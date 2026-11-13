A cut apple darkens because an enzyme inside the fruit meets oxygen in the air. University of Illinois Extension, in a July 9, 2020 blog post and a matching news release, lists 3 dips that can stop the darkening: an ascorbic acid mixture, fruit juice and honey water.

Each dip comes with its own recipe and a time to soak, and Illinois Extension also says which one does not work as a stand-in.

State Government Photographer – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

Why Cut Apples Turn Brown

Illinois Extension educator Lisa Peterson wrote that apples, bananas, peaches and pears are among the fruits that turn brown when cut open, and that exposure to air causes enzymatic browning. The fruit loses its crisp texture and looks less appealing, she said.

A University of Wisconsin extension experiment sheet explains the chemistry in one line: the enzyme polyphenol oxidase plus oxygen produces melanin, the brown color. Different apples brown at different rates because their chemical contents vary, and pears, bananas and eggplants react the same way.

Wikipedia’s entry on enzymatic browning describes the same reaction, noting that it requires exposure to oxygen and that it affects the taste, color and value of foods. A third extension source, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, describes the enzymes as released from the fruit’s tissue when it is cut and exposed to air.

Dip 1: The Ascorbic Acid Mixture

The first dip is made from ascorbic acid, sold as a powder or as tablets at grocery stores and pharmacies. Illinois Extension’s mix is 1 teaspoon of powder, or six crushed 500 milligram tablets, in 2 cups of water. Apples soak in the solution for 3 to 5 minutes.

The powder can also be added straight to the fruit and mixed in. Illinois says ascorbic acid does not add flavor to the apples, and crushed tablets can leave small white specks on the slices. Frenz Hub also has a post titled Best Practices for Seasonal Storage.

Commercial mixes such as Fruit-Fresh, commonly made of ascorbic and citric acid with a sugar base, are another route, and the instruction is to follow the manufacturer’s directions. Nebraska Extension also lists a commercial anti-darkening preparation among its options.

Dip 2: Fruit Juice

Illinois Extension says grape, orange, lemon, lime and pineapple juice can all slow browning. The catch is flavor and color, since the juice may change both in the finished apples. The craftingyourhome.com site also has a post titled 9 Winter Citrus Fruits That Brighten the Cold Months.

The suggested way to reduce the flavor change is to mix 1 quart of water with 3 tablespoons of lemon juice and soak the apples for 3 to 5 minutes. Nebraska Extension makes a similar point, listing lemon, orange and pineapple juice as acidic coatings, and adds that cut apples can be mixed with acidic fruit such as oranges, grapefruit or pineapple, with the acidic fruit prepared first. Frenz Hub also has a post titled Keep Growing Into Winter: Elevated Garden Beds for Fall Greens, Herbs and Small Patios.

Ivar Leidus – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Dip 3: Honey Water

The honey dip in the Illinois post is 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup honey and 1 1/2 cups boiling water. The fruit soaks for 3 to 5 minutes and is then drained.

Nebraska Extension’s honey water is much simpler: 2 tablespoons of honey diluted in 1 cup of water, with the cut fruit mixed into it. The two recipes differ in strength, with Illinois’s being a heavier syrup and Nebraska’s a light coating. Another Frenz Hub post is titled 15 Wallet-Friendly Life Hacks That’ll Actually Make a Difference.

The Substitute That Does Not Work

Illinois Extension says citric acid alone is not a good substitute for ascorbic acid for stopping browning. That matters because commercial mixes often contain both, and a pantry jar of citric acid is not the same product.

A Penn State Extension article, updated Oct. 8, 2026, reaches the same conclusion, saying citric acid and lemon juice are not as effective as ascorbic acid solutions. Its own recipe differs from Illinois’s: 1 teaspoon of pure ascorbic acid in 1 gallon of cold water, with fruit soaked for 10 minutes right after cutting. It adds that six 500 milligram tablets equal 1 teaspoon.

The Wisconsin sheet puts juices to the test with a home experiment rated for grade 2 and up. It has the cook dab lemon juice, vinegar and pineapple juice on apple slices with cotton balls, keep one slice as a plain control, and compare the slices after about 6 hours. It reports that ascorbic acid in lemon and pineapple juice reacts with oxygen before the apple’s enzyme does.

Which Dip Fits Which Job

Illinois Extension says the use decides the solution. Freezing and canning may call for a less concentrated soaking solution than drying cut apples. Nebraska Extension’s version for a serving plate is the lightest of all: a quick juice coating or honey water, then refrigeration. The craftingyourhome.com site also has a post titled 10 Apple Varieties Bakers Reach for in the Fall.

Time Limits After Cutting

Illinois Extension says cut apples should not be left out at room temperature for more than 2 hours. Nebraska Extension sets the same limit as total time out of the refrigerator for peeled and cut fruit.

Soaked apples should be wrapped tightly in plastic wrap or placed in a covered airtight container in the refrigerator, Illinois says. Cut apples that have had a dip last about 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator depending on apple variety. Nebraska Extension adds a timing tip: cut the fruit as close to serving time as possible.

Both Illinois pages were published in July 2020, and Nebraska’s page was reviewed and updated in 2021. The Wisconsin sheet is the newest, filed under a 2024 upload path. For a plain apple tray, the sources agree that acid, a cold fridge and a short wait before serving do most of the work.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post Illinois Extension Lists 3 Dips for Cut Apples That Darken in Air: Ascorbic Acid, Fruit Juice and Honey Water appeared first on Timeless Dishes.