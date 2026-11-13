Every Tuesday after 5 p.m. local time through Dec. 31, Sonic Drive-In is selling its single-patty cheeseburgers at half price to registered users who order online or in the Sonic app, according to coupon site Hip2Save. Two other deal sites, the Krazy Coupon Lady and EatDrinkDeals, list the same Tuesday offer.

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How the Half-Price Tuesday Works

The Krazy Coupon Lady’s Tuesday meal deals roundup says rewards members can get half-price Sonic cheeseburgers when ordering online or in the app after 5 p.m. local time, with the offer valid through Dec. 31. It lists the cheeseburger’s menu price at $5.89, and the roundup does not say whether that price holds at every location.

EatDrinkDeals, in an article dated Oct. 31, says the discount applies automatically once an order is placed through the app or online. It links the Tuesday deal to Sonic’s Family Night page. App-based pricing is a topic that a sister site touches on in a post about Kroger clearance and app deals.

What Qualifies as a Cheeseburger

The terms printed on EatDrinkDeals are specific. They cover single-patty Sonic Cheeseburgers of roughly a quarter pound precooked, and the discount is based on menu price. Add-ons cost extra at full price.

Registration matters as well. The terms call for an order placed online or in the Sonic app as a registered user, and they note that mobile ordering is available only at select locations and that hours may vary. Hip2Save likewise says the deal goes to registered users who order online or through the app. Frenz Hub has a post titled 10 Clever Frugal Living Tips: Save Big on a Tiny Budget.

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The Catch: Combos, Delivery and Other Offers

Several exclusions apply, according to the posted terms. The half-price pricing is not valid with combos, with delivery or with any other offers. A burger that is part of a combo meal sits outside the promotion, and an order placed through a delivery service does not count.

The app or the website is the route in every description. None of the three deal sites mentions walk-up or speaker ordering as a way to receive the discount, and the terms say mobile ordering is limited to select drive-ins, so participation depends on the location. Frenz Hub also runs a post titled Who Said Inflation Had to Ruin Everything? 12 Things That Are Actually Getting Cheaper!

Remaining Tuesdays Through Dec. 31

Counting from Friday, Nov. 13, seven Tuesdays fall inside the window: Nov. 17 and Nov. 24, then Dec. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Dec. 29 is the final qualifying Tuesday, because Dec. 31 falls on a Thursday. The Nov. 24 date comes two days before Thanksgiving, a week when a sister site’s 9 Pies That Show Up on Thanksgiving Tables Across America is one of the holiday-table lists in circulation.

The 5 p.m. start is a local-time cutoff, per both Hip2Save and the Krazy Coupon Lady. Sonic locations keep different hours, and the terms warn that hours may vary.

Other Weekday Deals Listed Beside It

Hip2Save’s roundup places the Sonic offer next to two other weekday deals. Wingstop is selling 70-cent boneless wings on Mondays and Tuesdays when ordered in-store, online or through the app, though prices may be higher in Alaska, California and Hawaii. Cicis Pizza is offering its adult buffet to Cicis Rewards members for $5.99, down from $9.99, on Mondays and Tuesdays, in the app only, through Dec. 30.

EatDrinkDeals also lists Sonic’s other standing offers, including a $1.99 menu and a half-price happy hour from 2 to 4 p.m. on soft drinks, iced teas, lemonades, limeades and slushes. The site adds that the happy hour prices are also available all the time to those who order through the app. For household-budget reading, Frenz Hub has a post titled 15 Wallet-Friendly Life Hacks That’ll Actually Make a Difference.

A Drive-In That Started as a Root Beer Stand

Sonic opened its first location in 1953 as the Top Hat Drive-In, a walk-up root beer stand in Shawnee, Oklahoma, founded by Troy Smith, according to Wikipedia. The name changed to Sonic in 1959, with the slogan “Service with the Speed of Sound.” The chain is known for carhops on roller skates at some locations.

Sonic has been owned since 2018 by Inspire Brands, the parent company of Arby’s, Jimmy John’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Baskin-Robbins and Dunkin’. Wikipedia puts the chain at more than 3,400 locations in the United States.

A Quick Reality Check on the Tuesday Deal

The offer is a weekday, evening, digital-order deal, and each of those conditions narrows who can use it. It requires registration, an order placed online or in the app, a start time of 5 p.m. local time and a single-patty cheeseburger rather than a combo. It also ends on Dec. 31, and the Tuesday window closes after Dec. 29.

One difference among the sources is worth noting. Hip2Save and the Krazy Coupon Lady both give Dec. 31 as the end date, while the EatDrinkDeals page, dated Oct. 31, does not state one. The end date rests on the two coupon sites rather than a Sonic page. Prices and participation can differ by location, as the posted terms indicate with their reference to select locations.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Michael Rivera – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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