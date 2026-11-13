A frozen lasagna from Giovanni Rana holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating at Sam’s Club as of November 2026, with 92% of reviewers giving it five stars, according to The Takeout. That score tops eight freezer-aisle items the food site named as the best-reviewed at the warehouse chain in a roundup published Nov. 10. Two more products, a bag of crab and a boxed chicken-and-noodles dinner, landed on its list of the worst.

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The Top Scorer: Giovanni Rana’s Lasagna

The Giovanni Rana Chicken Alfredo & Mushroom Lasagna costs $13.82 for a 40-ounce package, The Takeout reported. Reviewers praised its “creamy mushroom goodness,” and shoppers plead with the chain to “keep it in stock.” The tray is portioned for five people.

Giovanni Rana, the brand’s founder, started making pasta in 1957, and the company now employs more than 4,000 people worldwide, according to the same roundup. Air fryer toaster ovens, covered by Frenz Hub in The 5 Best Air Fryer Toaster Oven of 2026, are one way shoppers reheat freezer items without turning on a full-size oven.

Takeout-Style Favorites: Orange Chicken, Fried Rice and Potstickers

Member’s Mark Orange Chicken Tempura is $12.97 for a 48-ounce package and carries a 4.6 out of 5 rating from more than 1,600 reviews, with 77% of them five stars. Reviewers cited “just the right amount of sweetness” and “a nice crispy texture,” The Takeout reported. Orange chicken itself is an American Chinese dish, and Wikipedia notes that Panda Express credits its executive chef Andy Kao with developing the original recipe around 1987.

Member’s Mark Chicken Fried Rice is $12.68 for six servings and has more than 8,000 reviews, over 6,000 of them five stars. It cooks in three minutes in the microwave or five minutes on the stovetop, according to the roundup. A verified purchaser identified as JKey described the portion packs as “just the right size.”

Member’s Mark Chicken Potstickers with Vegetables are $11.64 for a package of 65 pieces. About 80% of more than 3,000 reviews are five stars, and the dumplings cook in about 11 minutes, and The Takeout said an air fryer works too. Kitchen appliances are also the subject of a related home site’s post titled 10 Kitchen Appliances That Changed How American Families Cooked.

Birria Tacos and the Rising Crust Pizza

Birria is a stew from Jalisco in western Mexico. Wikipedia describes it as a regional variation of barbacoa, marinated in an adobo of vinegar and dried chiles. Sam’s Club added Member’s Mark Beef Birria Tacos earlier in 2026 at $12.93 per box of eight. They hold a 4.5 out of 5 rating from more than 3,000 reviews, and The Takeout noted that members like how easily they cook in an air fryer.

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Member’s Mark Rising Crust Pizza is $13.76 for a three-pack. It is made with pepperoni, mozzarella and unsmoked provolone, and it holds a 4.7 out of 5 rating from more than 9,000 reviews, with nearly 7,500 of them five stars. The Takeout, which names DiGiorno’s Rising Crust Pepperoni its own favorite store-bought frozen pizza, still included the Sam’s Club version among the chain’s best. Frenz Hub also has a post titled Best Practices for Seasonal Storage.

Two Newer Arrivals: Pastry Bake and Tuna Burgers

Two items on the list are new this year. Member’s Mark Homestyle Chicken Pastry Bake arrived in October 2026 at $11.34 and already has more than 1,000 ratings, 85% of them five stars. One verified customer called it the “perfect pot pie portion,” per The Takeout, which described it as a pot pie and empanada mashup with buttery pastry around chicken and vegetables in a creamy sauce.

Safe Catch Tuna Burgers reached Sam’s Club in April 2026 at $12.96 for a box of six patties. For more on household spending, Frenz Hub has a post titled How To Save Money Fast – 26 Easy Tips.

The Two Shoppers Say to Skip

Skip lists are a familiar kind of shopping advice, and one example is the 7 Things Smart Shoppers Never Buy at a Dollar Store list on a sister site. In this case, the two skips come from star ratings rather than a writer’s opinion.

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Snow Crab Legs and Claws cost $29.98 for 2 pounds. The product sits at 4.1 out of 5 from just over 1,000 reviews, and 25% of ratings are three stars or below, which The Takeout called “nowhere near” the other items. One verified purchaser complained that the contents were mostly loose legs and claws rather than the clusters pictured on the package.

Stouffer’s Homestyle Chicken and Noodles is $9.84 for 52 ounces and carries a 3.9 out of 5 rating from just 64 ratings, including nine one-star reviews. The Takeout quoted a verified customer who wrote that the noodles were soggy and the chicken was “eh,” and a YouTube reviewer who gave it 3 out of 5. Stouffer’s, a frozen brand founded in Cleveland in 1922 and now owned by Nestlé, according to Wikipedia, appears on the list only for this one product.

A Reality Check on Freezer-Aisle Ratings

Star ratings come from people who chose to post one, and counts differ widely. The Giovanni Rana lasagna’s 4.9 comes from a smaller pool than the fried rice’s 8,000-plus reviews, while the Stouffer’s score rests on only 64. The Takeout also said prices are as of the publication date and may vary by region. Rating counts were reported as of the roundup’s publication, so the figures can move.

Sam’s Club, which opened in 1983 in Midwest City, Oklahoma, now has about 600 U.S. locations, per The Takeout and Wikipedia. The chain’s own site, samsclub.com, is where the ratings and current prices for each item are posted.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Corey Coyle – CC BY 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

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