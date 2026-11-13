A bag of brown rice at the back of the pantry shelf can look fine long after its best quality has passed, and few households track when each package was bought. Extension storage charts put numbers on it.

University extension services publish storage charts that answer that exact question, and the numbers are shorter than many pantries assume. Seven staples, from brown rice to peanut butter, land on the short end of the lists from Clemson, Ohio State and Virginia Tech, and the three schools do not always agree.

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1. Brown Rice: About 6 to 12 Months

Clemson University’s Home and Garden Information Center gives brown rice 6 months in a sealed container in its pantry storage factsheet, compared with a year for plain rice. Clemson’s page says its times are about quality, not safety, and that flavor and texture decline over time.

Ohio State University Extension lists brown or wild rice at 6 to 12 months, and Virginia Cooperative Extension lists brown rice at 1 year in the pantry, so the range across sources runs from half a year to a full one.

The short window is a quality matter, not a safety one, and it is why a bag bought months ago is worth a second look before it goes in the pot.

2. Wild Rice: 6 Months in a Sealed Container

Clemson also lists wild rice at 6 months. Ohio State’s pantry food storage chart groups brown and wild rice together at 6 to 12 months, while white rice gets 2 years in the same chart.

A simple habit helps: write the purchase date on the bag. Michigan State University Extension and Utah State University Extension both recommend dating items, and Utah State’s advice on taking stock before restocking suggests airtight containers and freezing items prone to pests.

3. Olive Oil: Unopened and Opened Are Different Clocks

Clemson lists olive oil at 6 months and vegetable oil at 1 year. Ohio State splits it into unopened olive oil at 1 year and opened olive oil at 3 months, kept in a dark pantry or cupboard away from sunlight.

Virginia Cooperative Extension’s food storage guidelines, last revised in October 2025, list salad oil at 6 to 12 months unopened and 3 to 5 months once opened.

A bottle kept beside the stove is exposed to the heat those sources warn about. Frenzhub has a roundup of clever storage hacks for finding other spots.

4. Peanut Butter: Opened Jars Run on a Short Clock

Clemson gives peanut butter 3 to 4 months and says it is best refrigerated. Ohio State lists an unopened jar at 6 to 9 months with no refrigeration needed, and an opened jar at 2 to 3 months, longer if refrigerated.

Virginia Cooperative Extension lists an unopened jar at 6 to 24 months and an opened one at 2 to 3 months in the pantry. The common thread: once the lid comes off, the clock runs in months, not years.

A jar that sits half-full between school-lunch seasons is the classic case. For a related routine, craftingyourhome.com has a list of habits of people who always have a clean house.

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5. Whole Wheat Flour: About 3 to 8 Months Depending on the Source

Clemson lists whole wheat flour at 3 months and says it is best kept in the refrigerator or freezer. Ohio State says 6 to 8 months and recommends an airtight container in the refrigerator, with a zipper-lock bag in the freezer as another option.

Virginia Cooperative Extension lists whole wheat flour at 3 to 6 months in the pantry and 6 to 8 months once opened and refrigerated, so every source points to the refrigerator or freezer as the better home.

White flour is the contrast: Clemson lists it at 10 to 15 months.

6. Nuts: Opened Packages Go Fast

Clemson lists unshelled nuts at 6 to 12 months. Ohio State lists in-shell nuts at 4 months unopened, nutmeats in vacuum cans at 1 year, nutmeats in other packaging at 3 months, and opened nutmeats at just 2 weeks. Virginia Cooperative Extension lists nuts at 2 to 4 weeks in the pantry, 9 to 12 months in the refrigerator and 24 months in the freezer.

That 2-week figure is the surprise for anyone who keeps an opened bag of pecans in a cabinet from one baking season to the next. Ohio State says to refrigerate in-shell nuts after opening and to freeze them for longer storage.

Nuts are also a classic holiday ingredient, so this is the right month to check. Frenzhub has 26 easy tips for saving money fast for the shopping side.

7. Ground Spices: Sources Disagree by Years

This is the item where the charts differ most. Clemson lists ground spices and herbs at 2 to 3 years, and Virginia Cooperative Extension lists ground spices at 2 to 3 years. Ohio State’s chart says 6 months for ground spices and herbs.

Ohio State advises keeping spices in airtight containers in dry places away from sunlight and heat. Whole spices last longer, with Clemson giving 4 to 5 years, Virginia Cooperative Extension 3 to 4 years and Ohio State 1 to 2 years.

The takeaway is that a printed date or a chart is only a starting point, and a jar’s age matters as much as its label.

A Light Reality Check on Pantry Dates

None of the three schools frames these numbers as a safety deadline. Clemson says foods may remain safe past its times while flavor and texture decline, and its figures assume proper storage and handling. Heat and humidity can shorten them considerably. Virginia Cooperative Extension’s table, too, is labeled as optimum conditions.

Clemson recommends keeping pantry foods cool and dry, around 65 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit, away from ovens and hot water pipes, and following first in, first out. Michigan State University Extension gives a similar range of 50 to 70 degrees for a storage area.

A pantry run once a season, with the oldest items moved to the front, covers most of it. Frenzhub has a guide to seasonal storage practices, and craftingyourhome.com has a list of traits shared by people who clean the kitchen before bed.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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