Avocado almost always costs extra at restaurants, The Takeout noted on Nov. 11, which is what makes one Panera Bread trick stand out. According to the outlet, the cafe will swap the meat in a sandwich for avocado without adding to the price.

The Takeout’s Dennis Lee reported that the swap keeps the sandwich at its original price, and that he tested it online. It is a find by a single food writer rather than an announcement from Panera, and the details below are what the outlet reported.

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How the No-Charge Avocado Swap Works

In its report on the sandwich swap, The Takeout said a diner can remove the protein from a Panera sandwich, add avocado, and the sandwich stays the same price. Lee wrote that this works online, which is where he tested it.

There is a second version for sandwiches that already include both avocado and meat. Per The Takeout, the meat can be taken out and extra avocado added for a double serving, still at the original price.

The reason it caught the writer’s eye is how other chains handle swaps. The Takeout said some restaurants do not subtract the cost of an ingredient that is left off, and that asking for something else in its place adds that ingredient’s price on top. The piece called out Taco Bell as an example of the first problem. Frenz Hub’s roundup of things that are actually getting cheaper takes up related price questions.

Which Sandwiches Suit Avocado

Not every Panera sandwich will taste right with the change, and Lee said as much. The Smokehouse BBQ Chicken sandwich, which has smoked pulled chicken, cheddar, red onion and barbecue sauce, is fine as it is, he wrote, but replacing the chicken with avocado would not make the most harmonious bite.

For a hot sandwich, he pointed to the Toasted Frontega Chicken. Without the chicken, the sandwich would feature avocado, mozzarella, tomatoes, red onion, basil and chipotle aioli on black pepper focaccia.

Among cold sandwiches, The Takeout suggested replacing the turkey in the classic Turkey and Cheddar sandwich, or dropping the bacon from the Tomato Basil BLT in favor of avocado. The outlet added that removing the cheese or aioli can make many of the sandwiches vegan, and that Panera offers a number of vegan options.

A separate Takeout piece on 20 Panera menu items that are still affordable in 2026 gives a sense of the starting prices. It lists the Tomato Basil BLT at $9.19, with applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, sliced tomatoes and a touch of mayo on tomato basil bread. It also lists a turkey sandwich with aged white cheddar at $9.89 and notes that avocado can be added for $1.79, though prices vary by location, the outlet said.

That $1.79 figure is the useful comparison. If avocado is added to a sandwich on top of the meat, it costs extra. If it replaces the meat, The Takeout says, it does not. Craftingyourhome.com’s list of seven things smart shoppers never buy at a dollar store runs on the same price-per-item logic.

Salads, Market Bowls and Salad Stuffers

The trick is not limited to sandwiches. Lee wrote that the swap also works for salads, Market Bowls and Salad Stuffers, which are bread rolls stuffed with salad. He encouraged readers to experiment with Panera’s menu without the extra fee. For broader budgeting, Frenz Hub has 26 easy tips to save money fast.

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The piece did not list which specific salads or bowls it tested. It said only that the replacement works across those menu types, so a diner curious about a particular bowl would have to try it in the app or at the counter. On the grocery side, craftingyourhome.com has a mom of two’s account of Kroger clearance running as much as 65% off.

The avocado itself is an old ingredient with a long story. Wikipedia identifies the fruit as Persea americana and points to Mesoamerica as the region where it was domesticated. It remains a premium item on many restaurant menus, which explains the upcharge Lee wrote about.

Panera in Brief

Panera Bread began as the St. Louis Bread Company, founded by Ken and Linda Rosenthal in 1987 in Kirkwood, Missouri, according to Wikipedia’s Panera Bread entry. Its then-owner, Au Bon Pain, changed the company name to Panera in 1997, from a word with Latin roots that means breadbasket in Spanish and Catalan.

Today the chain has more than 2,000 bakery-cafes in the United States and Canada, per the same entry. In the St. Louis area, locations still operate under the St. Louis Bread Company name.

The company’s own site, panerabread.com, is where the menu and ordering tools live. The app or the counter is the place to try the swap.

A Quick Reality Check on the Swap

This is one writer’s report. The Takeout said the swap worked when tested online, and it did not say Panera had announced or confirmed it. The company could handle it differently from one cafe to another, or change how it works at any time.

The finding also covers a swap, not an addition. The sandwich keeps its original price only when the meat comes out and the avocado goes in. Adding avocado alongside the meat is a separate charge, which The Takeout’s own price list puts at $1.79 on one sandwich.

A sensible approach is to build the order in the app and look at the total before paying. If the price stays put after the protein is removed and avocado is added, the trick is working. If it does not, a diner can switch back, and there is nothing lost. Anyone interested in more small ways to save at the register can browse Frenz Hub’s ten clever frugal living tips.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Motwog – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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