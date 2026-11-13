A second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts costs 13 cents on Friday, Nov. 13, but the case at Krispy Kreme holds something new for the weeks around it. On Nov. 12, the chain started selling a Thanksgiving Collection of four doughnuts, and it runs through Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

The lineup, as Sporked reported, is Berry Cobbler, Caramel Pumpkin, Double Chocolate Crumble and Cinnamon Apple Filled. Three are new, and one is a returning favorite.

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The Four Doughnuts in the Collection

The Berry Cobbler doughnut is new. Sporked describes an unglazed shell doughnut with a raspberry-flavored filling, dipped in mixed berry icing and topped with berry oat crumble.

The Caramel Pumpkin doughnut is also new. It starts with an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in caramel icing and pumpkin spice cookies, then adds pumpkin cream frosting and a touch of cinnamon.

The third newcomer is the Double Chocolate Crumble: an unglazed shell doughnut with chocolate creme filling, chocolate icing and cookie crumbles on top. The fourth, Cinnamon Apple Filled, first dropped last year and is back. It is an unglazed shell with a powdered cinnamon coating, piped with apple cinnamon filling.

According to the Krispy Kreme deals page, the flavors are meant to turn classic holiday pies into doughnuts. The Sporked writer said the Berry Cobbler sounded the most promising and guessed the Caramel Pumpkin might go a little far on sweetness, while adding a willingness to be proved wrong.

A Dozen for the Thanksgiving Table

The chain is framing the collection as a dessert to bring along to the big day. Krispy Kreme’s page suggests ordering a Thanksgiving dozen for pickup or delivery and bringing “the easiest Thanksgiving dessert” to dinner or Friendsgiving.

Sporked added that a host who skips the pumpkin pie could use the doughnuts to keep guests happy. Thanksgiving falls on the fourth Thursday in November, according to Wikipedia, which lists Nov. 26 as this year’s date.

Pie still anchors most tables. A look at the pies that show up on Thanksgiving tables across America shows what a doughnut dessert is competing with, and a box of four flavors has the advantage of needing no oven, no slicing knife and no plates.

Krispy Kreme’s page does not list a price for the Thanksgiving dozen, and Sporked gave no price for the collection either. Anyone planning a budget will want to check the app or the shop menu before ordering.

How It Fits With the Holiday Lineup

This is the chain’s second seasonal launch in two weeks. The deals page lists a separate holiday collection of three doughnuts, Sugar Cookie, Caramel Toffee Cheesecake and Hot Cocoa, available Nov. 3, 2026, through Jan. 4, 2027, at participating shops.

Sporked noted that the Thanksgiving drop arrived about a week after the holiday collection and after a flurry of Halloween releases. The writer called the pace of new collections remarkably fast.

The same page promotes a Sugar Cookie Latte, a holiday drink with sugar cookie flavor, milk, whipped cream, a festive cookie and sanding sugar, served hot, iced or frozen, and home coffee fans can browse creative coffee bar ideas for a doughnut-friendly morning. Doughnut catering bundles for holiday parties are listed too, built around a Holiday Specialty Dozen plus an Original Glazed dozen.

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Where the 13-Cent Dozen Fits In

The collection overlaps with the chain’s one-day Friday the 13th offer. Krispy Kreme’s page says any dozen, or a 16-count box of Minis, bought on Nov. 13 earns an Original Glazed dozen for $0.13, with one redemption per guest.

That means a Thanksgiving dozen of the four new flavors could be the qualifying purchase, under the deals page terms. The deal is not valid in Canada, Puerto Rico or at grocery and convenience stores, and it is good on Nov. 13 only.

Anyone who wants to try the whole lineup once will find the math simple. A mixed dozen from the collection has four flavors to share, and the glazed dozen from the deal can go to coworkers or neighbors. Planning ahead for a hosting weekend also pairs well with ways to free up the oven on Thanksgiving, since a dessert that arrives in a box leaves the oven free for the turkey and sides.

A Quick Reality Check on the Calendar

The window is short. The collection started Nov. 12 and ends Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, so it covers about two weeks, and Sporked said that gives shoppers two weeks to sample what the chain is cooking up. The chain’s holiday doughnuts are available at participating shops, so a quick look at the app helps before a special trip.

The Thanksgiving traditions around the table are another reason the doughnuts may appeal to hosts. Many families have habits that others find odd, as in strange Thanksgiving traditions that everyone pretends aren’t weird, and a box of doughnuts could be the newest one to join the list.

For anyone who simply wants a doughnut, Sporked made the point that they can be eaten whenever. A glazed dozen on Friday and a Thanksgiving dozen the week after would cover both. Krispy Kreme’s own website has the menu, shop locations and ordering options for pickup and delivery.

The weather can also shape the plans. Two almanacs split on Thanksgiving Day 2026 weather, which makes a boxed dessert picked up ahead of time one less thing to chase on the holiday itself.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Willis Lam – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

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