Ethylene is a gas that plants make on their own, and Wikipedia notes that it is an important natural plant hormone used in agriculture to bring on the ripening of fruit. Three common kitchen fruits are on the list of producers: apples, tomatoes and ripe bananas. Two produce storage guides, one from the University of Florida’s extension service and one from a produce-industry group, say to keep fruit away from vegetables for that reason.

The advice is about quality in the kitchen, meaning flavor, texture and how long food lasts before it goes soft or spoils.

Michal Klajban – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Why Ripening Fruit Spreads the Effect

The home storage guide of the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA), hosted by Pratt Institute, explains the mechanism. Some fruit keeps ripening after harvest because it naturally produces ethylene, and the guide names apples, tomatoes and ripe bananas as examples. Ethylene triggers the ripening process, and the guide adds that exposure to it can cause vegetables to deteriorate.

The CPMA guide’s conclusion is the same as the headline: store fruits and vegetables separately in the refrigerator, and look for the “ethylene producer” or “ethylene sensitive” notes in its tables.

Guide One: University of Florida Extension

The University of Florida’s FCS8707 fact sheet, Storing Fresh Fruits and Vegetables, written by Jennifer Hillan and Claudia Peñuela, says to store vegetables separately from fruit to avoid exposing them to ethylene gas produced by some fruits. It adds that the gas decreases the storage life of vegetables.

The sheet was first published in August 2001 and revised in October 2010, and the online copy now carries a note calling it an archival copy and pointing readers to the current EDIS site. Its table sorts produce by where it should be kept. Apples, bananas, citrus, mangoes and pineapple sit in the room-temperature fruit column, while garlic, onions, potatoes, pumpkin, tomatoes and winter squash sit in the vegetable column.

The sheet also says to refrigerate all sliced fruits and vegetables. Frenz Hub also has a post titled Best Practices for Seasonal Storage.

Guide Two: The CPMA Home Storage Chart

The CPMA guide goes further on ripening. To ripen fruit at home, it says to place the fruit in a paper bag, close the bag loosely and leave it at room temperature away from direct sunlight. Adding a ripe banana or an apple to the bag speeds the process, and the guide says to check the fruit daily by gently squeezing it.

Plastic is the wrong choice for this job, according to the guide, because plastic bags and containers trap moisture and air, which leads to spoilage. Only paper bags should be used to ripen fruit. Another Frenz Hub post is titled 2026’s Most Clever Storage Hacks to Maximize Every Inch of Space.

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Bananas Change Roles as They Ripen

The CPMA chart handles bananas as a two-stage case. It says unripe bananas are ethylene sensitive, while ripe bananas are ethylene producers.

The same chart makes a similar distinction for kiwifruit, listing unripe kiwifruit as ethylene sensitive and ripe kiwi as a producer. For avocados and apricots, it lists ethylene producer as a flat note. A third Frenz Hub post is titled How to Freeze Fresh Green Beans to Enjoy All Year.

A Second Extension List: Mississippi State

The storage fact sheet (P4103) from Mississippi State University’s Extension Service, available on its site, backs up the same idea in a shorter form. It says many fruits produce ethylene gas, which encourages natural ripening, and that the gas can cause most vegetables and some fruits to deteriorate more quickly and develop undesirable characteristics.

The sheet lists the fruits that produce it: apples, avocados, berries, cantaloupe, grapefruit, honeydew, lemons, limes, mangoes, mandarin oranges, nectarines, oranges, peaches, pears, pineapples, plums, tangerines, tomatoes and watermelon. Its list of ethylene-sensitive vegetables includes broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, cucumbers, green beans, greens, lettuce, mushrooms, peppers, spinach and summer squash.

The recommendation is to store the producers in the refrigerator as far as possible from the sensitive items. The craftingyourhome.com site also has a post titled 8 Things That Don’t Belong on a Kitchen Counter.

Utah State’s Chart and the Apple Detail

Utah State University Extension’s Storing Fresh Fruits and Vegetables chart sorts produce into storage groups with typical times. Apples are listed at 1 to 2 months, tomatoes at 1 to 2 weeks, onions and potatoes at 5 to 6 months and garlic at 4 to 5 months. One note says to store certain fruits away from other produce because they may cause other produce to rot, and another says not to refrigerate tomatoes until fully ripened.

The CPMA chart has a related apple detail. Apples soften about 10 times faster at room temperature, it says, and can last up to 2 months in a perforated plastic bag in the crisper drawer. The craftingyourhome.com site also has a post titled 10 Apple Varieties Bakers Reach for in the Fall.

A Realistic Way to Use the Advice

The practical reading of the guides is about placement. Ethylene producers go in one spot, whether that is a counter bowl or one crisper drawer, and the sensitive vegetables go in another. Lettuce is the example CPMA gives of a vegetable that can turn pinkish-brown when exposed to ethylene.

Cut produce has a clock too. The CPMA guide says cut produce left out longer than 2 hours should be discarded, and cut produce that is covered tightly and refrigerated should be used within two or three days.

The one point the guides share is simple: ripening fruit gives off a gas that vegetables do not benefit from, so the two do better when stored apart.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: George Chernilevsky – CC BY 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

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