Wednesday, Nov. 25, is the day before Thanksgiving, and for Whataburger it is also the first morning of a six-day breakfast promotion. The deal has not started yet, so it is a plan for next week rather than a coupon for today.

According to Sporked’s Nov. 7 fast food deal roundup, shoppers who buy one Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit at Whataburger can get a second one during breakfast hours, from Nov. 25 through Nov. 30. The site describes it as the chain’s Thanksgiving savings.

Bravodelnorte – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

What the Biscuit Deal Covers

The facts reported are short. The offer is buy one, get one free, the item is the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, the hours are breakfast hours and the dates are Nov. 25 to 30. The Krazy Coupon Lady, in a Black Friday food deals roundup updated Nov. 11, 2026, lists the same offer and adds that it is valid during breakfast hours until 11 a.m. local time. Neither outlet says whether an app or rewards account is required or whether there is a limit per order.

The dates sit entirely in the future, so the fine print is worth confirming in the Whataburger app or at the counter once the week arrives. Whataburger’s own site, whataburger.com, is where any official terms would be posted.

The six-day window stretches across Thanksgiving Day itself, but breakfast hours and open locations on Nov. 26 vary by restaurant, so that day is the one to double-check. Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, Nov. 26, because it is observed on the fourth Thursday in November, Wikipedia notes.

CalebJay – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Why a Chicken Biscuit Fits the Chain

Whataburger is best known for its burgers, but breakfast has been part of the menu for decades. Wikipedia’s entry on the chain says it was founded by Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton, who opened the first restaurant in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950, and that its breakfast menu includes biscuits, sausage, bacon and eggs. In 1983 the company added breakfast taquitos and the Whatachick’n sandwich to the menu.

The biscuit itself is a Southern staple. Wikipedia’s page on biscuits traces the style to Southern kitchens, where soft winter wheat flour gave cooks an edge, and a chicken biscuit is a natural extension of that tradition. The honey butter on top is what sets this version apart from a plain fried chicken sandwich.

Whataburger’s footprint helps explain why the deal draws attention. Wikipedia lists 1,211 locations in 2026, up from more than 670 in Texas and over 150 more in New Mexico, Arizona, Colorado and the Southern United States when the company changed ownership in 2019. The chain was long known for its orange-and-white-striped A-frame buildings, and the first of them opened in Odessa, Texas, in 1961.

The name came from founder Harmon Dobson’s goal of making a burger that took two hands to hold and tasted so good that a bite would prompt someone to say, “What a burger!” A biscuit sandwich is a smaller, one-handed cousin, and breakfast is where it fits best.

What Else the Chain Ran This Month

Sporked’s roundup says Whataburger has been busy in November. On Nov. 9, National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, rewards members could buy a Signature Whatachick’n Sandwich or a Spicy Chicken Sandwich for $2. On Nov. 11, Veterans Day, veterans and active-duty military with a valid ID could get a free taquito in restaurant until 11 a.m. local time.

Both of those have already ended. The Thanksgiving-week biscuit deal is the next scheduled offer in that run, and its Nov. 25 start is less than two weeks away.

Planning a Thanksgiving-Week Breakfast

For households with out-of-town guests or an early drive, a drive-thru breakfast is one of the easier ways to feed a crowd the morning before the big meal. A buy-one-get-one price effectively halves the cost of two biscuits when two people order, so the deal rewards sharing.

Anyone who would rather host breakfast at home can see Frenzhub’s picks for a home breakfast station and its creative coffee bar ideas. For the travel side of the holiday, craftingyourhome.com has a list of things never to do before leaving home for Thanksgiving, and its coverage of how two almanacs split on Thanksgiving Day weather helps with packing. Frenzhub’s frugal living tips cover spending habits more broadly.

Ordering through the app ahead of time can shorten the wait at the window, though neither outlet says whether the biscuit deal can be claimed that way. Checking the posted breakfast cutoff matters, since the deal is tied to breakfast hours, which The Krazy Coupon Lady says end at 11 a.m. local time. Arriving early keeps the order safely inside that window.

A Quick Reality Check Before Nov. 25

This is an announced deal, not a running one. Two outlets report it, Sporked and The Krazy Coupon Lady, but neither lists the exact rules, and Whataburger could add terms when the promotion goes live. Locations differ on hours, and franchised restaurants sometimes handle promotions in their own ways.

What can be said with confidence is the shape of the offer: buy one Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, get one during breakfast hours, Nov. 25 through Nov. 30. For anyone who already likes the sandwich, it is a good excuse to put breakfast on the calendar. For everyone else, the deal is simply one more item on the pre-holiday list of things to check the app for.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Kurt Kaiser – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

The post Whataburger Runs a Buy-One-Get-One Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Deal From Nov. 25 to 30 appeared first on Timeless Dishes.