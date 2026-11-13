A drive-through hamburger stand in San Diego, opened in 1951 by restaurateur Robert O. Peterson, is where the Jack in the Box story begins, according to Wikipedia. Seventy-five years later, the same chain is selling tacos for less than a dollar a pair.

Sporked’s Nov. 7 fast food deals roundup reports that members of the Jack Pack program can get two tacos for $0.75 with any in-app purchase. The offer is valid every Tuesday through Dec. 27.

Michael Barera – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

How the 75-Cent Taco Deal Works

The mechanics are short. A customer opens the Jack in the Box app, adds any item to the cart, pays through the app, and the two tacos come along for $0.75. Sporked described the requirement as any in-app purchase, which suggests there is no stated minimum spend, though the roundup does not spell that out.

Tuesday is the only day the offer applies. That timing matters for anyone building a weekly routine around it, because the same app order placed on a Monday or Wednesday would not carry the taco price.

Jack in the Box has leaned on this pairing before. In a Business Wire release from December 2025 kicking off the chain’s 75th anniversary, the company called itself a burger brand famously known for tacos and promoted a one-day deal of 2 Tacos for $0.75 on January 6, available exclusively through the Jack app to new and existing Jack Pack members, according to Business Wire. The price that was once a single-day anniversary offer is now, per Sporked, a weekly one.

Six Tuesdays Before the Dec. 27 Cutoff

The next Tuesday on the calendar is Nov. 17. From there, the Tuesdays that fall inside the window are Nov. 17, Nov. 24, Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22. Dec. 27, the end date Sporked gave, is a Sunday, so Dec. 22 is the last Tuesday on the calendar before the offer ends.

Nov. 24 is the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, which makes it a handy errand-day snack for anyone running around with a long to-do list. Those who enjoy a look back at old family routines may like a list of Saturday morning habits families had in the 1960s and 1970s while planning the week.

That is six chances in all. At $0.75 apiece, six orders would add up to $4.50 in taco money for the entire season, which is less than many single sandwiches cost.

The Jack Pack Catch

The deal is not open to everyone walking in the door. Sporked said it applies to people signed up with the Jack Pack program and that it must be redeemed through an in-app purchase. In the 75th anniversary release, Jack in the Box said anniversary offers were open to new and existing Jack Pack members and could not be combined with other offers or rewards.

The anniversary release did not explain how to join, and Sporked did not either. In practice that means downloading the Jack app and checking its rewards or offers tab. Anyone who has not tried the app before can look at what it asks for before signing up.

Popo le Chien – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons

Because the offer terms come from a single outlet’s roundup and Jack in the Box’s own site shows no readable deal text, the app is the final word. If the Tuesday taco offer does not appear in the app at a given restaurant, the deal may not be live there. The chain’s own site, jackinthebox.com, is the place for current menus, and franchise-style chains commonly differ by location.

Where Tacos Fit in the Jack in the Box Story

The chain’s menu has long mixed burgers with international-style items, and Wikipedia lists tacos among the selections. Peterson already owned several successful restaurants before turning a Topsy’s Drive-In on El Cajon Boulevard in San Diego into the first Jack in the Box in 1951, per the same entry. The restaurant focused on drive-through service and an intercom ordering concept, and the company’s anniversary release credits it with pioneering the drive-thru.

Today the company is headquartered in San Diego and operates about 2,700 restaurants in 22 states, Mexico and Guam, according to figures cited by Wikipedia from the company’s 2025 annual report. A two-for-75-cents promotion is a small thing in that picture, but it reaches a big audience on an ordinary weeknight.

For shoppers who like to keep tabs on where small purchases add up, Frenz Hub’s list of products Americans overpay for without realizing it and its ten frugal living tips for a tiny budget pair naturally with a deal like this one. Both focus on the same idea: small, repeated savings are easy to miss and easy to use.

A Quick Reality Check on 75-Cent Tacos

The tacos come with an in-app order, so the app order has to be something. Two tacos for $0.75 plus a drink or a sandwich means the total check is still the price of the other food. The tacos are cheap, but they are an add-on, not a full meal.

Anyone planning a Tuesday run should expect the same few steps: open the app, look for the taco offer, add any item, and pay in the app. Taxes will likely apply on top, and the app’s cart is the place to see exactly how the total works out.

The idea of a ritual built around a certain night of the week is nothing new. Frenz Hub’s look at little rituals from the 1980s and 1990s recalls everyday habits from those decades that faded without much notice. And for anyone whose Tuesday plans include holiday travel, a checklist of things never to do before leaving home for Thanksgiving travel is worth a read before the long weekend begins.

The deal runs on six Tuesdays, from Nov. 17 through Dec. 22, with Dec. 27 as the official end date. After that, the app will show whether it comes back.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: The Eloquent Peasant – CC0/Wikimedia Commons

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