Bringing in the last herbs before winter is a late-November kitchen task, and the extension services have a method for each one. University of Massachusetts Extension says cilantro, chives and dill hold their flavor best in the freezer, while rosemary, thyme and sage do best dried, according to its Preserving Herbs fact sheet.

Illinois Extension and South Dakota State University Extension publish matching how-to guidance on harvesting, freezing and drying, with a few differences worth knowing before the scissors come out.

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Cilantro, Chives and Dill Go in the Freezer

The UMass fact sheet says freezing preserves the best flavor in cilantro, chervil, chives, dill, fennel, sweet cicely and tarragon. It suggests harvesting a little extra whenever herbs are gathered for a meal so the surplus can go straight into a freezer bag.

South Dakota State’s Preserving Herbs guide lists a broader group that freezes well: parsley, basil, mint, tarragon, chives, cilantro, oregano and dill. Cilantro, incidentally, is the U.S. name for the leaves of the coriander plant, according to Wikipedia’s entry on coriander.

Chives get one extra step. SDSU says chives and lemon grass should be chopped before freezing, since they are thin, freeze quickly and look limper once thawed. Dill, rosemary and thyme can be frozen on their stems, wrapped in plastic and then foil, three or four sprigs at a time. On growing herbs into winter, Frenz Hub has a post titled Keep Growing Into Winter: Elevated Garden Beds for Fall Greens, Herbs and Small Patios.

Rosemary, Thyme and Sage Go on the Drying Rack

UMass says lavender, lemon verbena, lemon balm, lovage, marjoram, mint, oregano, rosemary, sage, savory and thyme dry well. For the best flavor and color, it advises drying and storing them quickly.

The method is simple. UMass describes tying the stems in a bunch about 1 to 1.5 inches in diameter with a rubber band that tightens as the stems dry, then hanging the bunches out of direct sunlight. UMass says sun and high heat above 110°F destroy essential oils, and that drying usually takes 3 to 8 days depending on humidity. On kitchen herbs, craftingyourhome.com has a post titled 9 Kitchen Herbs That Keep Growing on a Sunny Windowsill All Winter.

SDSU gives a slightly longer window of 5 to 10 days and says to hang sturdy herbs such as rosemary, thyme, parsley and sage away from the sink, stove or dishwasher, since those appliances can raise the humidity. Tender-leaf herbs such as basil, oregano and mint go inside paper bags with holes torn in the sides. On kitchen appliances, craftingyourhome.com has a post titled 10 Kitchen Appliances That Changed How American Families Cooked.

Illinois Extension’s Good Growing post, published Nov. 25, 2025, also lists sage, thyme and rosemary among the sturdy herbs that are easily dried in bundles. It adds cilantro and parsley to that group, a reminder that the lists overlap even though UMass ranks cilantro among the best freezer herbs.

How to Freeze Herbs Three Ways

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The dry-pack method is the quickest. SDSU says to spread leaves on a tray and freeze until solid, about one to two hours, then pack them in an airtight container. Illinois Extension describes the same tray method and says to bag the leaves before they thaw so they do not freeze together. On freezing, Frenz Hub has a post titled How to Freeze Fresh Green Beans to Enjoy All Year.

Ice cube trays are the second route. SDSU says to chop the herbs, fill each compartment of an ice cube tray half full of water and add one tablespoon of herbs. After 24 hours the compartments can be topped off, and once solid the cubes go in a freezer bag. Illinois Extension uses about 1 teaspoon per section and suggests the cubes for soups, stews and sauces. On storage, Frenz Hub has a post titled Best Practices for Seasonal Storage.

Oil is the third. SDSU’s version mixes two cups of chopped herbs with one-third cup of oil, then freezes it in trays or four-ounce jelly jars. It warns not to store herbs in oil at room temperature, so the mixture goes into the freezer right away.

Picking Time and What to Expect From the Results

Timing matters as much as method. UMass and Illinois both say herbs pack the most flavor when picked in the morning after the dew has dried and before the plant blooms. SDSU suggests cutting stems just above a leaf or pair of leaves, leaving four to six inches of stem for later growth, and Illinois says to rinse leaves in cool water and pat them dry.

Frozen herbs behave differently from fresh ones. SDSU says they tend to turn limp once thawed because ice crystals rupture the cell walls, so they work best in cooked dishes, bread dough, herb butter or sauces rather than as a garnish. It says herbs kept in an airtight container stay good for up to six months in the freezer.

UMass adds that frozen herbs keep better color and flavor the less they are cooked.

Drying Details and Where the Sources Disagree

Dried herbs run stronger than fresh. Illinois Extension says they are typically three to four times stronger, so a recipe calling for fresh herbs should get one-quarter to one-third as much of the dried version. The herbs are ready when the leaves are brittle and crumble when touched.

Oven drying is where the extension offices split. SDSU gives a method of 180°F or lower for three to four hours with the oven door open, while warning that it can destroy the herb’s color, flavor and oils. Illinois Extension flatly says oven drying is not recommended, because even the lowest setting is too high. SDSU names the dehydrator, set between 95°F and 115°F, as the fastest method, at one to four hours, and also describes microwave drying.

Storage times differ a little too. Illinois Extension says to use dried herbs within a year, UMass says carefully stored herbs keep their fragrance, taste and color for about a year, and SDSU says they are good for up to three months in a cool, dry spot or up to a year in the refrigerator or freezer. Wikipedia’s entry on herbs notes that herbs are the leafy green or flowering parts of a plant, fresh or dried.

The simple takeaway from the UMass fact sheet is a split by herb: cilantro, chives and dill head for the freezer, and rosemary, thyme and sage hang to dry. The rest is timing, labels and dates.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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