Buying a turkey comes down to one multiplication: the number of guests times the pounds per person. University of Wyoming Extension, in a publication dated October 2018, gives the figure as 1 pound per person for a whole turkey, or 1½ pounds per person for a household that wants leftovers. Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 26, 2026, and the thaw dates below are counted back from that day.

The same Wyoming Extension guide covers the other cuts, fresh versus frozen, thawing times and the temperature to hit. The numbers below come from that guide and from federal food-safety pages, with the date arithmetic worked out for this year’s calendar.

Kimberly Vardeman – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Whole Turkey: 1 Pound, or 1½ With Leftovers

A whole turkey is bought at 1 pound per person, according to the Wyoming guide, or 1½ pounds per person when leftovers are wanted. For 12 people that works out to 12 pounds, or 18 pounds with leftovers. Frenz Hub has a post titled 14 Strange Thanksgiving Traditions That Everyone Pretends Aren’t Weird.

Leftovers are part of the plan for many hosts. NielsenIQ’s Thanksgiving ’26 survey found that 36 percent of hosts and guests overcook on purpose to have leftovers and 38 percent do it to avoid running out, as The Shelby Report reported on October 21. Just 2 percent would prefer no leftovers.

Breasts and Prestuffed Birds Use Different Math

Not every turkey is a whole one. Wyoming Extension lists a boneless breast of turkey at ½ pound per person and a breast of turkey at ¾ pound per person. A prestuffed frozen turkey is 1¼ pounds per person and should stay frozen until it is ready to cook. CraftingYourHome.com has a post titled Two Almanacs Split on Thanksgiving 2026 Weather.

The guide adds a note on those prestuffed birds: USDA only recommends frozen, prestuffed turkeys that display the USDA or a state mark of inspection on the package. It says USDA does not recommend buying a fresh pre-stuffed turkey. Frenz Hub has a post on best practices for seasonal storage.

Fresh or Frozen: When to Buy

A fresh turkey should be purchased 1 to 2 days before cooking, the guide says. A frozen turkey can be cooked from frozen, and Wyoming Extension calls that safe and USDA-approved, but the cooking time will take at least 50 percent longer than for a fully thawed bird. After 3 hours the cavity should be thawed enough to remove the bag of giblets and the neck, which are cooked separately.

The Wikipedia entry on turkey as food notes that turkeys are traditionally eaten as the main course of Thanksgiving dinner in the United States and Canada, the usual centerpiece of the meal. CraftingYourHome.com has a post titled 8 Things Never to Put in a Garbage Disposal Before Thanksgiving Cooking.

Thawing: Count Backward From November 26

The guide’s refrigerator chart allows 24 hours per 4 pounds of whole turkey. Under that chart, a 4 to 12 pound bird takes 1 to 3 days, 12 to 16 pounds takes 3 to 4 days, 16 to 20 pounds takes 4 to 5 days and 20 to 24 pounds takes 5 to 6 days. A thawed turkey should stay refrigerated for only 1 to 2 days.

Counting back from Thursday, November 26, a 16 to 20 pound bird needs 4 to 5 days, which puts the start in the refrigerator between Saturday, November 21 and Sunday, November 22. A 20 to 24 pound bird needs 5 to 6 days, which points to Friday, November 20 or Saturday, November 21. That is arithmetic from the chart, not a separate recommendation.

Cold water is the faster option. The guide allows 30 minutes per pound, with the wrapped turkey submerged in cold tap water and the water changed every 30 minutes. A 12 to 16 pound bird takes 6 to 8 hours that way and should be cooked immediately after thawing, not refrozen. Frenz Hub’s Free Up the Oven This Thanksgiving is a Thanksgiving kitchen post.

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Temperature and Resting

The minimum internal temperature should reach 165 degrees F for the turkey and any stuffing, the guide says, checked with a food thermometer in the thickest part of the thigh away from the bone. Pop-up thermometers should not be the only check. The chart’s roasting times are for a 325 degree F oven, and an unstuffed 14 to 18 pound turkey takes about 3¾ to 4¼ hours.

The turkey should rest 15 to 20 minutes before carving to let the juices set. The guide also says USDA does not recommend washing the turkey, since pathogens in raw poultry juices can spread to other foods, utensils and surfaces.

Leftovers: Two Hours, Then 3 to 4 Days

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says leftovers should go into the refrigerator within 2 hours, with large amounts divided into shallow containers so they cool quickly. Refrigerated leftovers keep 3 to 4 days, and frozen leftovers last 3 to 4 months. Reheating should reach 165 degrees F.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s guidance on wasted food at home says making a list with weekly meals in mind can save money and time, and tells households to freeze leftovers that will not be eaten in time, labeled with contents and dates.

A Light Reality Check

The Wyoming guide is from 2018 and its numbers are guidelines, not a recipe. Appetites, side dishes and the number of people who actually show up all change what a turkey needs to be. A bigger bird also needs more fridge space and more thawing days, which is where most of the planning goes. Still, 1 pound per person for a whole turkey, or 1½ with leftovers in mind, is the starting number in the Wyoming guide, and the federal and EPA pages cover what happens after the meal.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Jim, the Photographer – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

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