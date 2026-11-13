The November and December 2026 issue of Preserve It Fresh, Preserve It Safe, a newsletter from University of Missouri Extension, includes a page of food gift ideas for people who already have everything. The list runs from cranberry jam to mixes in a jar, and it ends with advice on which cookies survive the mail.

Seven edible gifts come out of that issue and related guidance from Illinois Extension, North Dakota State University Extension and the National Center for Home Food Preservation. Each comes with the storage or shipping note the experts attached to it.

Daderot – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

1. Candied Fruit and Citrus Peel

Missouri Extension calls candied or crystallized fruit, including citrus peels, a colorful, sweet holiday gift that can also go into baked goods. Because candied fruit retains a bit of moisture, the university says to store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator and use it within a week.

Wikipedia describes candied fruit as whole fruit, smaller pieces or peel placed in heated sugar syrup, which absorbs the moisture from within the fruit and eventually preserves it. Missouri Extension adds that a food dehydrator can dry the pieces completely after candying, and that dried pieces can then sit in a cool, dark place. A craftingyourhome.com list titled 9 Winter Citrus Fruits That Brighten the Cold Months covers what is in season.

2. Cranberry Jam With Crackers

Missouri Extension suggests homemade cranberry jam with crackers and points to two recipes from the National Center for Home Food Preservation, Cranberry Marmalade and Cranberry Conserve. The marmalade recipe uses 2 oranges, 1 lemon, 3 cups of water, 1 pound of cranberries, powdered pectin and 7 cups of sugar, and yields about 10 or 11 half-pint jars.

Illinois Extension attaches a safety note to any jar given away: jams, jellies and preserves must be processed in a boiling water bath canner for room-temperature storage, using the correct times, canning jars and two-piece lids. The National Center lists a 5-minute process for half-pints at elevations up to 1,000 feet. Frenz Hub has a post titled “Best Practices for Seasonal Storage.”

3. Mixes in a Jar

Missouri Extension suggests mixes in a jar, such as friendship soup, cornbread, cranberry-oatmeal cookies or hot cocoa in a Mason jar, dressed up with fabric, ribbon and a recipe card. It points to North Dakota State University Extension for collections of quick mixes.

The NDSU publication on food mixes in a jar, reviewed in January 2023, includes recipes for Country Chili Mix, Homemade Cornbread Mix, Cranberry-Oatmeal Cookie Mix and Friendship Soup Mix, and says to decorate the jar with fabric and a ribbon and to attach a recipe card. Illinois Extension recommends the same approach, a mix in a jar made by layering dry ingredients and attaching the recipe, as an alternative to cakes baked in glass jars.

4. A Movie-Night Snack Bowl

Missouri Extension suggests filling a large popcorn bowl with packaged movie-night snacks and drink mix packets, an invitation to a cozy evening at home with family and friends.

NDSU Extension offers a similar “night-in” basket for a family member who loves movies: a large bowl for the popcorn container, packaged popcorn and a coupon for a free movie rental. Themed baskets for gardening, sports or other interests work the same way, the publication says.

5. Baked Goods in a Reusable Tin, and Gingersnaps for Mailing

Muffins, scones or cookies packed in a reusable tin are another Missouri Extension idea, and NDSU Extension suggests repurposing old tins for cookies, muffins or other holiday goodies, a gift that suits anybody with little time to bake. Illinois Extension calls peanut brittle, fudge and cookies a popular and generally safe choice. A craftingyourhome.com list of 10 Christmas Cookies Families Bake Every December is one place to look for a tin’s contents.

For gifts that must travel, Missouri Extension recommends dense baked goods such as gingersnaps, because other cookies can be crumbs by the time of delivery. Depending on how far the gift is shipped, pumpkin bread could become moldy, the university says, while dried fruits and nuts travel well. The box should be one designed for shipping, with the address placed both inside and outside. Wikipedia notes that gingersnaps are flavored with powdered ginger and other spices, most commonly cinnamon, molasses and clove. Frenz Hub has a post titled “Free Up the Oven This Thanksgiving: COSORI vs Ninja Air Fryer vs Ninja Flip Toaster Oven” for anyone planning a baking marathon.

6. A Warm Beverage Basket

Missouri Extension suggests a warm beverage basket with festive mugs and assorted tea bags and coffee selections. NDSU Extension has a similar idea: a holiday mug filled with packets of flavored tea, hot cocoa or coffee.

The NDSU publication adds a variation for the soup lover, tying a packet of soup mix to a large wooden spoon and including a bowl and a package of biscuit mix for a complete gift. Frenz Hub has a post titled “Single Cup or Full Pot? Keurig K-Express vs Ninja Fresh Brew for Fall Mornings and Holiday Guests.”

7. A Homemade Charcuterie Board

A homemade charcuterie board delivered to a holiday party is the last idea on Missouri Extension’s list, which points readers to a separate guide, 7 Steps to Creating a Charcuterie Board, for details.

Unlike the jars above, a board needs neither a canner nor a shipping box.

What Extension Says to Skip

Illinois Extension, in the December 2025 blog post, says there are no safe, reliable recipes for canning dessert sauces, and that the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends storing homemade dessert sauce in the refrigerator or freezer only. The post also steers away from cakes, brownies, breads and pies baked in glass jars and sealed, suggesting a mix in a jar instead.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Veganbaking.net – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

The post 7 Edible Gifts Extension Experts Recommend, From Mixes in a Jar to Gingersnaps for Mailing appeared first on Timeless Dishes.