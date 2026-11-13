Homesteader Erica Anderson posted a TikTok from the account @andersonacres14, captioned as a tour of everything canned since May for the “basement grocery store,” according to The Cool Down. The video, which The Cool Down says contains profanity, counts 263 jars of preserved food, including 47 jars of pickles. The Cool Down reported the pantry on November 12 under a headline that runs from pickles to peach butter.

The Cool Down describes the shelves as a pantry restocking that took several months to prepare, with ingredients, sauces and spreads ready for the household to use. The report gives no view or like count, so none is quoted here.

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The 263-Jar Inventory, Item by Item

The Cool Down lists the pickled shelf first. Besides the 47 jars of pickles, it counts seven jars of pickled red onion, five jars of dilly beans, four jars of pickled jalapeños and six jars of pickled banana pepper rings. The same report counts 21 jars of green beans, and Frenz Hub has a post titled How to Freeze Fresh Green Beans to Enjoy All Year for another way to store the crop.

Tomatoes show up in several forms: 21 jars of tomato sauce, six jars of tomato paste and 14 jars of homemade pizza sauce. The shelves also hold four jars of chili starter and two jars of sloppy Joe starter, per The Cool Down.

Apples fill another section: seven jars of apple slices, six of applesauce, six of apple pie filling, 11 of apple jelly and three of apple juice. For the fall baking side of apples, craftingyourhome.com has a list titled 10 Apple Varieties Bakers Reach for in the Fall.

A basement grocery store also depends on space and conditions, and Frenz Hub has a post titled Best Practices for Seasonal Storage on that side of the idea.

What the Caption Said

The caption, as The Cool Down quotes it, describes the jars as everything canned since May for the “basement grocery store.”

The Cool Down frames the video as a glimpse of how varied a homemade pantry can be, and it points out that keeping one stocked takes planning, storage space and attention to canning safety. That last point is where the federal and university guidance comes in. The Cool Down also pairs the story with related reports on a home canner who stocked a root cellar for a year, an off-grid family that built its own grocery store pantry, and a homesteader who stored a year’s worth of food in a 960-square-foot cabin.

The grocery store idea starts as a garden story, since pickles, green beans and tomatoes begin as summer crops. Frenz Hub has a post titled Keep Growing Into Winter: Elevated Garden Beds for Fall Greens, Herbs and Small Patios for the colder months.

On the windowsill side of the same idea, craftingyourhome.com lists 9 Kitchen Herbs That Keep Growing on a Sunny Windowsill All Winter.

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How the Pantry Lines Up With Canning Guidance

The National Center for Home Food Preservation, hosted by the University of Georgia, lists the USDA Complete Guide to Home Canning among its resources and carries a blog post headlined “Dry Canning Raw Vegetables is an Unsafe Practice.” The Cool Down does not say which canners, recipes or processing times Anderson used, so no conflict with that guidance is reported. The items below are where the rules are strictest.

For green beans, the Center’s snap bean directions call for a pressure canner and state that there is no safe option for processing green beans in a boiling water canner. They give recommended pressure canner times of 20 minutes for pints and 25 minutes for quarts, with the pressure set by gauge type and elevation.

A Center blog post on green beans explains why: the pH of green beans, 5.7 to 6.2, is well above the cutoff of 4.6 or below that can be processed in a boiling water canner, and the only process the Center supports for them is a pressure canner. The same post says pickled dilled beans are the boiling water option, because the vinegar in that recipe lowers the overall pH, a step it calls acidification. That bears on the five jars of dilly beans in the inventory.

Penn State Extension states the same split more broadly. A pressure canner is necessary for low-acid vegetables and meats, a group that includes beans, onions and peppers unless they are pickled, and they must be processed at the times and pressures in scientifically tested recipes. A pressure canner is needed, it explains, to reach 240°F, a temperature boiling water cannot reach, and the extension says it is not safe to can low-acid foods in a boiling water bath. Pickles, it says, belong with the high-acid foods.

A Light Reality Check

The shelves are a snapshot from one TikTok video, and the report gives counts, not recipes. Pickles sit on the high-acid side of the guidance cited above, while the green beans and any other low-acid jars depend on pressure canning and a tested recipe. Without those details, the 263 jars are best read as a picture of what a year of canning can look like, not as a method to copy.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Dvortygirl – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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