A pantry of canned goods, a fridge full of leftovers and a freezer packed for the holidays often sit untouched until a winter storm knocks out the power. When that happens, the kitchen has its own short list of safety rules. The American Red Cross power outage guidance covers the whole house, and six of its points apply directly to the kitchen.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

1. Keep the Doors Closed

The Red Cross says an unopened refrigerator keeps foods cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer holds its temperature for about 48 hours, or 24 hours if it is half full, as long as the door stays shut. The FDA’s power outage page gives the same figures for both appliances.

Londa Nwadike, a food safety extension specialist for the University of Missouri and Kansas State University, said in an April 2021 University of Missouri Extension release that opening the doors even for a few seconds can substantially raise the temperature inside. Her advice was to leave them closed rather than peek in to check. Frenz Hub has a post titled How to Freeze Fresh Green Beans to Enjoy All Year.

2. Let a Thermometer Make the Call

The Red Cross advises keeping a thermometer in the fridge, freezer or cooler to monitor food temperature. Its rule is blunt: food that has been warmer than 40 degrees F gets thrown out. Illinois Extension sets the targets at 0 degrees F or below for the freezer and 40 degrees F or below for the refrigerator.

For anyone who was away when the power failed, Illinois Extension passes along a University of Nebraska Extension tip: keep an ice cube in a sealed bag in the freezer. If the cube has melted down from its original shape, power was off for an extended period, and a fully melted cube means throwing out all the food is the safest option. Appearance and odor are not reliable guides, the FDA notes. Frenz Hub has a post titled Best Practices for Seasonal Storage.

3. Eat Perishables First, and When in Doubt, Throw It Out

The Red Cross puts it as a rule of order: fresh, perishable foods go first. Its after-the-outage list repeats the rule for food that is 40 degrees F or warmer, especially dairy and meat. Illinois Extension adds that perishables such as milk, juice and meat that have sat above 40 degrees F for 2 hours or more should be thrown out.

That order also shapes the cooking. Illinois Extension suggests cooking small batches while the refrigerator is down, since leftovers cannot be saved unless power returns soon after a meal. It also notes that many canned and bottled foods become perishable once opened. Nwadike added that food should never be tasted to judge its safety, because bacteria do not always reveal themselves that way. CraftingYourHome.com has a post titled 8 Things That Don’t Belong on a Kitchen Counter.

4. Use Coolers With Ice, Not the Snow Bank

The Red Cross says to plan on coolers and ice to extend refrigeration. In winter, Illinois Extension warns against putting perishable food outdoors, because outside air may not stay cold enough and shaded areas can warm as the sun moves. Snow can also expose food to dirt, microorganisms and animals, so it should not fill coolers or fridges either.

The FDA adds that 50 pounds of dry ice should keep an 18-cubic-foot, fully stocked freezer cold for two days. The University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension in Manitowoc County recommends freezing containers of water ahead of time and keeping coolers on hand for an outage longer than 4 hours. Frenz Hub has a post titled 2026‘s Most Clever Storage Hacks to Maximize Every Inch of Space.

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5. Light With Flashlights, Not Candles

“Use flashlights, not candles” is one of the shortest lines on the Red Cross page, filed under power overloads and fire hazards. The same section advises unplugging appliances and electronics to avoid overloads or damage from surges, and having an electrician inspect any tripped circuit breakers before turning them back on.

It also says to turn off utilities only if damage is suspected or officials say so, and notes that a gas line can only be turned back on by a qualified professional. Kitchen lighting is the small step that sits next to much bigger safety rules. CraftingYourHome.com has a post titled Two Almanacs Split on Thanksgiving Day 2026 Weather.

6. Keep Stoves and Generators Where They Belong

The Red Cross says not to use a gas stove to heat a home and not to use outdoor stoves indoors for heating or cooking. A generator belongs outside in a well-ventilated area away from windows. After an outage, the same guidance says generators, camp stoves and charcoal grills stay outdoors, at least 20 feet from windows. The organization also recommends a carbon monoxide detector on each level of a home and battery-backup smoke alarms.

Illinois Extension agrees that camping, gas or outdoor grills can be useful for preparing meals when the power is out, as long as they are used safely. A reality check applies to all six rules: the timing numbers are guidelines for food kept closed and cold, and the agencies say perishable food that has been too warm should be discarded. Illinois Extension notes that food with ice crystals, or at 40 degrees F or colder, can be refrozen once power returns, though quality may decrease. Nwadike said a food that is still frozen solid, or that still has ice crystals, is a good sign.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

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