More than 100 recipes fill the debut cookbook from TikTok cook Tini Younger, which publisher Clarkson Potter released on Nov. 3, 2026. The best-known recipe inside is her viral mac and cheese, as the outlets describe it. Penguin Books New Zealand also lists it as a collection of over 100 recipes.

USA Today covered the cookbook on Nov. 2, and the Baltimore Sun, in a story carried by Yahoo on Nov. 5, described Younger as a Frederick County, Maryland native with 15.2 million combined followers on TikTok and Instagram. Food Network, in its roundup of viral Thanksgiving recipes from TikTok influencers, lists her recipe and embeds a TikTok video of the dish.

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The Mac and Cheese Behind the Book

Food Network lists the dish as “Tini’s Viral Mac and Cheese with Buffalo Chicken,” credits the video to @tinekeyounger and says the recipe comes from the cookbook. It names her as a 2026 Food Network Hot List honoree and quotes her saying it took four years to perfect the recipe. The publisher’s author biography, echoed on the Penguin New Zealand page, says her mac and cheese TikTok tutorial drew more than 100 million views, a figure that comes from the publisher rather than from an independent count.

That biography also says she first gained attention as a fan favorite on Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef in 2023 and that Time named her one of its 100 most influential creators of 2026. Wikipedia traces baked macaroni and cheese much further back, to medieval English cheese-and-pasta casseroles, with an 1824 American recipe in Mary Randolph’s The Virginia House-Wife and Kraft’s boxed version arriving in 1937. A sister site has a list titled 10 kitchen appliances that changed how American families cooked.

Good Morning America described her as a “social media sensation and home cook” on Nov. 4, in a segment marking the debut cookbook. The Baltimore Sun called her a celebrity chef and social media personality. Neither outlet explained how the mac and cheese first spread, and the Penguin New Zealand biography says only that the tutorial started a viral trend. A sister site also has a list titled 10 Christmas cookies families bake every December.

What Is Inside the Cookbook

The publisher’s listing describes the book as a beginner-friendly cookbook from a classically trained chef, running 272 pages and priced at $36 in hardcover. It covers comfort food for breakfast, weeknight dinners, game days and holidays. Each recipe explains the reasoning behind its techniques and adds pro tips and suggested swaps for personalizing the dish. Frenz Hub has a guide titled 10 best pizza peels of 2026 for home chefs.

The publisher says the signature mac and cheese appears alongside newer recipes such as oven-cooked pulled pork and homemade noodle soup. Good Morning America, which featured her on Nov. 4, also showcased GG’s Favorite Apple Pie, Loaded Baked Potato Broccoli Soup, and Sauteed Green Beans with Whipped Goat Cheese and Pomegranate from the book.

According to the Baltimore Sun story, cookbooks typically take about two years, but Younger finished hers in roughly one. All of the recipes were due within three months. Frenz Hub has a page titled how to use a microwave air fryer combo effectively.

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A Hometown Stop in Maryland

The Baltimore Sun reported on a Wednesday stop on her multistate cookbook tour at the Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park, Maryland, hosted by Park Books Maryland. Younger cooked her crab dip onstage and answered questions fans had submitted ahead of time. Jimmy’s Seafood catered the dip, and attendees received samples.

The event raised more than $13,000 for The Park Literacy Project, the outlet reported, and nearly 60 cookbooks were donated to The Food Project, which feeds people in Baltimore City and teaches young people to cook. Younger told the paper that cooking has become “a lost art” for her generation because of delivery apps. Frenz Hub also has a list titled 15 easy-to-use products that simplify everyday life at home.

How the Viral Recipe Is Built

Good Morning America published the recipe on Nov. 4. It serves 8 to 10 and uses cavatappi pasta with a blend of mozzarella, Colby Jack and cheddar. The sauce starts with a roux and is built with evaporated milk, heavy cream and Dijon mustard, seasoned with smoked paprika and garlic powder. It bakes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 to 30 minutes and then goes under the broiler for about 2 minutes to brown the top.

The show reported that Younger advises patience, since cooking the sauce over high heat can make it split and turn grainy. Leftovers keep up to 4 days, according to the recipe. The reported steps involve no shortcut or social-media hack, so there is no viral technique to check against USDA or FDA guidance.

A Light Reality Check

The count in the headline comes straight from the publisher and the outlets: more than 100 recipes, with a release date of Nov. 3, 2026. The reach claims are softer. The 100 million views figure is the publisher’s, and the 15.2 million followers figure is the Baltimore Sun’s. The outlets describe the mac and cheese as viral without explaining how it became so, and no independent view count for the TikTok video was reported in the coverage reviewed here.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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