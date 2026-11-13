In Paris, a diner posing as an American who left a 10% tip had it raised to 15% by the server, according to a July 2025 post on One Mile at a Time about an undercover investigation. Service was included in the bill for the diner posing as a local, the post added. Small moments like that are why European restaurant habits trip up American travelers, and five customs come up again and again in travel guides.

Those five are asking for the check, paying for water, a slow pace, small tips and waiting to be seated. They come from two travel guides: The Takeout’s piece on European and American restaurant differences, published Nov. 13, 2025, and Gamintraveler’s list of European dinner rules.

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The Check Does Not Arrive Until Someone Asks

In the U.S., servers often bring the bill almost as soon as the plates are cleared. In Europe, The Takeout says, bringing the check before it is requested is seen as rude, almost as if the waiter is pushing the table out the door. The usual move is a friendly gesture or catching the server’s eye.

Gamintraveler lists the phrases: “L’addition, s’il vous plaît” in France, “Il conto, per favore” in Italy and “La cuenta, por favor” in Spain. A diner pressed for time can ask early, since the guide says it is not rude to ask, only impolite to assume. Frenz Hub has a post titled 22 Red Flags That Scream ‘Run’ When Dining At A Restaurant.

Water Is Bottled and Not Free

American tables usually start with ice water. In most European restaurants, The Takeout says, water is not complimentary even where the tap water is drinkable. Servers often ask whether the table wants still or sparkling, both usually served in bottles that cost a few euros.

Gamintraveler adds that a diner who wants tap water often has to ask for it by name, such as “eau du robinet” in France or “leitungswasser” in Germany, and that refills can be charged as well. The Takeout calls the bottled-water habit a cultural difference rather than a scam, and notes that Europeans tend to view bottled water as part of the dining experience.

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The Evening Belongs to the Table

European service can feel slow to American visitors, but The Takeout says that is the point. Meals are about savoring food and spending the evening in conversation, and the guide cites the Spanish tradition of sobremesa, which Wikipedia defines as relaxing at the table after a meal, with conversation freely had. A server who does not check in every 10 minutes is respecting the table, the piece says.

The guide ties the pace to pay. In America, it says, servers often earn a couple of dollars an hour and rely on tips, so quick table turns mean more money. In Europe, servers are paid a fair wage, which frees them to keep the evening relaxed. A sister site has a post titled 11 Old-Fashioned Manners Parents Insisted On That Still Matter.

Tips Are Small, and Sometimes Already Included

Tipping itself crossed the Atlantic from Europe: Wikipedia’s tipping entry says the practice was imported to America in the 1850s and 1860s by Americans who wanted to seem aristocratic. Today, a 20% tip is the U.S. norm. In most European countries, The Takeout says, tipping is modest if it happens at all, with diners rounding up or leaving about 5% to 10% for exceptional service. In places such as Italy and France, a service charge may already be on the bill.

Gamintraveler warns that over-tipping can be read as flaunting wealth or misunderstanding the service culture. One Mile at a Time offers a more mixed picture: the writer says tipping is not simple, and that even locals in London, Madrid or Paris usually add something on a nice meal unless a percentage is already included. The German word for tip, Trinkgeld, means “drinking money,” the post notes. Frenz Hub has a post titled 20 Odd American Traditions That Confuse the Rest of the World.

Walk In and Wait to Be Seated

Gamintraveler says American travelers are used to a host who greets them and leads the way to a table, while many European restaurants expect diners to wait for acknowledgment. In France and Italy, the guide says, the rule is to wait for staff rather than assume any table is free.

It also notes that the habit changes with the venue: in pubs and casual eateries in places like England or Germany, it is more common to seat oneself unless a sign says otherwise. The same guide lists keeping hands visible but not elbows, and avoiding substitutions, among its quick tips. Frenz Hub has a post titled 15 Old-School Etiquette Rules That Have Disappeared.

A Reality Check on Generalizing

Europe is a lot of countries, and the customs change by place. Italy, France, Spain, Germany and England each get separate notes in Gamintraveler’s list, and One Mile at a Time points out that online tipping guides for restaurants abroad often hedge, saying a tip is not customary or expected but may be fine for good service.

A sister site has a post titled 6 Things Never to Post on Social Media Before a Holiday Trip. The practical takeaway from all three sources is modest: ask for the check, expect to pay for water, plan for a long evening and read the room on tips. None of it is an official rule, and each source describes habits rather than laws.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

The post 5 European Restaurant Customs That Surprise American Diners, From Asking for the Check to Paying for Water appeared first on Timeless Dishes.