Late fall tends to fill calendars with family dinners, and holiday tables bring out strong opinions about seating, side dishes and who carves. Scorpio season runs from October 23 to November 21, according to Astrology.com, so it overlaps the run-up to those meals. Astrologers have plenty to say about how the sign behaves, and five of their descriptions map neatly onto a holiday table.

The season ends Nov. 21, five days before Thanksgiving on Nov. 26. The five descriptions below come from named astrology sources, mainly Astrology.com and Cafe Astrology, and they are astrological lore rather than facts about any actual guest.

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1. A Scorpio Skips the Small Talk

Astrology.com describes Scorpio as “dead serious” about learning about other people. In the site’s words, there is “no fluff or chatter” with Scorpios, who “zero in on the essential questions.” The same profile calls the sign’s curiosity “immeasurable” and says Scorpios love to probe and know how to get to the bottom of things.

At a crowded holiday table, that description points to the guest who skips the weather and asks about a plan, a recipe or a family story straight away. Directness like that is easy to spot in the kitchen too, where the first question is usually about timing, and Frenz Hub has a post titled single cup or full pot for fall mornings and holiday guests.

2. A Scorpio Watches Before Speaking

Astrology.com says Scorpios tend to be receptive and patient, “letting others play their cards and show their intentions first.” Cafe Astrology puts it in a similar way: Scorpios “simply sit back, watch (quite expertly), and then get it only when the moment is just right.”

In holiday terms, that is the relative who listens through the whole first round of conversation, takes in who is sitting where, and speaks up once at the right moment. Both sources frame the quiet as strategy rather than shyness, which is how astrologers explain the sign’s reputation for patience. A sister site has a post titled 3 zodiac signs that live for holiday parties.

3. A Scorpio Stays Loyal to the Inner Circle

Trust is the key word in Astrology.com’s profile. Once they feel they can trust someone, the site says, Scorpios are “quite loyal to the friends and lovers that make it into their inner circle.” Cafe Astrology groups Scorpio with the fixed signs, Taurus, Leo and Aquarius, which it describes as “loyal, steadfast, and stubborn.”

That loyalty is why a Scorpio’s seat at the table may be saved for a specific few people. A sister site has a post titled 3 Zodiac Signs Said to Be Worth Having in an Inner Circle.

4. A Scorpio Sees the Meal Through

Follow-through is another trait both sources stress. Astrology.com says Scorpios “see whatever they have committed to through to the end,” and Cafe Astrology says fixed signs “possess excellent follow-through” and that Scorpios “simply never give up.”

For a holiday meal, that points to the host who commits to a menu and carries it through to the last dish. Frenz Hub has a post titled Free Up the Oven This Thanksgiving.

5. A Scorpio Has a Mind of Their Own

Cafe Astrology says “solar Scorpios absolutely have their own mind” and adds that getting them to do something “is rarely an easy task.” It notes that fixed signs tend to “resist change.”

At a holiday table, that translates to the guest with firm opinions about how a family dish should be made and no appetite for swapping the recipe. Frenz Hub has a post titled 14 Strange Thanksgiving Traditions That Everyone Pretends Aren’t Weird.

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The Table a Scorpio Might Set

Astrologers also assign Scorpio a color palette. Cafe Astrology lists deep red, brown, gold and purple as the sign’s colors, and names the chrysanthemum as a Scorpio flower, symbolizing optimism and fidelity. Wikipedia, citing The Astrology Bible, lists deep red, maroon, black and brown, so the palettes overlap on deep red and brown.

Those are the colors of a late-fall table already, from cranberry and wine to bronze serving dishes, so the pairing is easy to picture. A chrysanthemum centerpiece would fit the same astrological brief, and Cafe Astrology also lists topaz and opal as Scorpio gems, which is a small nod toward the good glassware that tends to come out for holiday meals.

A Light Reality Check

Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac, Wikipedia says, originating from the constellation Scorpius, and Astrology.com’s overview of all 12 signs lists Scorpio’s dates as Oct. 23 to Nov. 21. Whether any of it describes real people is a matter of taste.

Wikipedia’s entry on astrological signs explains that Western astrology divides the Sun’s yearly path into twelve 30-degree sectors, one per sign, and describes astrology as a pseudoscience with no scientific validity. In other words, the five traits above are a lens for a fun dinner conversation, not a prediction about any relative.

A Scorpio may be as chatty as anyone else at dinner, and a Sagittarius, whose season begins Nov. 22 according to Astrology.com, may be just as quiet. Matching guests to signs is a light way to pass the time between the main course and dessert, and the table setting does not depend on it.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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