Church’s Texas Chicken has a three-piece fried chicken meal priced at $4.49 on its menu into late December. The deal sits beside several wing and family offers with the same end date.

According to Sporked’s Nov. 7 roundup of fast food deals, the chain’s $4.49 Texas 3-piece Feast is part of a set of offers that are valid through Dec. 27. The same list includes six more deals on wings and family-size meals.

The $4.49 Texas 3-Piece Feast

The headline deal is the 3-piece Feast at $4.49. Sporked’s Heather Adams wrote that there are many ways to save at Church’s right now and that all of the offers run through Dec. 27, so a customer can stop by multiple times and take advantage of them.

The roundup did not spell out what comes with the three pieces, whether it is a box with a side or a roll, or whether the pieces are white or dark meat. That detail is not in the report, so the menu board or the Church’s app is the place to check before ordering.

The end date, Dec. 27, is a Sunday. From mid-November, that leaves roughly six weeks of ordering time, including the stretch around Thanksgiving, when many households are busy and a cheap dinner is easy to justify.

Six More Church’s Deals on the Same List

Sporked listed the other offers valid through Dec. 27 in the same roundup:

A 6-piece order of wings with one dipping sauce is $5.99. A 9-piece order with two dipping sauces is $8.99. A 6-piece wings combo is $9.99 and a 9-piece wings combo is $12.99. A 10-piece Family Meal is $19.99, and a 24-piece wings order with four dipping sauces is also $19.99.

The report does not say what is in the combos beyond the wings, so it does not say whether the combos include a side or a drink. Each combo costs $4 more than the plain wings of the same size, and the report does not say what the extra $4 buys, so the app’s description is worth a look before ordering.

Neil Conway – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Price Per Piece, Worked Out

The list makes more sense when the prices are divided by the number of pieces. These are simple calculations from the figures Sporked reported, not prices Church’s published on its own.

The 3-piece Feast at $4.49 comes to about $1.50 per piece. The 6-piece wings at $5.99 come to about $1.00 per wing, and the 9-piece wings at $8.99 also come to about $1.00 each. The 24-piece wings at $19.99 come out to about 83 cents per wing, the lowest of the bunch, though the order is big enough to feed a crowd.

The 10-piece Family Meal at $19.99 works out to about $2.00 per piece, though the price may cover more than chicken. The Sporked report does not say what is in the Family Meal, so that comparison should be taken loosely. The same per-item math drives grocery bargains too, as in a mom of two’s account of Kroger clearance running as much as 65% off.

Anyone planning a game-day or office order can use the per-wing numbers as a guide: the 24-piece order is the best price per wing on this list, but only if enough people will actually eat 24 wings. The idea of paying attention to unit price is a common one in money advice, and a list of eight habits of people who never seem to run out of money touches on the same everyday math.

A Chain That Started With Two Pieces for 49 Cents

According to Wikipedia, retired chicken incubator salesman George W. Church Sr. opened the first location, Church’s Fried Chicken To-Go, in April 1952 in San Antonio, Texas, across the street from the Alamo. Two pieces of chicken and a roll cost 49 cents.

The chain added fries and jalapeños to the menu in 1955, per the same entry. By the end of 1968 there were more than 100 locations in seven states, making it the first chain from Texas to go national, according to Wikipedia. That is the decade covered in Frenz Hub’s list of foods from the 1960s that most boomers loved. The company is now headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and uses the Texas Chicken name in many countries abroad.

Church’s and Popeyes also share a chapter of history. Wikipedia’s Popeyes entry says Copeland Enterprises, the company of Popeyes founder Al Copeland, bought Church’s in 1989, was in default on its debts by 1990 and filed for bankruptcy protection in 1991. A court-approved plan in October 1992 created a new parent company for both chains, which sold Church’s in 2004.

Church’s own site, churchs.com/press, hosts the company’s press page, and the main site carries menus and coupons. Menus and prices may differ by location, so the restaurant or app is the final word.

A Quick Reality Check on the Church’s Deals

The deals come from one outlet’s roundup, Sporked on Nov. 7. The Church’s site did not show the offer terms in readable text on Nov. 12, so there is no second source to confirm the prices or the Dec. 27 end date. That does not mean the offers are wrong, but it does mean the restaurant or the app is where the terms can be confirmed.

The prices are also tied to specific items. A $4.49 Feast is a fixed deal, not a discount on any order, so adding drinks, sides or extra pieces changes the total. Taxes and any delivery fees come on top as well.

For households eating out on a tighter budget this season, the fast food deal is one tool among many, and Frenz Hub’s 22 red flags that scream run when dining at a restaurant is a related read. For a Friday night in the middle of November, a three-piece Feast for $4.49 is simple, cheap and valid through Dec. 27. More ways to stretch a budget are in Frenz Hub’s wallet-friendly life hacks.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: The Bushranger – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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