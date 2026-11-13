“Cooking is a life skill,” wrote Kate Yerxa, an extension professor at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, in a January 2026 blog post on kids in the kitchen. The post sorts kitchen jobs by grade level, starting with washing vegetables and ending with roasted vegetables for teens. Extension programs in South Dakota and Illinois describe similar steps.

Five jobs stand out across those guides: washing vegetables, stirring and pouring, measuring and basic knife work, loading the dishwasher, and roasting a side. All five come from university extension sources, and each fits a different stage of childhood.

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Pre-K to 2nd Grade: Washing Vegetables and Tearing Lettuce

For younger children, the University of Maine post recommends tasks that use the hands, such as washing vegetables or tearing up lettuce for a salad. It adds a short list of requirements: a sturdy stool and an adult’s full attention.

South Dakota State University Extension’s guide goes down to age 2, listing wiping tables, tearing salad greens and washing fruits and vegetables in a small pan of water. Frenz Hub has a post titled 15 Easy-to-Use Products That Simplify Everyday Life at Home.

Stirring, Pouring and Setting the Table

Young children also like to stir and pour, the Maine post says, such as mixing pancake batter or scooping flour into a bowl. Setting the table counts too, since it makes a child feel like an important part of the meal.

The South Dakota guide, updated in June 2024, assigns 3- and 4-year-olds jobs such as stirring batter with a spoon, mashing soft foods with a fork, pouring some liquids, and setting and clearing the table. Its list also includes cutting semi-soft foods such as cheese and bananas with a plastic or kid-safe knife. A sister site has a post titled If Parents Never Taught These 8 Life Skills, It’s Not Too Late to Learn Them.

3rd to 5th Grade: Measuring and Basic Knife Skills

Once children reach 2nd or 3rd grade, the Maine post calls it a great time to teach measuring, which it describes as “basically a fun math lesson.” It also suggests introducing basic knife skills and points to Oregon State Extension’s Food Hero program, which has a Knife Safety and Skills video. Cleaning up, the post adds, is part of the job too.

The Illinois Extension blog, published May 12, 2023, describes the progression as moving from simple tasks to higher skill levels: measuring ingredients, pouring a drink, then learning to use a toaster and microwave, crack an egg and use a knife. Its author, a parent of two, says independence in the kitchen “doesn’t happen overnight.”

Loading the Dishwasher and Cleaning Up

Dishes appear on the older-child lists in two guides. South Dakota State’s list for 5-year-olds and older includes loading the dishwasher, measuring ingredients, greasing baking pans, kneading dough, assembling a pizza, mashing potatoes and reading a recipe. The Illinois post puts dishwasher loading in the same stage as measuring and pouring a drink.

Frenz Hub has a post titled How to Clean a Dishwasher to Reduce Smells and Dirt. The Illinois author also notes that children may growl when asked to do the dishes, and that is simply part of the process.

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Middle and High School: Roasting a Side

By the pre-teen and teen years, the Maine post says, kids are ready to make parts of a meal, such as roasted vegetables or a pasta side dish. They can begin using the stove, oven and blender with an adult’s guidance. It also calls this the best time to let them get creative, such as choosing which spices to add or how to change a sauce.

Roasting itself is simple to describe. Wikipedia’s entry on roasting defines it as a dry-heat method that cooks food on all sides at temperatures of at least 300 degrees Fahrenheit, and notes that most root and bulb vegetables can be roasted. It also says roasting can enhance flavor through caramelization and browning. Frenz Hub has a post titled Free Up the Oven This Thanksgiving.

Safety Rules the Guides Repeat

All three extension sources keep safety in the picture. South Dakota State recommends child-size equipment, close supervision and tasks matched to the child’s age, with hand washing first and raw meat, eggs and small, round, hard foods off the list until a child can be trusted not to put them in the mouth.

The Illinois post adds a step stool, a plastic knife and non-slip bowls, safety rules that are repeated, awareness of hot stove-top burners, and tied-back hair. A sister site has a post titled 8 Things Never to Store Under the Kitchen Sink.

What the Guelph Study Adds

A University of Guelph study, reported April 13, 2025, in a science news report, found no link between parents’ food skills and their children’s cooking skills. The researchers inferred that children are less likely to learn cooking skills just by watching, and the study did not directly measure observational learning.

That is the case for hands-on jobs, such as the five above. It also suggests why extension guides give children real tasks rather than a front-row seat.

A Short Reality Check

The grade and age ranges are guides, not rules. Illinois’ author says expect messes and mess-ups, and South Dakota State says to be patient with them. A child who is not ready for a knife is still ready to wash the lettuce.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: woodley wonderworks – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

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