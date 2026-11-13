Warehouse club bakery cases keep rolling out new sweets, and Sam’s Club does it “at a regular clip,” according to The Takeout. The latest is the Member’s Mark Cookie Lovers’ Cake Duo, a two-pack that The Takeout puts at around $14. A Sam’s Club enthusiast account on TikTok, @samsclubfavorites, showed the cakes in a video that The Takeout describes as recently posted.

The Takeout reported on the video on November 9 under a headline about two new cake flavors, and the food site Sporked followed on November 11 with the price and a closer look at the ingredients. The Takeout prints the account’s handle with an extra “s,” while the link to the video and Sporked both use @samsclubfavorites. Neither outlet reported view or like counts for the video, so none are quoted here. The reports also do not give the fan account’s follower total, so the story rests on the cakes, not on the size of the audience.

Andy Li – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

What Is Inside the Cookie Lovers’ Cake Duo

Sporked says the cakes debuted in the club’s bakery aisle and calls them “as cute as a button.” The Takeout notes that the two cakes come attached in a single two-pack. The Takeout describes a classic Cookies & Cream cake with layers of chocolate cake, cookies-and-cream pastry cream and a chocolate ganache center. Wikipedia defines ganache as a glaze, icing or filling made from chocolate and cream. Sporked adds that the top carries chocolate cookie crumbs, whipped cream and mini chocolate sandwich cookies, which it calls “basically Oreos by any other name.”

The second cake is Cookie Butter. The Takeout says it uses cinnamon cake with a cookie butter pastry cream and a cookie butter center, garnished with speculoos cookie pieces, whipped cream and miniature sandwich cookies. Sporked lists Speculoos cookie crumbs and mini Speculoos sandwich cookies as well. Cookie butter is a spreadable paste made mainly from speculoos cookie crumbs, and Wikipedia notes that Lotus sells speculoos as Biscoff in the United States.

For the cookie side of December, craftingyourhome.com has a list titled 10 Christmas Cookies Families Bake Every December.

Price and Size, as Two Outlets Reported Them

The Takeout says the Cake Duo shown in the video costs around $14. Sporked reported $13.67 on November 11. Sporked also noted that the price “does feel a lot for two cakes,” but pointed out that each weighs a pound and that the cakes are packed with ingredients.

The Takeout reports that each cake measures 5 inches in diameter, which it describes as a reasonable size that will not take up a lot of refrigerator space. The Takeout adds that the Duo is “sure to feed a small crowd with a sweet tooth.” Frenz Hub has a post titled 13 Birthday Party Activities for Kids for an At-Home Celebration for families hosting at home.

How the Two Outlets Framed the Cakes

The Takeout, in a story by Dennis Lee, titled its piece “Sam’s Club’s 2 New Cake Flavors Have Shoppers Running” and closed by calling the Cake Duo “one purchase that’s sure to feed a small crowd with a sweet tooth.” Sporked, in a piece by Jay Wilson, headlined its story “Sam’s Club’s New Cookie Cakes Have Its Customers Running To Stores” and wrote that the new cookie cakes “could be a big hit this holiday season.”

Wilson wrote that the Duo sits at the intersection of three things he had been thinking about: cookie butter, Oreo-style cookies and cake. Both outlets describe it as a new bakery release, and neither says how long the cakes will stay in the case.

Hansmuller – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Cookie Butter Keeps Turning Up

Sporked wrote that cookie butter “seems to be everywhere right now” and pointed to McDonald’s as another chain getting in on the flavor. It called Sam’s Club “the latest to fall to the cookie butter trend,” and joked that a snickerdoodle cake would make the chain fully on board with the season’s big flavors.

Frenz Hub has a post titled Single Cup or Full Pot? Keurig K-Express vs Ninja Fresh Brew for Fall Mornings and Holiday Guests. A cookies-and-cream cake is the older idea of the two. Wikipedia traces cookies and cream to ice cream, where crumbled chocolate sandwich cookies are mixed in, and notes that competing claims exist over who created the flavor first, with dates ranging from 1976 to 1980.

Cookie butter has its own backstory. Wikipedia says the idea is generally attributed to a Dutch recipe writer who goes by Oma Wapsie and posted a spreadable speculoos recipe on her website in 2002. Lotus, the biggest speculoos brand, later brought a version to market, the page says, and the spread gained a cult following in the United States in 2015. Today it is sold under many brands, including Lotus Biscoff and Trader Joe’s Speculoos Cookie Butter.

Frenz Hub’s Free Up the Oven This Thanksgiving: COSORI vs Ninja Air Fryer vs Ninja Flip Toaster Oven compares appliances for Thanksgiving, which falls on November 26 this year. Craftingyourhome.com lists 9 Pies That Show Up on Thanksgiving Tables Across America.

A Quick Reality Check on Availability

Everything here comes from two outlets and one fan account, not from Sam’s Club itself, so the details are only as complete as their reports. The two outlets give slightly different prices, about $14 and $13.67, and prices can differ by location. Neither outlet confirms which stores stock the cakes, and the shelf price at a given club is not established by either report.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: W.carter – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The post A Sam’s Club Fan Account’s TikTok Puts the Spotlight on a Cookie Lovers’ Cake Duo Priced at About $14 appeared first on Timeless Dishes.