Four everyday groceries share one storage rule: bananas, potatoes, onions and garlic do not need the refrigerator, according to university extension services. Tomatoes get a condition attached, since the same sources say they should stay out of the fridge until they have ripened. The guidance comes from Mississippi State, Utah State, Georgia and Florida extension materials.

The advice is about flavor, texture and how long produce lasts.

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Bananas: A Counter Fruit

Mississippi State University Extension’s storage fact sheet lists bananas under “dry storage,” items that should not be refrigerated, with a recommended range of 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. The same sheet tells readers to keep apples, bananas, oranges, tomatoes and squash on the counter.

University of Georgia Extension food safety specialist Elizabeth Andress said bananas taste best when kept at room temperature, in a UGA Field Report story dated July 14, 1999. Her fallback for a surplus was to refrigerate extra bananas and use them in cakes and breads, which fits with the idea that the fridge is a rescue step rather than the default. Frenz Hub also has a post titled 15 Easy-to-Use Products That Simplify Everyday Life at Home.

Potatoes: Cool, Dark and Out of the Fridge

The Mississippi State sheet puts potatoes and sweet potatoes in the same dry-storage group. Utah State University Extension’s Storing Fresh Fruits and Vegetables chart says potatoes keep 5 to 6 months in a cool room of 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and suggests a wire rack or hanging net bag so air can flow.

Andress gave the taste reason for skipping the fridge. Exposure to cold, she said, can make a potato’s starch turn to sugar, which gives a sweet taste instead of a potato taste. She added that keeping potatoes in the dark stops greening under the skin.

The craftingyourhome.com site also has a post titled 8 Things That Don’t Belong on a Kitchen Counter.

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Onions: Dry, Airy and Not Crowded

For onions, the Utah State chart lists 5 to 6 months at the cool-room range and the same advice to keep air moving. Andress said onions should not be refrigerated either, and that they need a dry, cool, dark area and should be kept separately. When onions are stored in close contact, she said, molds and mildews can easily spread from one to another.

Her method for separating them was to drop each onion into the leg of clean hosiery, tie a knot between each, and hang the string in a cool, dry, well-ventilated area. The University of Florida’s FCS8707 fact sheet also puts onions among the items that need ventilated storage, and that sheet is labeled an archival copy from a 2010 revision. Frenz Hub also has a post titled Best Practices for Seasonal Storage.

Garlic: The Longest Keeper on the List

Garlic gets the most specific instruction from Mississippi State: store garlic, onions, potatoes and sweet potatoes in a cool, dry, dark area where air can get to them. A second Mississippi State list, last updated July 30, 2020, puts garlic, dry onions, potatoes and sweet potatoes in the pantry, a cabinet or a box, and says to protect them from light while making sure air can reach them. The craftingyourhome.com site also has a post titled 8 Things Never to Store Under the Kitchen Sink.

The Utah State chart gives garlic 4 to 5 months, shorter than onions and potatoes but long next to most fresh produce. The University of Florida sheet likewise lists garlic, onions and potatoes among its room-temperature vegetables, flagged as needing ventilated storage, and lists tomatoes and pumpkin there too. Frenz Hub’s 2026‘s Most Clever Storage Hacks to Maximize Every Inch of Space is another post on the partner site.

Tomatoes: Wait Until They Ripen

The Utah State chart carries a plain instruction: do not refrigerate tomatoes until fully ripened. Andress said the same in 1999. “Tomatoes should definitely not be refrigerated until they have ripened,” she said, adding that the flavor is much better when tomatoes are kept out of the fridge.

She made one exception. If there are too many ripe tomatoes, she said, ripe tomatoes can be refrigerated to prolong their shelf life a bit. Tomatoes with splits or cracks in the skin should be used first rather than stored, she added. A newer Mississippi State fact sheet, updated April 2, 2025, keeps tomatoes on the counter along with apples, bananas, oranges and squash.

Where “Skip the Fridge” Stops

The extension sheets do not say everything belongs on the counter. Mississippi State’s 2020 list says apples can stay on the counter for less than 7 days and should go in the refrigerator to keep longer than 7 days. Its fact sheet sets a refrigerator target of 39 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, with colder air in the back and warmer air near the door, while the University of Florida sheet says to refrigerate all sliced fruits and vegetables.

Other items on that list, such as berries, grapes, lettuce and broccoli, are fridge items. So the rule in the headline is narrow: bananas, potatoes, onions and garlic skip the fridge, and tomatoes skip it until ripe. Everything else follows the usual cold-storage advice.

Because the sources vary in age, with the Georgia piece from 1999 and the Mississippi sheets from 2020 and 2025, the common thread matters more than any one number. Counter or pantry for these five items, fridge for tomatoes only after ripening if the surplus calls for it.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Wilfredor – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

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