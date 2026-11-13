Ohio State University Extension’s guidance for the refrigerator comes down to one rule: food goes in from top to bottom based on how it will be cooked. Ready-to-eat foods that get no further heat belong up high, while raw meats, poultry and seafood belong on the bottom shelf, according to Extension Educator Kate Shumaker.

With Thanksgiving on Nov. 26, 2026, that rule decides where the raw turkey, the milk, the eggs and the leftovers go. Extension offices in North Carolina and Mississippi give matching advice, with a few small differences noted below.

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Top Shelf: Leftovers and Ready-to-Eat Foods

North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s refrigerator guide from the Buncombe County center puts leftovers on the top shelf. Agent Cathy Hohenstein, who wrote the January 2026 piece, says leftovers can stay there for 2 to 3 days and recommends clear containers with labels and dates so it is obvious when something needs to be tossed.

Mississippi State University Extension’s Refrigerator Tips sheet agrees on placement. It says to keep prepared and cooked foods on the upper shelf, away from raw meats and eggs, and to label and date them. Its time guide is a little longer, at 3 to 4 days for cooked leftovers, so the two extension services differ by a day.

North Carolina Extension adds a clock for getting food in the fridge. Leftovers should be refrigerated within 2 hours of sitting out, and within 1 hour if the air is above 90°F. Freezing is one way to handle food that will not be eaten within those days, and Frenz Hub has a post titled How to Freeze Fresh Green Beans to Enjoy All Year.

Bottom Shelf: The Raw Turkey

All three extension sources put raw poultry low. Ohio State says raw meat, poultry and seafood should always be wrapped and set in a container or on a tray, so liquids cannot leak onto other shelves. Mississippi State says to keep raw items on the bottom shelf, away from fruits, vegetables and prepared foods, and on trays or in containers to catch drips.

The EPA’s page on wasted food at home adds the reason for the low spot: the lower shelves are the coldest part of the fridge, and meat, poultry and fish are best kept there.

For a frozen turkey, North Carolina Extension’s Thanksgiving turkey tips say to thaw in the refrigerator, allowing about 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds. A turkey thawed that way can stay in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 days before cooking. That timeline means the bottom shelf needs to be cleared days ahead of the holiday. On the subject of storage, Frenz Hub has a post titled 2026’s Most Clever Storage Hacks to Maximize Every Inch of Space.

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Milk and Eggs: Low and Out of the Door

North Carolina Extension says milk and eggs belong on the bottom shelf, beside the wrapped plate or sealed container of raw meat. It also says milk should never go in the refrigerator door, because the temperature there fluctuates more than deeper inside. Storage elsewhere in the kitchen is covered too: craftingyourhome.com has a post titled 8 Things Never to Store Under the Kitchen Sink.

Mississippi State words it slightly differently. It says to store milk on a lower shelf at the back, where the refrigerator is coldest, with other dairy products at the back on a middle shelf. Eggs stay in their carton on a lower shelf, in case one is cracked. On home organization, Frenz Hub has a post titled 15 Easy-to-Use Products That Simplify Everyday Life at Home.

The EPA page agrees that the door is the warmest part of the fridge and that milk and eggs are not recommended there. The common thread across the sources is low and toward the back for milk and eggs, and the door for things that can handle the swings. For Thanksgiving week in the kitchen, craftingyourhome.com has a post titled 8 Things Never to Put in a Garbage Disposal Before Thanksgiving Cooking.

Door and Crisper Drawers

The door is where condiments go. North Carolina Extension says it is alright to keep them there because they are more stable and have longer shelf lives, and Mississippi State lists salad dressing and other condiments as door items. Mississippi State also says juices labeled 100% fruit or vegetable juice can go in the door.

Produce has its own spot. North Carolina Extension says fruits and vegetables go in the sealed crisper drawers, with the low-humidity setting for produce that ripens quickly, such as apples, pears and avocados, and the high-humidity setting for produce that wilts easily, such as leafy greens and fresh herbs. Mississippi State adds that fresh herbs from a store stay best in their original packaging.

The EPA’s guidance matches: leafy greens, carrots, cucumbers and broccoli go in the high-humidity drawer, while most fruits go in the low-humidity drawer. Potatoes, onions and garlic are not fridge items at all, since the EPA says they belong in a cool, dry, dark place.

Temperature, Space and a Weekly Clear-Out

Shelf order only works if the fridge is cold enough. North Carolina Extension says to keep a separate thermometer inside and hold the temperature at 40°F or below. Ohio State goes further, noting that the food needs to stay below 40°F and that an air temperature between 37°F and 39°F gets there, with an appliance thermometer placed near the front of the center shelf. Mississippi State gives an ideal range of 34°F to 38°F.

Ohio State describes 40°F to 140°F as the temperature danger zone, and Mississippi State says perishable foods should not sit at room temperature longer than 2 hours.

Mississippi State also says to clear out the refrigerator once a week and to avoid packing it, since cold air cannot circulate without open space. For a week with a turkey, extra sides and pies, that is the practical limit: the shelf plan only holds if there is room to carry it out.

The short version, shelf by shelf: ready-to-eat foods and dated leftovers on top, produce in the crispers, condiments in the door, and the wrapped raw turkey, milk and eggs low and toward the back. It is a plain map, and the extension offices that wrote it say the same thing in different words.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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