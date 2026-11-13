In the 1850s and 1860s, tipping crossed the Atlantic from Europe to America, according to Wikipedia’s entry on the custom, and it has taken on a very different shape on each side since. In much of Europe, the restaurant bill already carries the service, and the American habit of adding 20 percent can land awkwardly.

Five rules cover most of what American diners need to know on a European trip, drawn from travel writer Rick Steves, The Takeout, Fox News and the Danish tourist board. The common thread, as The Takeout puts it, is that European servers are paid a living wage and are not relying on tips to make ends meet.

1. Service Charges Often Show Up on the Bill

In Mediterranean countries, the service charge is called servizio in Italian, service in French and servicio in Spanish, and Rick Steves explains that it can be handled in different ways. Sometimes the menu notes that service is included, as in “servizio incluso,” meaning the listed prices already have the charge built in. When service is not included, it may show up as a separate line at the end of the bill.

The Takeout adds that in Italy and France the restaurant service charge is often already on the bill, so a diner has technically tipped without realizing it. Most fixed-price tourist deals include service, Steves says. If a charge is there, he suggests tipping more only when the service is truly outstanding. A frenzhub.com post titled “22 Red Flags That Scream ‘Run’ When Dining At A Restaurant” is another read for diners heading out for a meal abroad.

2. In Denmark and the Nordics, Service Is Built In

Visit Denmark, the country’s tourist board, states plainly that service charges are included in hotel, restaurant and taxi bills. A diner who feels the service was great may tip, but the board says how much is entirely up to the diner and that there is no set etiquette for it in Denmark. A frenzhub.com list titled “15 Old-School Etiquette Rules That Have Disappeared” covers manners closer to home.

The Nordic pattern goes beyond one country. Steve Schwab, an Arizona-based vacation rental executive, told Fox News Digital that in general the Nordic countries are the ones where tipping is least expected, largely because they are known for paying high wages and/or including service charges in their bills already. For holiday trips, craftingyourhome.com has a list titled 8 Things Never to Do Before Leaving Home for Thanksgiving Travel. Schwab also cautioned that Europe cannot be described as a single tipping culture, since it varies from one country to the next.

3. In Germany and Austria, Diners State the Total Instead of Leaving Coins

Steves says that in Germanic countries, coins left on the table are considered slightly rude. Locals instead pay the server directly and state the total they want to pay. His example is a 10-euro meal paid with a 20-euro note: the diner says “Eleven, please” (“Elf, bitte” in German), and the server thanks them, keeps 1 euro and returns 9 euros in change.

Santeri Viinamäki – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The Fox News report, published April 4, 2026, cited Mashed in saying that tipping with coins can even be perceived as rude in Germany, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg, plus parts of Switzerland and Liechtenstein. Steves also notes that some restaurants in well-touristed parts of Germany and Austria have added a “Tip is not included” line to the bottom of the bill. He calls that misleading, because the prices on menus in those countries do include service, and says he would not tip one cent more at a restaurant with that note. Trip planning starts before the first meal abroad, and a craftingyourhome.com list titled 6 Things Never to Post on Social Media Before a Holiday Trip covers one part of it.

4. Percentages Stay Small

Steves writes that restaurant tips are more modest in Europe than in America. In many countries, he says, 5 percent is adequate and 10 percent is considered a nice tip, and locals often just leave coins, round up or do not tip at all. The Takeout’s coverage of his advice calls 5 percent a good tip and 10 percent generous.

Tipping 15 or 20 percent in Europe is unnecessary, Steves says, adding that it is “just raising the bar and messing up the local balance.” Fox News quotes him calling it “bad style.” His alternative for a pleased diner is a euro or two added for each person at the table. Frenz Hub has a post titled “20 Travel Blunders That Turn a Vacation Into an Unnecessary Stress Fest.”

5. Tips Go in Cash, in Hand, and Not at the Counter

Most European credit-card slips have no line for adding a tip, Steves says, so tips are best planned in cash. The Fox report notes that some businesses may not pass along card-based gratuities in full. Steves recommends handing the tip to the server while paying, rather than leaving it on the table, particularly in busy places where the wrong party might pocket the change.

The Takeout reports that Steves limits tipping to sit-down restaurants with table service. His own page says that when food is ordered at a counter, in a pub for example, no tip is expected. He also suggests rounding up taxi fares, so a 13-euro fare becomes 14 euros.

The Easy Version

Experts quoted by Fox also recommend reviewing the bill carefully for built-in service charges and watching local customs before deciding what to leave. When in doubt, Steves says, ask a local, though not the server, what the norm is.

The stakes are low, in his words: tips are appreciated everywhere, and choosing the wrong amount is no big deal.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Avij – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

The post 5 European Tipping Rules for American Diners, Where Service Is Often Already on the Bill appeared first on Timeless Dishes.