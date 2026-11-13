Bustle’s comfort food guide to the zodiac, published Sept. 11, 2024 and written by Carolyn Steber, calls soup “so Taurus-coded.” Tasting Table’s own zodiac list, by Claire Redden and dated Oct. 16, 2023, pairs Virgo with a lasagna Bolognese. Across the two outlets, the 3 earth signs (Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn) each get two different comfort foods.

Both lists are lighthearted. Here is what Bustle and Tasting Table say about each sign, in the order the zodiac runs.

Ruth Hartnup – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Soup and an Elevated Grilled Cheese

According to Bustle, Taurus is a Venus-ruled earth sign, and soup suits it. The writer’s examples run from lentils bubbling on the stove to a savory bowl of ramen in a restaurant. Bustle also says Taurus appreciates the aroma of a savory soup and how it makes a house feel like home, and that leftovers from a giant vat of chicken noodle are part of the appeal. Soups and stews taste better the next day, the piece adds, so making extra is a gift to the future cook.

Tasting Table goes a different direction. Its pick for Taurus is a grilled cheese, but an elevated one, because it ties the sign’s fixed nature to consistency and reliability. Even a plain version of cheddar and white bread rarely misses, the outlet says, especially when dipped in a hot bowl of tomato soup.

For a more elevated version, Tasting Table suggests adding pesto or caramelized onions, or swapping the cheddar for gruyere. Soup shows up in both lists, as Bustle’s answer and as the dip for Tasting Table’s grilled cheese. Wikipedia notes that the cheese dream, an open-faced grilled cheese, became popular in the United States during the Great Depression.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Pizza and Lasagna Bolognese

Bustle says a Virgo’s ideal comfort food is pizza, without a shadow of a doubt, and it fits a busy earth sign. Pizza is the easiest lunch to grab on the go, the guide says, and a pie can be picked up on the way home or ordered to the couch. It is also described as the go-to reward after a tough task, such as deep-cleaning an apartment.

Tasting Table lands on lasagna. The outlet describes Virgos as organized, productive and happy to cross things off a list, so the pick is a classic lasagna Bolognese, built from layers of pasta, meat or marinara sauce and cheese in a baking dish. The layers stand for the sign’s love of organization, and the act of building them one at a time keeps a Virgo busy for at least half an hour.

The lasagna choice has a long record. Wikipedia’s lasagna entry says the dish originated in Italy during the Middle Ages, and that the oldest known written reference is from 1282, in a ballad transcribed by a Bolognese notary. Frenz Hub also has a post titled 9 Best Outdoor Pizza Oven: Top Picks for 2026.

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Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Mac and Cheese and Buttermilk Waffles

Bustle’s Capricorn is a sign of basics. The guide says a Capricorn spends the week meal prepping and running around, so the comfort food has to be easy: mac and cheese, with a box of Annie’s dumped in a pot as the after-work go-to. With more time, the guide says, a Capricorn makes it from scratch, slowly adding aged cheese, herbs and breadcrumbs before baking it in the oven. Frenz Hub’s Free Up the Oven This Thanksgiving: COSORI vs Ninja Air Fryer vs Ninja Flip Toaster Oven is another post on the partner site.

Tasting Table goes to breakfast. It calls Capricorns the workaholics of the zodiac and imagines a weekend morning with the smell of buttermilk waffles. The outlet points out that Eggos were a before-school staple, that buttermilk waffles are a step up from the frozen kind, and that a big batch can be frozen and reheated on busy mornings.

Wikipedia notes that in 1802 Thomas Jefferson served “a pie called macaroni” at a state dinner, and that a recipe called “macaroni and cheese” appeared in The Virginia House-Wife in 1824. The craftingyourhome.com site also has a post titled 3 Zodiac Signs That Are Strict About Their Daily Routines.

Where the Two Outlets Differ

None of the 3 signs gets the same dish from both outlets. Taurus is soup at Bustle and grilled cheese at Tasting Table. Virgo is pizza versus lasagna, and Capricorn is mac and cheese versus waffles.

The split is partly about occasion. Bustle’s Virgo and Capricorn picks lean toward the quick and the easy, from pizza delivery to a pot of boxed mac. Tasting Table’s lean toward projects: layered lasagna, a dressed-up sandwich, a batch of waffles. Both lists are written for fun. Frenz Hub also has a post titled 15 Foods From the ’60s Most Boomers Loved With a Passion.

A Reality Check on the Zodiac Pairings

Astrology writing is entertainment. Wikipedia’s entry on astrological signs describes astrology as a pseudoscience and says scientific investigations have found no scientific validity or explanatory power in it. The pairings above are the outlets’ opinions, not a rule about who likes what.

Even so, the lists land on a familiar menu. Soup, grilled cheese, pizza, lasagna, mac and cheese and waffles are ordinary kitchen staples. Another zodiac post on craftingyourhome.com is 4 Zodiac Signs That Always Remember the Small Details.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Derk29 – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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