outlet cautioned that prices and availability can vary by location. Cracker Barrel prices are listed as “about” figures.

The Cracker Barrel chain, which Wikipedia says was founded in 1969 and is based in Lebanon, Tennessee, had 657 locations as of 2025, so the pickup window applies broadly. Boston Market’s six restaurants are concentrated in one region. And because Popeyes’ turkey is sold while supplies last, availability can run out before the holiday.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Deans Charbal – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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