On September 16, 2015, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the EPA announced the first-ever domestic goal to cut food loss and waste in half by 2030. The Environmental Protection Agency’s advice for households reaching that goal includes a freezer rule that fits in one sentence. Four foods are named in it.

The Environmental Protection Agency says in its guidance on wasted food at home to freeze food such as bread, sliced fruit, meat or leftovers that will not be eaten in time, and to label each item with its contents and date. The agency also says one-third of all food in the United States goes uneaten, and that the average family of four spends almost $3,000 a year on food that does not get eaten. Federal food-safety pages and a university extension factsheet fill in how long each of the four lasts in the freezer.

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Bread, Before It Goes Stale

Bread leads the EPA’s list. Clemson University’s Cooperative Extension factsheet on pantry storage says bread and cakes belong at room temperature, because refrigeration promotes staling, and that they keep 3 to 7 days there. The same Clemson factsheet gives bread and cakes 3 months in the freezer.

Staling is a texture change. Wikipedia’s entry on bread says the crumb becomes more firm as bread ages. Frenz Hub has a post titled How to Freeze Fresh Green Beans to Enjoy All Year.

Sliced Fruit Gets a Spot Too

Sliced fruit is the second item in the EPA wording. The agency puts it with bread, meat and leftovers as food to freeze when it will not be eaten in time. For produce that is past its prime, the EPA also suggests repurposing it in soups, casseroles, stir fries, frittatas, sauces, baked goods, pancakes or smoothies.

The EPA does not give a freezer time for fruit on that page, so the date on the label becomes the record. Clemson’s pantry factsheet makes a related point about its own storage times: quality is not the same as safety, and the times describe how long flavor and texture hold up. CraftingYourHome.com has a list of 9 pies that show up on Thanksgiving tables across America.

Meat, With Numbers From FoodSafety.gov

For meat, the FoodSafety.gov cold storage chart is the reference. It lists cooked meat or poultry at 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator and 2 to 6 months in the freezer. Ground meats get 1 to 2 days in the refrigerator and 3 to 4 months in the freezer, while steaks, chops and roasts get 3 to 5 days and 4 to 12 months.

The FSIS leftovers page adds a two-hour rule: perishable food left at room temperature for more than 2 hours, or 1 hour above 90 degrees F, should be discarded, the agency says. The chart explains that frozen foods kept continuously at 0 degrees F or below can be kept indefinitely, and that the freezer times are for quality. The Food and Drug Administration says the freezer should be at 0 degrees F and the refrigerator at 40 degrees F or below. Frenz Hub has a post titled Best Practices for Seasonal Storage.

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Leftovers, the Fourth Food

Leftovers are where the clock matters most, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has the details. Leftovers should go into the refrigerator within 2 hours, and large amounts should be divided into shallow containers so they cool quickly. They keep 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator, and frozen leftovers last 3 to 4 months. Kept longer, the agency says, frozen leftovers can lose moisture and flavor.

The FoodSafety.gov chart is more specific for some dishes: soups and stews at 2 to 3 months in the freezer, pizza at 1 to 2 months, and chicken nuggets or patties at 1 to 3 months. A freezer label that says what the food is and when it went in makes those windows usable. Frenz Hub has a post titled 2026’s Most Clever Storage Hacks to Maximize Every Inch of Space. For the scraps that never make it into a container, CraftingYourHome.com has a post titled 8 Things Never to Put in a Garbage Disposal Before Thanksgiving Cooking.

Thawing and Refreezing, Briefly

The FSIS lists three safe ways to thaw: the refrigerator, cold water and the microwave. Refrigerator thawing is slowest but keeps food safe throughout, and food thawed that way can be used within 3 to 4 days or refrozen. FSIS adds that a portion can be taken out and the rest refrozen without reheating. Food thawed in cold water should be cooked before it goes back in the freezer, and food thawed in the microwave should be heated to 165 degrees F before refreezing.

Frozen leftovers can also be reheated without thawing, though that takes longer. FSIS says leftovers should be reheated to 165 degrees F, checked with a food thermometer, and that food remaining after reheating can be refrozen.

A Light Reality Check

The EPA estimates that in 2019, about 96 percent of households’ wasted food ended up in landfills, combustion facilities or down the drain to the sewer system, with the remainder composted. Four foods on a list do not make a freezer plan. The EPA page names the foods and the labeling habit, while the time limits come from Clemson, FoodSafety.gov and FSIS, which describe quality rather than a hard stop. A freezer packed past what a household will actually thaw only moves the waste a few months down the line, so the label and a realistic idea of when the food gets eaten matter as much as the list itself.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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