Sagittarius season begins on November 22, four days before Thanksgiving on November 26, and Scorpio season ends the day before. That overlap puts two sets of birthdays at the front of the holiday calendar, just as guest lists and dinner plans take shape. Astrology.com lists twelve zodiac signs with date ranges that run from Aries on March 21 to Pisces on March 20.

Cafe Astrology publishes the same twelve ranges and notes that sun sign dates are approximations that shift slightly from year to year and by time zone. A birthday near the edge of a range can fall under the neighboring sign, so the dates below work best as a starting point for sorting a birthday calendar. The list follows the Astrology.com ranges in four sets of three, with each sign’s element and symbol as that site describes them.

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Aries, Taurus and Gemini Cover March 21 to June 20

Aries runs from March 21 to April 19. Astrology.com calls it a cardinal fire sign ruled by Mars and shown as the Ram, and says it begins the zodiac cycle and the astrological year.

Taurus follows from April 20 to May 20 as a fixed earth sign ruled by Venus and shown as the Bull. Birthdays across this stretch fall in spring, well away from the holiday-season calendar. Frenz Hub has a post titled 13 Birthday Party Activities for Kids for an At-Home Celebration for families hosting a child’s party at home.

Gemini closes the set from May 21 to June 20. Astrology.com lists it as a mutable air sign ruled by Mercury and shown as the Twins. A birthday on June 20 is the last day of the range, so a June 21 birthday belongs to the next sign on the list.

Cancer, Leo and Virgo Cover June 21 to September 22

Cancer covers June 21 to July 22 as a cardinal water sign ruled by the moon and shown as the Crab. Leo comes next, from July 23 to August 22, a fixed fire sign ruled by the sun and shown as the Lion. Frenz Hub has a post titled 15 Simple Etiquette Tips for Being the Perfect Houseguest for the guest side of hosting.

Virgo ends the set from August 23 to September 22 as a mutable earth sign ruled by Mercury and shown as the Virgin. A September 22 birthday is the last one in this set, and a September 23 birthday starts the next. The sister site craftingyourhome.com keeps a list titled 4 Zodiac Signs That Never Forget a Birthday for anyone sorting out who tends to remember the dates.

Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius Cover September 23 to December 21

Libra runs from September 23 to October 22 as a cardinal air sign ruled by Venus and shown as the Scales. Scorpio follows from October 23 to November 21, a fixed water sign shown as the Scorpion and described as co-ruled by Mars and Pluto. Sagittarius then takes over on November 22 and runs to December 21 as a mutable fire sign ruled by Jupiter, shown as the Archer on Cafe Astrology’s list.

In 2026, Thanksgiving on November 26 falls inside Sagittarius season. Hosts building a menu around that date may find Frenz Hub’s Free Up the Oven This Thanksgiving: COSORI vs Ninja Air Fryer vs Ninja Flip Toaster Oven a comparison of three appliances for the day.

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Birthdays inside the Scorpio-to-Sagittarius window can crowd the holiday calendar. craftingyourhome.com also runs 3 Zodiac Signs That Live for Holiday Parties, one more list tied to the season.

Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces Cover December 22 to March 20

Capricorn runs from December 22 to January 19 as a cardinal earth sign ruled by Saturn and shown as the Sea-Goat or Goat. A December 22 birthday sits just before Christmas. Aquarius follows from January 20 to February 18 as a fixed air sign shown as the Water-Bearer, ruled by Saturn and Uranus. Late-January birthdays fall after the holiday season has wrapped up.

Pisces finishes the cycle from February 19 to March 20 as a mutable water sign co-ruled by Jupiter and Neptune and shown as the Fish. The cycle then starts over with Aries on March 21.

How the Signs Group, and Where the Edges Blur

Astrology.com sorts the twelve signs into three modalities of four signs each. Cardinal signs are Aries, Libra, Capricorn and Cancer, fixed signs are Taurus, Scorpio, Leo and Aquarius, and mutable signs are Gemini, Sagittarius, Virgo and Pisces. The site’s elements page says Western astrology divides the twelve signs among fire, earth, air and water.

Wikipedia’s Zodiac entry explains that the zodiac is divided along the ecliptic into 12 equal parts of 30 degrees each, and its article on astrological signs describes the tropical zodiac as the version tied to seasonal factors rather than to star constellations. Cafe Astrology adds that the exact time the Sun enters a sign changes from year to year, which is why the printed ranges are approximate.

For a birthday list, the practical takeaway is modest. The twelve ranges sort a calendar by date, and a birthday that lands on a boundary day deserves a second look at a sun sign calculator before anyone writes it on a place card. The ranges themselves are tradition, and Cafe Astrology says plainly that they are approximate.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Francesca Cesa Bianchi, Milano – CC BY-SA 3.0 it/Wikimedia Commons

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