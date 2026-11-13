Chick-fil-A is pulling its Chicken & Waffles Sandwich from restaurants on Saturday, Nov. 14, Sporked reported on Nov. 12. The chain is not done with waffles, though, because four Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches begin testing on Nov. 16.

The test is small, and the sandwiches are for breakfast only. Restaurants in Chicago, Tampa and Raleigh, North Carolina, will serve the new lineup, while everywhere else goes back to the regular menu.

Dough4872 – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

The Four Test Sandwiches

According to Sporked, the new Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches come with four fillings: Chicken, Egg & Cheese; Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg & Cheese; Bacon, Egg & Cheese; and Sausage, Egg & Cheese. No price was published for the test.

The existing Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich stays on the menu at the test locations, Sporked said. That means the three test cities keep the original along with the four newcomers, but only during breakfast hours.

Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays, according to Wikipedia, so the last full day for the Chicken & Waffles Sandwich is Saturday, Nov. 14. The test sandwiches arrive on Monday, Nov. 16, the next day the restaurants open.

What the Chicken & Waffles Sandwich Was

The sandwich debuted on Aug. 24, which is National Waffle Day, as reported by the Aloha State Daily. It was always a limited-time item, available nationwide until Nov. 14 while supplies last, with some licensed restaurants excluded.

It was built from two maple-flavored waffles, Chick-fil-A chicken, applewood smoked bacon and honey butter spread, with a side of syrup. Customers could choose original or spicy chicken.

The Aloha State Daily listed prices at one Honolulu restaurant: $6.49 for the breakfast version and $10.39 for the larger sandwich served from 10:30 a.m. to close. Prices at other restaurants can differ from those Hawaii figures. The restaurant’s owner-operator, Kurt Milne, said on average each location was selling 300 of the sandwiches a day.

The Daily Meal’s look at the fall menu noted that the chain tested a chicken and waffle entree in 2014 that never launched, with one maple waffle and a side of plain honey. The 2026 sandwich also adds bacon and a larger lunch-and-dinner size, and the Daily Meal described it as available all day.

Why Chains Test Before They Commit

The timing is typical of limited-time menus. The Aloha State Daily reported in August that the sandwich would run until Nov. 14, and the Daily Meal reported that the fall items were expected to run out in November. A sandwich that was always meant to leave can still leave fans wishing it had stayed longer.

Sporked’s writer said the sandwich had built a sizable fanbase over the late summer and early fall, even though the site’s own review was not glowing. The writer guessed that Chick-fil-A is not done with the waffle sandwich and that a good test could lead to a bigger rollout, while stressing that fast food chains are particular about what reaches the mass market.

The same article pointed to the long graveyard of tested items that never went anywhere. A three-city, breakfast-only test is a small way to see how a menu idea performs before any bigger rollout.

An Errant Knight – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

For anyone who liked the sandwich, a breakfast sandwich built on waffles is a reminder of how much of the fast food menu is seasonal. Limited-time items come and go, much like the habits in little rituals from the ’80s and ’90s that disappeared without much notice.

The Rest of the Fall Menu

Alongside the sandwich, the chain’s fall menu included two s’mores drinks: the S’mores Milkshake, made with Icedream, chocolate shortbread, crumbled graham cracker and marshmallow-flavored syrup and whipped topping, and the S’mores Frosted Coffee, which adds cold brew. The Aloha State Daily priced them at $6.29 and $6.19 at the same Honolulu restaurant.

The Daily Meal said the limited-time items were available while supplies last, which the company expected to run out in November. Anyone hoping for a last milkshake alongside the final waffle sandwich should call ahead or check the app.

Breakfast lovers at home have other options for a waffle morning. A countertop setup like the ones in breakfast station top picks for 2026 makes weekday mornings simpler, a single-cup or full-pot coffee maker rounds out the counter, and families who remember weekend breakfasts will recognize the Saturday morning habits of the 1960s and ’70s.

A Quick Reality Check for Fans

The Chicken & Waffles Sandwich ends Nov. 14, and the new breakfast sandwiches start Nov. 16 in just three metro areas. Those outside Chicago, Tampa and Raleigh will not see them. Sporked said a bigger rollout is possible if the test goes well, but not a given, and joked that it might be time for a road trip.

The Chick-fil-A website and app list menus by location, which helps before a Saturday trip. For more kitchen history, there is a look at kitchen appliances that changed how American families cooked.

For now, fans of the original have one more Saturday. After that, the waffle story moves to three test cities and a breakfast menu, with the Chicken & Waffles Breakfast Sandwich still on offer there. The sandwich built a sizable fanbase, as Sporked noted, and the next few weeks of test results will show whether it becomes a permanent part of the morning menu.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Tony Webster – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

The post Chick-fil-A Drops Its Chicken & Waffles Sandwich Nov. 14 and Tests 4 Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches appeared first on Timeless Dishes.